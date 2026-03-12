Instawork Wages Jump 12% as U.S. Jobs Market Cools

February Pay Index Shows Businesses Betting on Flexible Staffing to Hedge Against Market Uncertainty, While a Widening Affordability Gap Emerges in Major U.S. Cities

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / While the U.S. government reported signs of a cooling labor market in February, Instawork's real-time platform data shows a different picture of how businesses are staffing and how workers are earning.

Wages on the Instawork platform rose 12% year over year in February, even as broader hiring slowed across segments of the economy. Businesses are increasingly turning to flexible labor to navigate market uncertainty, while workers in the nation's most expensive cities are using flexible shifts to help bridge the widening gap between wages and the cost of living. New CPI affordability analysis shows that in several major metros, inflation is rising faster than hourly wages, creating sharp regional differences in workers' purchasing power.

The new data coincides with ongoing tariff headwinds, near-historic inventory lows across the supply chain, and renewed geopolitical risk, which are reshaping how American businesses staff their operations and how workers supplement their income.

At the same time, worker confidence in finding a new job has weakened, helping explain why more people are keeping their primary jobs while picking up additional shifts to supplement income.

By the Numbers: Labor Data

+12% Pay Index Wage Growth Feb 2026 4.4% Unemployment Rate Feb 2026 38.8% ISM Inventory Index Near 4-Year Low 45.6% Job-Finding Confidence

Where the Growth is: The Logistics Belt

While the government's February report showed that transportation and warehousing lost 11,000 jobs, Instawork's real-time shift data suggests businesses are still staffing logistics operations, but increasingly through flexible labor rather than permanent hires.

Warehouse Associate is the single most in-demand role on Instawork in February, reflecting continued activity in distribution centers supporting retail and supply chain operations. The platform's fastest-growing markets are concentrated in inland logistics corridors where warehouse development and distribution investment continue to expand.

The most in-demand roles include:

Warehouse Associate (Entry Level) Line Cook Dishwasher Event Server Food Service Worker

Instawork's fastest-growing markets are situated in the "logistics belt," a network of inland distribution hubs connecting ports, warehouses, and major population centers, and include:

Reno, NV Louisville, KY Miami, FL Columbus, OH Kansas City, MO Raleigh-Durham, NC

The Affordability Gap: Wages vs. Real Costs

Instawork's wage index rose 12% year over year, but in the nation's most expensive cities, that growth is not enough. When platform wage data is measured against local inflation, a stark divide emerges between coastal markets where workers are falling behind and inland markets where flex wages are actually outpacing rising costs.

In New York and Atlanta, Instawork wages have outpaced local inflation. San Francisco and Seattle show the steepest affordability gaps.

Metro Area Cumulative Real Wage Change Affordability Status Atlanta, GA +4.04% Gaining Affordability New York, NY +0.80% Gaining Affordability Chicago, IL -10.67% Losing Affordability Seattle, WA -15.31% Losing Affordability San Francisco, CA -19.24% Losing Affordability

The gap is widest where workers are already stretched thinnest. The Yale Budget Lab estimates that tariff-driven inflation will add $600-$800 per household annually under the current Section 122 regime, rising above $1,000 if tariffs are made permanent.

About the Instawork Pay Index

The Instawork Pay Index is a monthly analysis of real-time platform data covering shift volume, wages, worker mobility, and geographic demand trends across Instawork's network. February 2026 data reflects activity from February 1-28, 2026. Wage data is compared against BLS CPI data by metropolitan statistical area. The Pay Index is released following the BLS Employment Situation Summary.

About Instawork

Instawork's mission is to create economic opportunities for businesses and hourly workers across the globe. As the leading AI-powered marketplace for hourly labor, Instawork connects light industrial, hospitality, retail, and robotics companies to skilled workers, turning staffing agility into a competitive advantage. Instawork helps more than nine million workers earn on their terms while developing valuable skills.

Backed by leading investors such as Benchmark, Craft, Greylock, and Spark Capital, Instawork is redefining how businesses stay resilient and how people work.

