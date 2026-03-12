Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.03.2026
Defence-Aktie übernimmt Cashflow-starken Fertiger - und baut eigene Produktionsmacht auf
WKN: A1J39P | ISIN: US98138H1014
MRI Software partners with Workday to help organisations advance people, finance and facilities operations

LONDON, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software LLC, a global leader in real estate solutions and services, today announced that it has joined the Workday partner program, bringing together its industry-leading facilities management (FM) solutions with Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management. The integrated offering will help empower global facilities management organisations and public sector bodies to modernise operations and deliver more efficient, people-centric services.

MRI Software logo

FM organisations have historically struggled to link their talent and finance functions directly to the complex operational realities of managing buildings, assets, and service contracts. As corporate ERPs increasingly intersect with specialist property and FM solutions, MRI's integration with Workday exemplifies the broader trend of connecting operational expertise with enterprise platforms. By integrating MRI's facilities management solutions with Workday, this partnership helps empower organisations to move beyond siloed spreadsheets and fragmented systems, enabling one conversation across multiple departments, including HR, Finance and Operations.

This integration will help enable MRI and Workday clients worldwide to visualise and manage the entire contract lifecycle in a connected ecosystem, a feat that has been difficult to achieve without significant manual administrative burden:

  • Linking workforce decisions to real-world operations: The integration bridges the gap between "winning business" and "starting work." Bid data from MRI flows directly into Workday to trigger automated staffing, onboarding, and payroll setup, helping to reduce the cost and time to deploy new contracts.

  • Unlocking operational data that Workday customers don't have access to today: By feeding operational data - such as job completion status, asset lifecycle trends, and supply chain governance - back into Workday, the system gives finance teams visibility into the physical context of their spend. This is designed to facilitate accurate, timely billing based on real-time field data, helping to reduce write-offs and automating complex payroll processing for field staff.

  • Delivering a broader view for the organisation: This partnership allows clients to extend their ERP investment beyond the back office and into the physical built environment. By combining Workday's financial power with MRI's asset and lease data, organisations gain a near-real-time view of delivery quality, margin performance, and compliance - which can transform how they measure success.

"MRI Software is proud to partner with Workday to help organisations realise digital change across the broad spectrum of people, finance, and operational delivery," commented Sean Slack, VP of Global Partnerships at MRI Software. "Our partnership with Workday brings a powerful, integrated approach that supports service excellence while creating efficiency and long-term value for our clients."

About MRI Software
MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate solutions and industry data that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's open, intelligent platform empowers owners, operators, agents and occupiers in commercial and residential property organisations to stay ahead in rapidly changing markets. A trailblazer in the PropTech industry, MRI serves more than six million users worldwide. Through innovative solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to realise their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.

Media contacts
Platform Communications for MRI
Nana Rodaki/Reece Hainesborough
Tel: +44 (0)203 832 3690
mri@platformcomms.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2430175/MRI_Software__Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mri-software-partners-with-workday-to-help-organisations-advance-people-finance-and-facilities-operations-302711499.html

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.