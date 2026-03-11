Crown Point Energy Inc.: Crown Point Announces Reserve Information for the Year Ended December 31, 2025

CALGARY, Alberta, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSX-V: CWV: Crown Point Energy Inc. ("Crown Point", the "Company", we" or "our - today announced certain reserve information for the year ended December 31, 2025. All dollar figures are expressed in United States dollars ("USD" or "US$") unless otherwise stated, and "MMUS$" means millions of USD.

Sproule International Limited ("Sproule ERCE"), an independent qualified reserves engineer, evaluated the oil and natural gas reserves attributable to all of Crown Point's properties as of December 31, 2025 based on forecast prices and costs and in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 ("NI 51-101") and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook (the "COGE Handbook"). Sproule ERCE's evaluation report also presents the estimated net present value of future net revenue associated with Crown Point's reserves. A summary of Crown Point's crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves, as evaluated by Sproule ERCE, and the associated net present value of future net revenue associated therewith as of December 31, 2025 is presented below.

The following table presents, in the aggregate, the Company's gross and net proved and probable reserves, estimated using forecast prices and costs, by product type and by barrel of oil equivalent, as of December 31, 2025.

SUMMARY OF RESERVES AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025

(Forecast Prices & Costs)

Light and Medium Crude Oil Heavy Crude

Oil Conventional

Natural Gas Natural Gas

Liquids Total Reserves (Mbbl) (Mbbl) (MMcf) (Mbbl) MBOE Reserves Category (2) Gross Net Gross Net Gross Net Gross Net Gross Net Proved: Developed Producing 12,099 10,158 7,245 6,233 5,528 4,608 10 8 20,274 17,167 Developed Non-Producing 7,403 6,263 1,813 1,560 761 629 - - 9,343 7,928 Undeveloped 6,749 5,738 1,074 924 666 551 - - 7,934 6,754 Total Proved 26,251 22,159 10,131 8,717 6,955 5,788 10 8 37,551 31,849 Total Probable 21,549 18,185 10,041 8,640 14,032 11,985 100 87 34,029 28,909 Total Proved plus Probable 47,800 40,344 20,172 17,356 20,988 17,774 110 95 71,580 60,758

The following table discloses, in the aggregate, the net present value of the Company's future net revenue attributable to the reserves categories in the table above, estimated using forecast prices and costs, before deducting future income tax expenses, and calculated without discount and using discount rates of 5%, 10%, 15% and 20%.

SUMMARY OF NET PRESENT VALUE OF FUTURE NET REVENUE

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025

(Forecast Prices & Costs)

Net Present Values of Future Net Revenue Before Income Taxes(1) Discounted at (%/year) Reserves Category(2)



0- 5- 10- 15- 20- MMUS$ MMUS$ MMUS$ MMUS$ MMUS$ Proved: Developed Producing 200.6 158.0 128.3 107.4 92.2 Developed Non-Producing 161.3 99.7 62.2 38.5 23.2 Undeveloped 130.2 67.6 32.2 11.2 -1.7 Total Proved 492.0 325.3 222.6 157.1 113.7 Total Probable 643.3 348.3 198.2 117.9 73.1 Total Proved plus Probable 1,135.4 673.7 420.8 275.0 186.8

(1) The estimated net present values of future net revenues disclosed do not represent fair market value. (2) The definitions of the various categories of reserves are those set out in NI 51-101 and the COGE Handbook.

The Company's proved plus probable ("2P") gross reserves as of December 31, 2025, as evaluated by Sproule ERCE, were 71,580 MBOE compared to 50,517 MBOE as evaluated by Sproule ERCE in their report of December 31, 2024. The increase in 2P reserves is attributable to the previously announced acquisition of a 95% working interest in the El Tordillo ("ET"), La Tapera ("LT") and Puesto Quiroga ("PQ") concessions which closed in stages on October 1, 2025 and December 1, 2025, partially offset by 2025 corporate production of 3,300 MBOE.

The estimated before tax net present value of the Company's 2P reserves as of December 31, 2025 (discounted at 10%) was $420.8 million, compared with $358.9 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase in the before tax net present value is attributable to the aforementioned acquisitions partially offset by a decrease in forecast international oil pricing.

Approximately 30% of the Company's before tax net present value of 2P reserves (discounted at 10%) is categorized as "proved developed producing" and the before tax net present value of future net revenues associated with the Company's total proved reserves (discounted at 10%) represents approximately 53% of the Company's before tax net present value of future net revenues associated with all the Company's 2P reserves. Crude oil accounts for approximately 95% of the Company's 2P reserves (gross) as of December 31, 2025 compared with approximately 97% as of December 31, 2024, whereas natural gas and natural gas liquids account for the remaining 5% of the Company's 2P gross reserves as of December 31, 2025 compared with 3% as of December 31, 2024.

The following table sets forth, for each product type, the pricing assumptions used by Sproule ERCE in estimating the reserves data disclosed herein as of December 31, 2025.

