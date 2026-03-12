MRI Software partners with Workday to help organisations advance people, finance and facilities operations

LONDON, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software LLC, a global leader in real estate solutions and services, today announced that it has joined the Workday partner program, bringing together its industry-leading facilities management (FM) solutions with Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management . The integrated offering will help empower global facilities management organisations and public sector bodies to modernise operations and deliver more efficient, people-centric services.

FM organisations have historically struggled to link their talent and finance functions directly to the complex operational realities of managing buildings, assets, and service contracts. As corporate ERPs increasingly intersect with specialist property and FM solutions, MRI's integration with Workday exemplifies the broader trend of connecting operational expertise with enterprise platforms. By integrating MRI's facilities management solutions with Workday, this partnership helps empower organisations to move beyond siloed spreadsheets and fragmented systems, enabling one conversation across multiple departments, including HR, Finance and Operations.

This integration will help enable MRI and Workday clients worldwide to visualise and manage the entire contract lifecycle in a connected ecosystem, a feat that has been difficult to achieve without significant manual administrative burden:

Unlocking operational data that Workday customers don't have access to today: By feeding operational data - such as job completion status, asset lifecycle trends, and supply chain governance - back into Workday, the system gives finance teams visibility into the physical context of their spend. This is designed to facilitate accurate, timely billing based on real-time field data, helping to reduce write-offs and automating complex payroll processing for field staff.





Delivering a broader view for the organisation: This partnership allows clients to extend their ERP investment beyond the back office and into the physical built environment. By combining Workday's financial power with MRI's asset and lease data, organisations gain a near-real-time view of delivery quality, margin performance, and compliance - which can transform how they measure success.

"MRI Software is proud to partner with Workday to help organisations realise digital change across the broad spectrum of people, finance, and operational delivery," commented Sean Slack, VP of Global Partnerships at MRI Software. "Our partnership with Workday brings a powerful, integrated approach that supports service excellence while creating efficiency and long-term value for our clients."

