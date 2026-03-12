Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has started accepting bids to develop 1 GW of round-the-clock renewable power projects, with energy storage systems required to ensure continuous supply. India India's SECI has launched a tender seeking developers to build 1 GW of renewable energy capacity capable of supplying electricity on a round-the-clock (RTC) basis. The projects will be developed under a build-own-operate (BOO) model and must include energy storage systems (ESS). Developers may own the storage assets directly or contract them through third-party providers. The renewable generation component ...

