Researchers at Germany's Fraunhofer FKIE institute developed PowerRange, a virtual simulation platform that helps power grid operators safely test cybersecurity measures and respond to realistic cyberattacks. The platform supports both traditional and renewable grids, offering immersive training across IT, OT, and control systems while highlighting the importance of coordination, communication, and practical defense strategies.Researchers at Germany's Fraunhofer FKIE institute have developed a virtual simulation platform to help power grid operators defend against cyberattacks by testing security ...

