Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Aktie übernimmt Cashflow-starken Fertiger - und baut eigene Produktionsmacht auf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.03.2026 09:30 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MacGregor launches revolutionary Balanced Lashing System to redefine container shipping safety and capacity

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MacGregor has launched its new Balanced Lashing System, a reliable solution designed to solve the long-standing industry challenge of uneven load distribution in container ship lashings.

On conventional container ships, lashings often share loads unevenly, with upper lashings bearing the majority of the stress while lower lashings operate at only about half of their safe capacity. The Balanced Lashing System changes this dynamic by using proven elastic elements, materials used successfully for decades in hatch cover bearing pads, to distribute forces evenly across the entire lashing system.

Key Benefits of the Balanced Lashing System for shipowners:

  • Increased Payload: By evening out component stress, shipowners can achieve significantly better stack weights, enabling the loading of up to 10% more cargo on deck.
  • Enhanced Safety: The system reduces the risk of broken container corners and lashing bar failures by eliminating peak loads on the upper turnbuckles.
  • Operational Resilience: The integrated elastic elements act as shock absorbers, smoothening vertical impact forces caused by a ship's rolling in extreme sea states.
  • Simplicity and Efficiency: For existing vessels, the upgrade requires no hot works; operators simply need to replace the upper turnbuckle.

"Our Balanced Lashing System answers the critical question of whether to prioritise safety or capacity by delivering both," says Magnus Sjöberg, Executive Vice President, MacGregor. "It allows for a more intuitive lashing process while simultaneously boosting the vessel's earning potential."

The system has already undergone two years of successful onboard testing with major partners. Far from a concept, it is already in active commercial service and has been ordered for over 100 forthcoming ships.

The Balanced Lashing System is now available for all container ships larger than 5,000 TEU equipped with external lashing systems. It has already received class approvals from Det Norske Veritas (DNV) and American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), with Lloyd's Register (LR) approval currently in process.

For more information, visit www.macgregor.com/balanced-lashing-systems

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Sjöberg, Executive Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor.
Tel. +46 31 850 919, magnus.sjoberg@macgregor.com
Or
Janina Aalto, Senior Marketing Manager, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor
Tel. +358 40 777 6815, janina.aalto@macgregor.com

MacGregor enables sustainable global maritime and offshore operations by maximising efficiency in cargo and load handling. With decades of experience, a global presence, and a strong portfolio of innovative technologies and services, MacGregor creates lifetime value to its customers.

MacGregor solutions are designed to perform with the sea, helping the customers enhance safety, reduce environmental impact, and optimise operational efficiency from newbuilding to upgrades and modernisations.

In 2025, MacGregor's sales totalled approximately EUR 830 million, and it employs about 2,000 people in 30 countries. www.macgregor.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/macgregor/r/macgregor-launches-revolutionary-balanced-lashing-system-to-redefine-container-shipping-safety-and-c,c4319691

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/macgregor/i/balanced-lashing-system,c3518545

Balanced Lashing System

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/macgregor-launches-revolutionary-balanced-lashing-system-to-redefine-container-shipping-safety-and-capacity-302712109.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.