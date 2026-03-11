Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy: The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has approved Faron's rights offering prospectus

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd | Company announcement | March 11, 2026 at 20:20:00 EET

TURKU, FINLAND - Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON, "Faron" or the "Company") announced through a company announcement on 10 March 2026 a resolution by the Company's Board of Directors on a fully committed rights offering of approximately EUR 40 million (the "Offering") as well as the terms and conditions of the Offering. In the Offering, the Company will offer for subscription, based on pre-emptive rights for existing shareholders, a maximum of 80,000,000 new shares in the Company under the authorisation granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 2 March 2026 and a maximum of 158,126 treasury shares in the Company under the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 21 March 2025 (the "Offer Shares") which may be represented by depository interests ("DIs") ("Offer DIs").

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today on 11 March 2026 approved the Finnish language prospectus (the "Finnish Prospectus") prepared in relation to the Offering.

The Finnish Prospectus and the document incorporated therein by reference (together, the "Offering Documents"), will be available on or about 11 March 2026 at the website of the Company at www.faron.fi/merkintaoikeusanti-2026.

The English language offering circular and the document incorporated therein by reference will be available on or about 11 March 2026 on the website of the Company at https://faron.com/rights-offering-2026/.

The subscription period for the Offer Shares will commence on 17 March 2026 at 10.00 a.m. (Finnish time) and expire on 2 April 2026 at 4.30 p.m. (Finnish time). The subscription period for the Offer DIs will commence on 17 March 2026 at 8.00 a.m. (London time) and expire on 31 March 2026 at 11:00a.m. (London time). The subscription rights are freely transferable, and they are subject to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd under the trading code "FARONU0126" (ISIN code: FI4000602313) between 17 March 2026 and 27 March 2026, and in the form of DIs on AIM under the trading code "FARONU0126" (ISIN code: FI4000602313), the market of that name operated by London Stock Exchange plc between 17 March 2026 and 27 March 2026.

Offering webcast

The Company will host a virtual offering webcast on Tuesday, 17 March 2026. The offering webcast will be held in Finnish and English. The Finnish-language webcast starts at 5 p.m. EET, and the English-language webcast starts at 6 p.m. EET. During the event, Faron's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Juho Jalkanen and other members of Faron's management team will provide an update on the Company's development plans and the rationale behind the Offering.

Finnish-language offering webcast registration link

English-language offering webcast registration link

About BEXMAB

The BEXMAB study is an open-label Phase I/II clinical trial investigating bexmarilimab in combination with standard of care (SoC) in the aggressive hematological malignancies of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). The primary objective is to determine the safety and tolerability of bexmarilimab in combination with SoC (azacitidine) treatment. Directly targeting Clever-1 could limit the replication capacity of cancer cells, increase antigen presentation, ignite an immune response, and allow current treatments to be more effective. Clever-1 is highly expressed in both AML and MDS and associated with therapy resistance, limited T cell activation and poor outcomes.

About bexmarilimab

Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes, by targeting myeloid cell function and igniting the immune system. Bexmarilimab binds to Clever-1, an immunosuppressive receptor found on macrophages leading to tumor growth and metastases (i.e. helps cancer evade the immune system). By targeting the Clever-1 receptor on macrophages, bexmarilimab alters the tumor microenvironment, reprogramming macrophages from an immunosuppressive (M2) state to an immunostimulatory (M1) one, upregulating interferon production and priming the immune system to attack tumors and sensitizing cancer cells to standard of care.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company's lead asset is bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through reprogramming myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase I/II clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at www.faron.com.

