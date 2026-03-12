DJ Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Dist (WATU LN) Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-March-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 69.9133 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22245765 CODE: WATU LN ISIN: FR0010527275 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATU LN LEI Code: 9695004Y3YNBCRB45L58 Sequence No.: 420829 EQS News ID: 2290170 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 12, 2026 04:06 ET (08:06 GMT)