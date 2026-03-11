Munters Group AB: Munters announces planned succession - Stefan Aspman appointed to succeed Klas Forsström as President and CEO

Munters Group AB (publ) ("Munters") announces a planned CEO succession. Klas Forsström, President and CEO, will step down from his position in connection with the publication of Munters interim report for the third quarter of 2026. The Board of Directors has appointed Stefan Aspman as the new President and CEO to succeed Klas Forsström. Stefan Aspman currently serves as President of the business area Data Center Technologies (DCT) and is a member of the executive management team.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Klas Forsström for his outstanding leadership and significant contributions to Munters development. Klas's leadership has been defined by strong business values and care for the people of our organization. Over the past seven years, he has led a transformation of the company, establishing a clear organization structure, secured strong talent and succession capabilities, and created an innovation engine. During this time, Munters has more than doubled in size, with net sales growing from approximately SEK 7 billion to over SEK 15 billion," says Magnus Nicolin, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"We are very pleased to appoint Stefan Aspman as the new President and CEO. Stefan brings the ideal combination of financial acumen and operational expertise and has been a key contributor to the strategies that have transformed Munters. More recently, he led the business area DCT, which has been the primary growth engine in recent years. His leadership has been exceptional in navigating the opportunities and challenges of AI-driven data center demand. With his proven track record in leading this strategically important and rapidly growing business area, the Board is confident that Stefan is the right person to lead Munters into its next phase of growth," Magnus Nicolin continues.

Stefan Aspman is in his sixth year at Munters and has been a member of the executive management team since joining the company in 2021. He has served as President of DCT and Group Vice President since mid-2022. From 2021 to early 2023, he also held the role of Group Vice President Commercial Excellence, with responsibility for commercial development, group strategic marketing, communications, and brand, and played a key role in strengthening Munters commercial operating models and establishing the company's new business area.

"I am grateful for the trust the Board has placed in me. Munters is a company with a more than 70-year legacy and a strong position in markets where demand for climate control solutions continues to grow. Over the past five years, I have been fortunate to be part of Munters development, as the company has scaled and strengthened into a more well-rounded organization with broader exposure to high-potential segments and markets. I look forward to continuing that journey together with my colleagues, sharpening our focus and evolving how we operate in fast-moving industries," says Stefan Aspman.

"After seven years as CEO, it is now the right time for this transition. I am proud of what we have achieved together and am confident that we are poised for even stronger results going forward. I am excited about the appointment of Stefan to succeed me and I look forward to supporting the transition during my remaining time with Munters," says Klas Forsström.

Following the publication of Munters interim report for the third quarter of 2026, Klas Forsström will remain with Munters in an advisory capacity until 31 December 2026, ensuring continuity during the transition. Munters will commence the recruitment process for a new President of DCT.

Biography of Stefan Aspman:

Before joining Munters, Stefan Aspman spent eleven years at Sandvik in senior strategic leadership roles across finance, commercial and technical functions, including Business Control, Strategy and Product Development Processes. He led the Offer Project Office at Sandvik Coromant within PM and R&D, as well as served as Global Head of Commercial Pricing & Profitability Management for the business area Sandvik Machining Solutions. He also brings experience as a business strategy consultant through his own ventures, as well as extensive international leadership experience. Stefan Aspman holds a Master of Science in Business and Economics with a Major in Business Administration and Management from Dalarna University, studies at Uppsala University, and Beijing Jiaotong University, China.

