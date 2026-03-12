Synsam AB: Synsam scales up its Swedish production - launches the brand Alicia Lind

Synsam Group (Synsam) continues to strengthen its Swedish production through the launch of Alicia Lind, a new eyewear brand designed and manufactured at the company's Production and Innovation Center in Frösön, Jämtland. The launch is part of Synsam's long-term strategy to gradually reshore production, increase control over the value chain, and build an even more resilient business model.

With Alicia Lind, Synsam expands its Made in Sweden portfolio and meets growing consumer interest in locally produced quality products at an attractive price point.

- House brands and increased local production are key elements of our strategy for profitable growth. By bringing together design, innovation, and production in Sweden, we strengthen our control over the value chain, improve flexibility, and reduce exposure to global supply chain disruptions. At the same time, we are building long-term industrial expertise and creating the conditions for strengthened margins over time, says Håkan Lundstedt, CEO and President of Synsam Group.

The Production and Innovation Center in Frösön - increasing control in the value chain

Synsam's eyewear factory in Frösön was inaugurated in 2022 as part of the gradual reshoring of production to Sweden. Production volumes have increased annually and amounted to approximately 100,000 frames in 2025. In 2026, production is planned to double to approximately 200,000 frames. The gradual capacity build-up strengthens Synsam's control over the entire value chain, improves delivery precision, and creates economies of scale over time, while contributing to regional employment and Swedish industrial expertise.

Alicia Lind - new addition to the Made in Sweden portfolio

Alicia Lind includes 14 ophthalmic acetate frames and six sunglasses, all designed and produced at Synsam's Production and Innovation Center in Frösön. The collection is developed for the modern woman with a sense of style and high quality at an attractive price. The collection will be available in all Synsam stores in the Nordics starting March 12, 2026.

About Alicia Lind

• 14 ophthalmic frames - Made in Sweden

• 6 sunglasses - Made in Sweden

• Acetate front combined with metal temples

• Modern and feminine design language with stylish colors and a distinct design identity

• Manufacturing: Frösön, Jämtland

• Recommended price: SEK 2,500 (eyeglasses), SEK 1,500 (sunglasses)

Jenny Fridh, Chief Communications Officer Synsam Group

+46 730277018, jenny.fridh@synsam.com

About Synsam Group Synsam Group is a leading optician group in the Nordic region, with a differentiated and affordable subscription offering. Synsam Group offers a wide range of products and services for eye health and eye fashion, catering to the customer's different lifestyles and needs. The group has approximately 4,000 employees, net sales of approximately SEK 7.1 billion (2025) and approximately 600 stores in the Nordics, operating under the brands Synsam, Synsam Outlet and Profil Optik in Denmark. Through digitalization, subscription services and other innovative concepts, Synsam Group is at the forefront of innovation in the Nordic optical retail market across multiple dimensions including customer journey, product offering and ESG. Synsam Group's share is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm (SYNSAM). www.synsamgroup.com