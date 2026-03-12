Norsk Hydro: Qatalum maintaining scaled down aluminium production

On March 3, 2026, Hydro announced a controlled shutdown of aluminium production at its joint venture Qatalum in Qatar. Following confirmation from Qatalum's gas supplier that it will maintain supply at reduced levels, Qatalum has decided to halt further curtailment and maintain aluminium production at around 60 percent capacity.

The controlled shutdown of aluminium production at Qatalum was initiated after gas supplier QatarEnergy informed the company of a forthcoming suspension of gas supply. QatarEnergy has now confirmed that gas supply will continue until further notice at a level enabling Qatalum to maintain aluminium production at around 60 percent capacity.

The curtailment has been carried out in a safe and controlled manner. Together with continuing operation at around 60 percent, this improves conditions for a future restart. It is not known when the restart will commence.

On March 2, 2026, Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that the Strait of Hormuz was closed and shipping remains disrupted. Hydro is working to mitigate the consequences of the curtailment and shipping disruptions. The safety of Qatalum employees remains the highest priority.

Qatalum is a 50/50 joint venture owned by Hydro and Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing Company Q.P.S.C. (QAMCO). The plant has a nameplate capacity of primary aluminium of 648,000 metric tonnes and casthouse capacity of 687,000 metric tonnes. Qatalum is fully integrated with a smelter, casthouse, carbon plant and a dedicated gas fired power plant. In 2025, Qatalum generated an adjusted net income of NOK 1.3 billion on a 50 percent basis.

