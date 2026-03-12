Nearly 20 years after the first perovskite solar cell was developed, its efficiency and durability are drawing interest from industries worldwide. The defense sector is among the most active, as rising geopolitical tensions drive record government spending to protect critical systems from disruption and attack. Australia Like any business, defense forces are investigating the most efficient, readily deployable and cost-effective technologies to power armies, navies, and air forces. As modern militaries increasingly rely on uninterrupted power supply for communications, surveillance, and autonomous ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...