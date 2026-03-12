Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.03.2026
PR Newswire
12.03.2026 11:18 Uhr
Catalyx Appoints Matt Bulley as Chief Financial Officer

Veteran finance leader joins to support strategic expansion

NEWTOWN, Pa., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyx, a global leader in automation and vision system integration for highly regulated industries, today announced the appointment of Matt Bulley as chief financial officer. Mr. Bulley joins Catalyx as the company continues its strategic expansion focused on helping life sciences and other regulated manufacturers optimize production efficiency.

Catalyx newly appointed CFO, Matt Bulley

Mr. Bulley brings over 20 years of financial leadership across engineering services, software development, and clean energy. Most recently, he served as CFO of ALL4, a global consulting firm, where he played an instrumental role in the company's significant growth and global expansion. Previously, he was managing director and CFO of Allied Resource Corporation and Puraglobe, helping to establish both as leaders in global climate technology solutions. Mr. Bulley began his career at Coopers & Lybrand (now PwC).

"Matt's financial expertise further strengthens our ability to invest strategically, scale smartly, and deliver superior outcomes for our customers," said Mario L. Rocci, Jr., CEO, Catalyx. "His proven success of driving growth in regulated environments directly aligns with our mission of empowering manufacturers to achieve operational excellence."

The appointment marks the latest step in Catalyx's ongoing expansion. The company recently launched OpenLine LineClearance Assistant 3.0, an AI-powered solution that fully automates the line clearance process to reduce product changeover times. This technology will be showcased at INTERPHEX New York, alongside Catalyx's suite of optimization solutions.

About Catalyx
Catalyx specializes in optimizing operations for life sciences and other highly regulated industries. With over 30 years of experience, the company operates a global team of more than 550 engineers and technology specialists. Catalyx has delivered more than 3,000 projects across the life sciences sector, providing automation, machine vision, and professional services that drive operational efficiency, ensure compliance, and enhance performance and safety. For more information about Catalyx, visit www.catalyx.ai.

Media Contact
Rachel O'Sullivan
Global Head of Marketing
rachel.osullivan@catalyx.ai

Catalyx, a global leader in machine vision and automation, specializes in optimizing operations for organizations in life sciences and other highly regulated industries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931745/Catalyx_newly_appointed_CFO_Matt_Bulley.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2202321/Catalyx_Logo_Primary_RGB_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/catalyx-appoints-matt-bulley-as-chief-financial-officer-302711740.html

