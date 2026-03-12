Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.03.2026
Dieser 37-Mio.-€-Goldentwickler sitzt auf einem möglichen $2-Milliarden-Projekt!!
WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605 | Ticker-Symbol: NOH1
Tradegate
12.03.26 | 11:24
8,598 Euro
+3,29 % +0,274
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.03.2026 11:34 Uhr
114 Leser
Norsk Hydro: Qatalum maintaining scaled down aluminium production

On March 3, 2026, Hydro announced a controlled shutdown of aluminium production at its joint venture Qatalum in Qatar. Following confirmation from Qatalum's gas supplier that it will maintain supply at reduced levels, Qatalum has decided to halt further curtailment and maintain aluminium production at around 60 percent capacity.

The controlled shutdown of aluminium production at Qatalum was initiated after gas supplier QatarEnergy informed the company of a forthcoming suspension of gas supply. QatarEnergy has now confirmed that gas supply will continue until further notice at a level enabling Qatalum to maintain aluminium production at around 60 percent capacity.

The curtailment has been carried out in a safe and controlled manner. Together with continuing operation at around 60 percent, this improves conditions for a future restart. It is not known when the restart will commence.

On March 2, 2026, Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that the Strait of Hormuz was closed and shipping remains disrupted. Hydro is working to mitigate the consequences of the curtailment and shipping disruptions. The safety of Qatalum employees remains the highest priority.

Qatalum is a 50/50 joint venture owned by Hydro and Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing Company Q.P.S.C. (QAMCO). The plant has a nameplate capacity of primary aluminium of 648,000 metric tonnes and casthouse capacity of 687,000 metric tonnes. Qatalum is fully integrated with a smelter, casthouse, carbon plant and a dedicated gas fired power plant. In 2025, Qatalum generated an adjusted net income of NOK 1.3 billion on a 50 percent basis.

Investor contact:
Elitsa Blessi
+47 91775472
Elitsa.Blessi@hydro.com

Baard Erik Haugen
+47 92497191
Erik.Haugen@hydro.com

Media contact:
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
halvor.molland@hydro.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
