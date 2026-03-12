Global Anti-Scam Alliance Launches Scam.org with OpenAI and Key Partners

AI technology meets on-the-ground expertise from leading organizations across five continents, accessible to billions of consumers in 50+ languages covering 97% of global internet users.

AMSTERDAM, NL / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / The Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA) launched today Scam.org, an AI-powered platform that provides scam education, prevention, detection, reporting, and victim support in over 50 languages, making it a new global hub, accessible to 97% of the world's internet users.

Scam.org is powered by partnerships with OpenAI and leading cybersecurity organizations, AnyTech365, CUBE AI,Falkin, Malwarebytes, Netcraft, ReasonLabs, ScamAdviser, Scamnetic, Seraph Secure and Spamhaus. For personal victim support, Scam.org collaborates with other victim support organizations such as AARPin the USA and ANVINT in Brazil. The platform expects more organizations to join, with plans to build an even stronger and broader coalition, creating a world where people are safer from the financial and emotional trauma caused by online scams.

The launch comes just days before the UN Fraud Summit in Vienna, Austria (March 16-17), as scams continue to surge in scale and sophistication worldwide, costing individuals and businesses an estimate of $ 442 billion USD annually (according to the Global State of Scams Report 2025 by GASA). Scam.org brings together AI technology with on-the-ground expertise from trusted organizations across the globe, creating a collaborative defense system where reported scam data strengthens protection for users globally.

Scam.org Unifies Fragmented Response System into Single Global Hub

Until now, scam victims have faced a maze of disconnected resources, separate websites for fraud reporting, utilizing different support hotlines, and scattered educational materials. GASA hopes to unify all these efforts into one global hub making it easier for scam victims to report and get help.

Scam.org covers five critical areas:

Education

Providing free learning material and continuous anti-scam education to spot scams.

Verification

Instant AI analysis paired with threat intelligence expertise of suspicious messages, websites, calls, or offers to determine legitimacy.

Prevention

Immediate access to protective tools and best practices tailored to individual risk profiles.

Reporting

Streamlined scam reporting (to be rolled out in the coming months) that will feed into the Global Signal Exchange, enabling faster global disruption of criminal operations

Victim Support

Direct online and by connecting victims to verified assistance organizations in the user's country and language.

Scam.org is dedicated to growing the features and functionality of the platform to ensure continuous consolidation of the entire response cycle into one AI-powered platform.

"We've spent years tracking scam trends across continents, and the data is clear: this is getting worse, not better," said Jorij Abraham, General Manager of the Global Anti-Scam Alliance. "Every report we publish shows rising numbers, new tactics, more victims. As an alliance, we stand for more than just documenting and connecting. Our members and partners are committed to acting, that's what Scam.org stands for."

AI Assistant Provides Instant Guidance in 50+ Languages

The platform is optimized for the use of mobile phones in over 50 languages, addressing a critical gap in developing nations where smartphones are the primary means of internet access and where scam victims often have nowhere to turn.

The tool helps users check suspicious messages, websites, calls, or offers in real-time, and directs them to appropriate reporting channels and victim support services in their country and language.

"AI can meaningfully empower people to better protect themselves from scams," said Jack Stubbs, Lead Scams Investigator at OpenAI. "We already see millions of people use ChatGPT to stay safe from scams. Now, our models will help the Global Anti Scam Alliance and scam.org extend that protection to everyday people around the world."

The AI assistant serves as a triage system, quickly assessing situations and connecting users to the right resources within the Scam.org network, eliminating the confusion victims often face when seeking help.

Scam.org operates through a coalition of organizations bringing complementary expertise:

Technology Partners: OpenAI provides the AI models powering scam.org

Cybersecurity Partners: AnyTech365, CUBE AI, Falkin, Malwarebytes, Netcraft, ReasonLabs, ScamAdviser, Scamnetic, Seraph Secure, and Spamhaus contribute threat intelligence and scam detection capabilities, feeding real-time data into the system.

Victim Support: ANVINT and Australia Victim Support Alliance connect victims with verified assistance resources and counseling services.

Scam.org is built to serve as a free global resource for anyone affected by scams.

About the Global Anti-Scam Alliance

The Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA) is an international organization dedicated to protecting consumers worldwide from scams and online fraud. By uniting governments, law enforcement, consumer protection agencies, financial institutions, technology companies, cybersecurity firms, and victim support organizations, GASA works to reduce the global impact of scams worldwide.

Scam.org is now live at www.scam.org

Media Contact: Metje van der Meer, Marketing Director Global Anti-Scam Alliance

metje.vandermeer@gasa.org

SOURCE: Global Anti-Scam Alliance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/global-anti-scam-alliance-launches-scam.org-with-openai-and-key-partners-1146333