SUMMARY OF PRICING AND INFLATION RATE ASSUMPTIONS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025 (Forecast Prices & Costs) Year Brent

Crude

Oil Price

(1)

US$/Bbl TDF

Crude

Oil Price

(2)

US$/Bbl TDF NGL

Price (3)

US$/Bbl TDF

Natural

Gas

Price (4)

US$/Mcf CH/PPCO

Oil Price (5)

US$/Bbl PC/KK

Oil Price (6)

US$/Bbl ET/LT/PQ

Oil

Price (7)

US$/Bbl ET/LT/PQ

Gas

Price (8)

US$/Mcf Inflation

Rate (9)

%/Year 2026(10) 63.92 52.17 28.68 3.39 57.97 61.67 62.42 5.14 0.0 2027 69.13 57.38 32.16 3.43 63.12 66.88 66.55 5.18 2.0 2028 74.36 62.61 34.81 3.50 68.45 72.11 70.24 5.25 2.0 2029 76.10 64.35 35.85 3.58 70.21 73.85 71.32 5.33 2.0 2030 77.62 65.87 36.69 3.66 71.79 75.37 72.16 5.41 2.0 2031 79.17 67.42 37.54 3.74 73.41 76.92 73.32 5.49 2.0 2032 80.76 69.01 38.41 3.82 75.00 78.51 74.19 5.57 2.0 2033 82.37 70.62 39.30 3.91 76.58 80.12 75.37 5.66 2.0 2034 84.02 72.27 40.20 3.99 78.23 81.77 76.25 5.74 2.0 2035 85.70 73.95 41.13 4.08 79.91 83.45 77.46 5.83 2.0 Rem 96.70 84.95 47.18 4.65 90.45 92.16 87.58 5.92 2.0

(1) Brent prices are derived as an average of price forecasts published by Sproule ERCE, GLJ Ltd. and McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd., effective as of December 31, 2025 (the "3 Consultant Average Brent Price Deck"). (2) Forecast pricing for Tierra del Fuego ("TDF") crude oil is based on prices provided by Crown Point adjusted for quality. (3) The Company provided the 2026 TDF NGL price based on local markets and consumption and then escalated that price at 2% per annum starting in 2027. (4) Natural gas production from the TDF concessions is sold to consumers in TDF as well as to mainland Argentina, all of which receive different prices as set by sales agreements from time to time. The forecast prices represent a blend of such prices adjusted for a 1,000 Btu/Scf heating factor. (5) Forecast 2026 pricing for Chañares Herrados ("CH") and Puesto Pozo Cercado Oriental ("PPCO") crude oil is based on the Company's current sales agreements and the operator's 2026 budgets. The price forecast for 2027 onwards is based on the 3 Consultant Average Brent Price Deck less a discount of US$3.00 per bbl to adjust to local market prices and additional discounts of $3.25/bbl and $1.30/bbl for CH and PPCO respectively. (6) Realized price of heavy and medium gravity oil production from Piedra Clavada ("PC") and Koluel Kaike ("KK") is based on the 3 Consultant Average Brent Price Deck less a discount of US$3.00 per bbl to adjust to local market prices and an additional premium of $0.75/bbl for both blocks. (7) ET/LT/PQ oil pricing is based on the Company's current sales agreements and the 2026 budget. It is calculated as a percentage of the 3 Consultant Average Brent Price Deck, gradually decreasing from 98.4% in 2027 to 92% by 2035, with an additional US$1.50 per barrel discount. (8) ET/LT/PQ gas pricing is based on the Company's current sales agreements and the operator's 2026 budgets. (9) Inflation rates used for forecasting costs reflect anticipated regional inflation in Argentina. (10) The TDF concessions expire in August 2026 unless extended by agreement with the Province of Tierra del Fuego. The Company intends to participate with the TDF joint venture in obtaining an extension to the primary term of the TDF concessions.

Further details of the evaluation of the Company's reserves as of December 31, 2025 will be contained in the Company's NI 51-101 filings for the year ended December 31, 2025, which will be filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities in due course and will be made available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.crownpointenergy.com.

About Crown Point

Crown Point Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas exploration and development company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, incorporated in Canada, trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and operating in Argentina. Crown Point's exploration and development activities are focused in four producing basins in Argentina, the Austral basin in the province of Tierra del Fuego, the San Jorge Basin in the provinces of Santa Cruz and Chubut, and the Neuquén and Cuyo basins in the province of Mendoza.

Oil and Gas Advisories

All BOE conversions in this press release are derived by converting natural gas to oil in the ratio of six mcf of gas to one bbl of oil. Barrels of oil equivalent ("BOE") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet (6 Mcf) to one barrel (1 bbl) is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In addition, given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil in Argentina as compared to the current price of natural gas in Argentina is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

"MBOE" means thousands of barrels of oil equivalent. "Mcf" means thousand cubic feet. "MMcf" means million cubic feet. "bbl" means barrel. "Mbbl" means thousands of barrels. "NGL" means natural gas liquids. "Btu/Scf" means British thermal unit per standard cubic foot.

