Donnerstag, 12.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Aktie übernimmt Cashflow-starken Fertiger - und baut eigene Produktionsmacht auf
12.03.2026 09:53 Uhr
ODIOT SA: ODIOT S.A Announces New Board Appointments and Strengthens Its Governance

Paris, March 12 - 9:30 a.m

ODIOT S.A (Euronext Access, FR0014010DV3 - MLODT) announces the appointment of Sophie Blandin to the Board of Directors and Anastasia Grouvel as Administrative and Finance Manager.

The Board welcomes Sophie Blandin, whose international background and expertise in the luxury sector will be key assets in supporting the Group's development strategy.

Sophie Blandin is a graduate of IESEG Business School, a French-German national, and speaks five languages. She is currently Head of International Development at Emalec, a leading multi-technical maintenance group working with luxury houses and major international brands. She is also involved in external growth operations and is developing the group's network of international partners.

Following this appointment, the Board of Directors of ODIOT S.A now consists of:

  • Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
  • Thierry Bignet, Director
  • Sophie Blandin, Director
  • Marc Jobert, Director
  • Yves Pozzo di Borgo, Director

Strengthening of administrative and financial functions

Anastasia Grouvel joins ODIOT S.A as Administrative and Finance Manager to support the Group's development and strengthen its financial control and coordination functions. Her responsibilities include overseeing accounting, treasury, and management control. She is also involved in monitoring financial and stock market operations while ensuring proper coordination with market authorities and external partners.

Prior to joining the Group, she worked in the luxury industry in Europe and Asia, including at Cartier (Richemont Group) and LVMH, and has expertise in coordination and cross-functional project management.

About ODIOT SA

ODIOT SA is one of the oldest and most prestigious French silversmith brands, founded in 1690. A leading figure of the 18th and 19th centuries, it was a supplier to the Royal Families as well as to Emperor Napoleon I. Renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship, the brand creates outstanding silversmith pieces in solid silver and vermeil, perpetuating a tradition of excellence passed down for more than three centuries. ODIOT SA also owns the brands Tétard Frères, Biennais and Rouge Pullon, further strengthening its positioning in the high-end silversmithing trades and related services. Odiot and Rouge Pullon are distinguished as Company of Living Heritage (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant) by the French Minister of Economy.

Investor Relations Contact: investors@odiotholding.com

Press Relations: odiotholding@aelium.fr

ODIOT S.A (Euronext Access, - Ticker: MLODT) www.odiotholding.com

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96976-20260311_pr-odiot-nominations-en.pdf

