Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - A Touch Of Love TALKS podcast, hosted by Lovie Baxter, has reached a significant milestone, ranking #46 in the Kids & Family category on Apple Podcasts. This recognition reflects the growing audience drawn to the podcast's honest conversations about aging, dementia, caregiving, and how families can better support their loved ones.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10373/287950_10de11db847248f8_001full.jpg

Each episode of A Touch Of Love TALKS focuses on real conversations that help families understand aging, navigate dementia, and make informed decisions about senior care. Through professional insight, real world experience, and practical guidance, the podcast equips listeners with tools to care for aging loved ones with confidence and compassion.

"Our goal is to help families understand what is happening as their loved ones age and to give them the information they need before a crisis happens," says Baxter. "Every episode is designed to make sure people are in the right place at the right time to get the right information."

What Sets A Touch Of Love TALKS Podcast Apart:

Practical Dementia and Caregiving Guidance: The podcast provides clear explanations and real life strategies for navigating dementia and long term care decisions.

Growing Audience Impact: Ranking #46 in the Apple Podcasts Kids & Family category highlights the podcast's growing reach among listeners seeking trustworthy information about aging and caregiving.

As families continue to face the challenges of caring for aging loved ones, A Touch Of Love TALKS provides a place where education, empathy, and practical knowledge come together to help families make better decisions and avoid common caregiving mistakes.

Availability

A Touch Of Love Talks podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other major streaming platforms. For updates, guest inquiries, or to listen to episodes, visit:

https://atouchoflovetalks.com/

About Lovie Baxter

Lovie Baxter is the creator and host of A Touch Of Love TALKS podcast and the founder of A Touch Of Love Care Home. A Certified Dementia Practitioner and Family Nurse Practitioner, she is passionate about educating families on aging, dementia, and senior care so they can make informed decisions and better support their loved ones.

