United Imaging Intelligence at ECR 2026: Validating, Expanding, and Applying Radiology AI at Scale

SHANGHAI, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At ECR 2026, under the theme "Rays of Knowledge", United Imaging Intelligence (UII) showcased a comprehensive suite of pioneering AI solutions, demonstrating how radiology expertise delivers real value when it is clinically validated, technologically scaled, and applied in everyday care.

Radiology Knowledge Validated for Broad Clinical Readiness

With 30 CE-certified medical AI applications, Ull has built one of the most comprehensive AI-driven portfolios in the European market, demonstrating deep technological readiness for real-world clinical integration.

At ECR 2026, these solutions were presented through the uAI Clinical Portal (uCP), a unified platform comprising more than 60 AI applications. The portfolio spans multiple imaging modalities and key disease areas, including neuroradiology, cardiovascular, oncology, and more.

Specialists from Europe, Asia, North America and South America praised the portfolio's extensive coverage, describing it as "truly comprehensive" and highlighting its uniqueness as an all-in-one AI solution that meaningfully supports clinicians in daily practice.

This strong regulatory foundation, combined with proven clinical applicability, underscores UII's commitment to delivering globally compliant and scalable intelligent healthcare solutions.

Radiology Knowledge Expanded Through Medical Foundation Models and AI Agents

Building upon this validated radiology knowledge, UII presented its uAI NEXUS Medical Foundation Model Suite, covering image, language, speech, and video. At its core, the medical large image model-trained on tens of millions of imaging datasets and refined through real-world deployment-transforms domain expertise into scalable AI capability. Powered by these multimodal foundation models, UII's medical AI agents bring advanced reasoning directly into clinical workflows.

The uAI Insight Image-to-Report AI agent made its European debut. Its Chest CT and Brain MRI AI agents can detect up to 73 thoracic and 47 neurological findings, respectively, from a single scan, while automatically generating structured preliminary reports to streamline interpretation.

The uAI Agent for Ultrasound, integrating multimodal foundation models and digital twin technology, demonstrated consistent, high-quality scanning and real-time AI-driven reporting. Live demonstrations highlighted the capability of embodied AI to operate directly at the point of care.

Beyond these flagship innovations, UII also presented a broader ecosystem of AI agents spanning diagnostic imaging, surgical planning, hospital operations, and clinical research. Together, these solutions signal a shift from single-task algorithms toward collaborative, workflow-oriented intelligence across the entire healthcare system.

AI Applied in Real-World Practice with Measurable Impact

The true value of clinically validated AI is realized only when it translates into better patient care. Across Europe, UII's AI solutions already support clinicians in Poland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Romania, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. New collaborations are also underway in additional countries, expanding access to AI-powered diagnostics for broad patient populations across the region.

At Policlinico Casilino, UII's CE-certified FFR-CT AI delivers rapid, non-invasive assessment of coronary blood flow. Dr. Armando Fusco notes that it supports confident treatment decisions, shortens hospital stays for emergency patients, and helps avoid unnecessary invasive procedures in complex cases, particularly for patients with moderate stenosis.

At STERMED, CE-certified MRI AI applications for prostate and liver imaging serve as trusted clinical assistants for Dr. Marcin Sternicki. They enhance diagnostic confidence by delivering precise quantitative measurements that are difficult and time-consuming to obtain manually. The Prostate MRI AI can also automatically generate a structured PI-RADS sector map, providing clear visual documentation to support clinical decision-making.

At ECR 2026, UII reaffirmed its AI development principles, which are anchored in clinical validation, regulatory rigor, and measurable outcomes. This approach transforms radiology knowledge into a dynamic data flywheel, continuously evolving to elevate clinical standards and advance intelligent healthcare across Europe and beyond.

(Products and features referenced may not be available in all countries, and future availability cannot be guaranteed. Not all AI applications presented are CE-marked or FDA-cleared.)

