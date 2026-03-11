Autoscope Technologies Corporation Confirms Andrew Markese as Chief Executive Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autoscope Technologies Corporation ("AATC" or the "Company") (OTCQX: AATC) today announced that its Board of Directors has removed the interim designation from the title of Chief Executive Officer for Andrew ("Andy") Markese, effective March 10, 2026. Mr. Markese will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer of Autoscope Technologies and as President and Chief Executive Officer of its wholly owned subsidiary, Image Sensing Systems, Inc.

Mr. Markese has served in this capacity since December 2023.

"The Board appreciates Andy's leadership and looks forward to his continued service as Chief Executive Officer," said Andrew Berger, Executive Chairman of the Board.

About Autoscope Technologies Corporation

Autoscope Technologies Corporation is a global company dedicated to helping improve safety and efficiency for cities and highways by developing and delivering above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. We give Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) professionals more precise and accurate information - including real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics - to make more confident and proactive decisions. We are headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Visit us on the web at www.autoscope.com.

