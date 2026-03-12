Homary Announces Opening of First UK Flagship Store in Chiswick, London, on March 14, 2026

Global home furnishings brand expands UK presence with new London showroom





LONDON, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homary, a global provider of home furniture and décor products, today announced the grand opening of its first UK flagship store . The 3,000 sq ft showroom, located at 323-327 Chiswick High Road in west London, opens to the public on March 14, 2026, marking the brand's official entry into the UK retail market.

Guided by its philosophy, "Your Life: Beautifully Practical," the store features furniture and décor organized around relatable ' life personas '-including 'The Life and Soul' and 'The Social Battery Saver'-supported by illustrations and interactive displays such as a photo wall, magnetic elements, and mirrored stations. This curated approach, inspired by the MBTI personality framework, allows visitors to explore collections tailored to different lifestyles



The product range includes living room, dining, bedroom, bathroom, and outdoor furniture designed to suit a variety of UK living spaces, from city apartments to rural homes.





"Britain approaches interiors with a focus on practicality and understated elegance," said Susi Wang, CEO of Homary. "Our Chiswick flagship reflects that sensibility and provides personality-driven options for customers across the country."

Store Details

Address: 323-327 Chiswick High Road, London W4 4HH



323-327 Chiswick High Road, London W4 4HH Opening Hours: Monday-Saturday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM; Sunday: 11:00 AM-5:00 PM



Monday-Saturday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM; Sunday: 11:00 AM-5:00 PM Opening Period Highlights: Complimentary welcome gifts for visitors (while supplies last); discounts of up to 18% on qualifying purchases; prize draw entries for vouchers up to £600 on spends over £3,000



The flagship follows an initial soft launch earlier in 2026 and complements Homary's established online presence in the UK, with the official opening period including complimentary gifts, discounts on qualifying purchases, and a prize draw for vouchers up to £600.

About Homary

Homary is a global home lifestyle brand specializing in furniture and home décor products that empower personal expression in living spaces. Operating in over 15 markets worldwide, the company combines international design aesthetics with accessible pricing. For more information on the UK collection and the flagship store, visit https://uk.homary.com

