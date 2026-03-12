Firefly Aerospace Successfully Launches Alpha Flight 7

LOMPOC, Calif., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firefly Aerospace (Nasdaq: FLY), a market leading space and defense technology company, today announced the successful launch of its Alpha Flight 7 Stairway to Seven mission. Alpha lifted off from Firefly's Space Launch Complex 2 at the Vandenberg Space Force Base at 5:50 pm PDT on March 11 before completing an orbital insertion and delivering a demonstrator payload for Lockheed Martin.

Firefly's Alpha rocket also performed a stage two engine relight and validated key Alpha Block II upgrades, including a new in-house avionics suite and enhanced thermal protection system, ahead of the full Block II configuration upgrade planned for Flight 8.

"Alpha Flight 7 was flawlessly executed with all mission requirements completed, further proving the resiliency, innovation, and passion of the Firefly team," said Jason Kim, CEO of Firefly Aerospace. "Over the last several months, we took a hard look at our processes across engineering, production, test, integration, and operations and invested the time required to make a series of improvements to ensure a higher level of quality and reliability in every Alpha we deliver and launch as we move to our Block II upgrade."

The Firefly team is now working to complete the final milestones for Alpha Flight 8 that is set to launch the full Block II configuration upgrade designed to enhance reliability and manufacturability across the vehicle. The upgrades include a 7-foot increase to Alpha's length, consolidated batteries and avionics built in house, improved thermal protection system, and stronger carbon composite structures built with automated machinery.

"Flight 7 served as a critical opportunity to validate Alpha's performance ahead of our Block II upgrade, and this team knocked it out of the park," said Adam Oakes, Vice President of Launch at Firefly Aerospace. "I'm incredibly proud of the Firefly team for continuing to define perseverance. We have full confidence in our Alpha rocket, and we're committed to continuous improvement as we roll out Block II. We want to thank Space Launch Delta 30 and our customers for their ongoing collaboration and support."

Firefly Aerospace is a space and defense technology company that enables government and commercial customers to launch, land, and operate in space - anywhere, anytime. As the partner of choice for responsive space missions, Firefly is the only commercial company to launch a satellite to orbit with approximately 24-hour notice. Firefly is also the only company to achieve a fully successful landing on the Moon. Established in 2017, Firefly's engineering, manufacturing, and test facilities are co-located in central Texas to enable rapid innovation. The company's small- to medium-lift launch vehicles, lunar landers, and orbital vehicles are built with common flight-proven technologies to enable speed, reliability, and cost efficiencies for each mission from low Earth orbit to the Moon and beyond. For more information, visit www.fireflyspace.com

