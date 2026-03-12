Koelis Announces Innovative Products at EAU 2026 enhancing MRI Fusion Biopsy Workflows and promoting Focal Therapy in Prostate Cancer

GRENOBLE, France, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koelis, SAS ("Koelis" or the "Company", www.koelis.com), a leader and innovator in MRI-ultrasound fusion guidance for prostate cancer interventions, announced today it is attending its 18th European Urology Meeting EAU in London as a major exhibitor.

Koelis will be holding interactive demonstrations at its booth L16 from March 13th to March 16th to promote the innovative approach of using its exclusive "Organ Based Tracking" fusion technology in transperineal targeted biopsy and focal therapy of prostate cancer.

During EAU'2026, Koelis will announce two major milestones in its efforts to innovate in prostate cancer care:

The ProMap Smart software for Koelis Trinity: AI-assisted fusion for a streamlined workflow.

Koelis is proud to release its ProMap Smart product as part of the Koelis Trinity software suite. ProMap Smart is an AI-assisted auto-contouring software by which every patient's prostate, imaged on 3-dimensional ultrasound and MRI, for transrectal or transperineal biopsy, can be automatically delineated thus gaining significant time and comfort in the fusion workflow.

The Koelis auto-contouring feature is a patented hybrid ML/Model engine trained on thousands of heterogeneous 3D patient data and achieves a 98% match with expert segmentation in under 5 seconds based on internal validation.

The ProMap Smart complements Koelis' previously disclosed ProMap Contour software which enables healthcare providers to utilize their compatible AI/connectivity solution to export to Koelis Trinity.

The VIOLETTE Trial published in BJUI with positive 1-year outcomes for the Koelis TMA technique.

Precise Fusion Biopsy with OBT Fusion, 3D mapping and recall capabilities with Second Look Fusion are the cornerstone of a successful Focal Therapy program. Koelis Trinity is a unique device on the market integrating software technologies to ensure continuity between targeted biopsy and focal guidance.

The VIOLETTE trial assesses the efficacy of focal ablation of prostate cancer using a microwave needle guided by 3D OBT Fusion into the index lesion (the Koelis TMA technique). The investigating centers were: Cochin Hospital in Paris as Principal Investigator, Bordet Cancer Institute in Brussels, Urology Clinic Atlantis in Nantes, Pellegrin Hospital in Bordeaux, Clinique Saint Augustin in Bordeaux, American Hospital Paris.

Prof. Nicolas Barry-Delongchamps, Professor of Urology at Cochin Hospital and Principal Investigator of the VIOLETTE trial, will present the final results and one-year patients follow-up from the VIOLETTE trial at EAU'2026. Rendez-vous is set on Monday in the 11:40 prostate cancer poster session, as well as on Koelis booth L16 on Sunday 2pm.

Prof. Barry-Delongchamps commented: "We are delighted to have the Violette trial published in the prestigious BJUI. 76 patients with a single focus of prostate cancer visible on MRI were meticulously selected, focally treated, and followed using the Koelis technology. The 1-year outcomes allow us to conclude positively on TMA ambulatory procedure being safe and effective, and on patient satisfaction."





©Koelis

Koelis Trinity seamlessly integrates 3D ultrasound with proprietary MRI-US fusion, powered by the company's unique OBT Fusion prostate motion tracking software. The compact Koelis Trinity system does not require interface with either external ultrasound equipment or external sensors. Its versatility is enabling Koelis to lead the ongoing paradigm shift in prostate cancer care towards more accurate biopsy diagnoses, personalized patient follow-up and more choices for less invasive, ambulatory treatments.

Antoine Leroy, PhD, Koelis founder and CEO, declared: "Innovation in prostate cancer care is accelerating. Committed to precision in prostate guidance since 20 years, Koelis is proud to make 2 impactful announcements at the EAU 2026 in London: intra-operative fusion workflow efficiency with AI-assisted 3D image processing, and the publication in BJUI of the Violette trial on Targeted Microwave Ablation, together promoting our vision to make the flow from biopsy to focal therapy seamless. "

About KOELIS

Headquartered in Grenoble, France, Koelis has been a global pioneer and leader of MRI-US fusion image guidance technology since 2006. Featuring proprietary 3D ultrasound and prostate motion tracking software (OBT Fusion), the Koelis Trinity system facilitates more accurate biopsy diagnosis as well as enabling "focal" prostate cancer treatment alternatives to traditional "total" organ treatments such as surgical prostatectomy and radiation. The Company's commitment to minimally invasive prostate cancer treatment includes multi-center clinical registries ("Violette" in Europe, NCT04582656, and "Violetta" in Asia, NCT06262633) in Europe based on KOELIS Trinity-guided microwave ablation technology. Koelis has offices in Grenoble (France), Princeton (NJ, USA), Saarbrücken (Germany) and Singapore to serve more than 50 countries. Learn more about KOELIS at www.koelis.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/768db965-e541-4102-931e-b83e912b2607