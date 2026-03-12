Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 12-March-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 12/03/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: CITY OF GOTEBORG 2.695% Green Notes due 12/03/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS3316264905 -- SEK2,000,000 each and integral multiples of SEK1,000,000 in excess thereof) securities Floating Rate Green Notes due 12/03/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like bearer of SEK2,000,000 each and integral multiples of SEK1,000,000 in excess securities XS3316285140 -- thereof) Issuer Name: City of Stockholm Floating Rate Notes due 12/03/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS3316953275 -- NOK2,000,000 each) securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by SAUDI REINSURANCE CO due 30 Securitised XS3318901207 -- /03/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD6.91 each) derivatives Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 12/03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3281234107 -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives Securities due 12/03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3211308013 -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives Securities due 12/03/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 Securitised XS3280844492 -- each) derivatives Issuer Name: Natwest Markets Plc Floating Rate Notes due 12/03/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS3316243065 -- USD200,000 each) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