The reserves estimates contained in this news release represent our gross and net reserves as of December 31, 2025. Gross reserves are defined under NI 51-101 as our working interest (operating or non-operating) share before deduction of royalties and without including any of our royalty interests. Net reserves are defined under NI 51-101 as our working interest (operating or non-operating) share after deduction of royalty obligations, plus our royalty interests in reserves. It should not be assumed that the present worth of estimated future net revenues presented in the tables above represents the fair market value of the reserves. There is no assurance that the forecast price and cost assumptions will be attained and variances could be material. The recovery and reserves estimates of our crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein.

All future net revenues are estimated using forecast prices arising from the anticipated development and production of our reserves, net of the associated royalties, operating costs, development costs, and abandonment and reclamation costs and are stated prior to provision for interest and general and administrative expenses. Future net revenues have been presented on a before tax basis.

The estimates of reserves and future net revenue for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves and future net revenue for all properties, due to the effects of aggregation.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this document is considered forward-looking information, and necessarily involves risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Crown Point's control. Forward-looking information herein includes: the Company's intention to participate with the TDF joint venture in obtaining an extension to the primary term (expiring August 2026) of the TDF concessions; and the forecast pricing and inflation rate assumptions set forth herein. In addition, information relating to our reserves is deemed to be forward-looking information, as it involves the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described can be economically produced in the future. Such risks include but are not limited to: the risk that the tariffs imposed or threatened to be imposed by the U.S. on other countries, and retaliatory tariffs imposed or threatened to be imposed by other countries on the U.S., will trigger a broader global trade war which could have a material adverse effect on global economies, and by extension the Argentine oil and natural gas industry and the Company, including by decreasing demand for (and the price of) oil and natural gas, disrupting supply chains, increasing costs, causing volatility in global financial markets, and limiting access to (and/or increasing the cost of) financing; that the Company is not able to meet its obligations as they become due and continue as a going concern; the risk that the TDF joint venture is not able to obtain an extension to the primary term of the TDF concessions at all or on acceptable terms and/or that the receipt of the extension is delayed; risks associated with the insolvency and/or bankruptcy of our joint venture partners and/or the operators of the concessions in which we have an interest, including the risk that any such insolvency and/or bankruptcy has an adverse effect on one of our UTEs, one of our concessions and/or the Company; the risks that pandemics and outbreaks of communicable disease pose to the oil and gas industry generally and our business in particular; risks associated with oil and gas exploration, development, exploitation, production, marketing and transportation, including the risk that the infrastructure on which we rely to produce, transport and sell our products breaks down and requires parts that are not readily available or repairs that cannot be made on a timely basis, and which impair our ability to operate and/or sell our products; risks associated with operating in Argentina, including risks of changing government regulations (including the adoption of, amendments to, or the cancellation of government incentive programs or other laws and regulations relating to commodity prices, taxation, currency controls and export restrictions, in each case that may adversely impact Crown Point), risks that new government initiatives will not have the consequences the Company believes (including the benefits to be derived therefrom), expropriation/nationalization of assets, price controls on commodity prices, inability to enforce contracts in certain circumstances, the potential for a hyperinflationary economic environment, the imposition of currency controls, risks associated with a default on Argentine government debt, and other economic and political risks; volatility of commodity prices; currency fluctuations; imprecision of reserve estimates; environmental risks; competition from other producers; inability to retain drilling services; incorrect assessment of value of acquisitions and failure to realize the benefits therefrom; delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals; the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management; stock market volatility; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; the need to shut-in, flare and/or curtail production as a result of a lack of infrastructure and/or damage to existing infrastructure; and economic or industry condition changes. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that Crown Point will derive therefrom. With respect to forward-looking information contained herein, the Company has made assumptions regarding, among other things: the ability of the TDF joint venture to obtain an extension to the primary term of the TDF concessions on acceptable terms and the timing thereof; the impact of increasing competition; the general stability of the economic and political environment in Argentina; the timely receipt of any required regulatory approvals; the ability of the Company to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner; drilling results; the costs of obtaining equipment and personnel to complete the Company's capital expenditure program; the ability of the operator of the projects which the Company has an interest in to operate the field in a safe, efficient and effective manner; the ability of the Company to obtain financing on acceptable terms when and if needed and continue as a going concern; the ability of the Company to service its debt repayments when required; field production rates and decline rates; the ability to replace and expand oil and natural gas reserves through acquisition, development and exploration activities; the timing and costs of pipeline, storage, transportation and facility repair, construction and expansion and the ability of the Company to secure adequate product transportation; future oil and natural gas prices; costs of operational activities in Argentina; currency, exchange, inflation and interest rates; the regulatory framework regarding royalties, commodity price controls, currency controls, import/export matters, taxes and environmental matters in Argentina; and the ability of the Company to successfully market its oil and natural gas products. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Crown Point are included in reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed annual information form, and may be accessed through the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca). Furthermore, the forward-looking information contained in this document are made as of the date of this document, and Crown Point does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities law.

