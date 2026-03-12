Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - Cabral Gold Inc. (TSXV: CBR) (OTCQX: CBGZF) ("Cabral" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from two additional diamond drill holes at the Jerimum Cima target within the Cuiú Cuiú Gold District, Brazil.

Highlights

Recent drilling at the Jerimum Cima target, located 3km ENE of the Central gold deposit and 3.5km NW of the MG gold deposit at Cuiú Cuiú, returned 9.5m @ 87.4 g/t gold from 173.8m depth including 2.9m @ 285.5 g/t gold from 178.7m depth in hole DDH372

The zone intersected in DDH372 is most likely the same zone intersected by previously released drill holes which returned 45.6m @ 4.5 g/t gold, and 9.5m @ 5.74 g/t gold including 3.6m @ 13.9 g/t gold, and suggests the presence of a high-grade zone which may form the core of the mineralized system at Jerimum Cima. The high-grade zone remains open along strike and at depth

In addition, DDH369 which was drilled 500m further to the east at Jerimum Cima, intersected 6.1m @ 0.55 g/t gold and 13.9m @ 0.73 g/t gold. This hole is the most easterly hole so far drilled at Jerimum Cima and is a 150m step out from a previously released intercept in DDH365 which returned 3.8m @ 10.80 g/t including 0.5m @ 80.51 g/t. Gold mineralization remains open to the east and at depth

Results on 2 additional diamond drill holes are pending from Jerimum Cima. Drilling is continuing and is aimed at defining the size of the broader mineralized system, and now, the extent of the high-grade mineralization intersected in DDH372

Alan Carter, Cabral's President and CEO commented, "Whilst we have encountered very high-grade drill intercepts in several of the known deposits and recent discoveries within the Cuiú Cuiú district, notably Machichie NE where we recently drilled 11m @ 33.0 g/t and 12m @ 27.7 g/t gold, we have never encountered drill results of this magnitude. DDH372 at Jerimum Cima returned 9.5m @ 87.4 g/t gold including 2.9m @ 285.5 g/t gold. It is becoming increasingly clear that we have an important discovery at Jerimum Cima which is located 3km ENE of the Central gold deposit and 3.5km NW of the MG gold deposit, and is not currently part of the existing resource base.

These latest drill results suggest the presence of a central zone of very high-grade material at Jerimum Cima which appears to be surrounded by lower grade stockwork mineralization. The high-grade zone appears to be localized at the intersection of E-W and NW-SE trending structures, and is within a broader mineralized envelope that is up to 200m wide and extends at least 750m E-W. Further drilling is planned, and is aimed at establishing the size of both the near surface gold-in-oxide zone, and the underlying zones of primary mineralization in the intrusive rocks, particularly the high-grade zone encountered in DDH372".

Brian Arkell, Vice President of Exploration and Technical Services commented: "These are the strongest drill results thus far from Jerimum Cima and occur along trend of the high-grade results recorded previously in diamond drill hole CC-26 (45.6m @ 4.47 g/t Au) and other drill holes nearly 400m to the west. Though we are still at an early stage and our drilling remains widely spaced, we are defining an altered, mineralized zone up to 200m wide, at least 900m long, which is open to the east and at depth. Similar to what we see at MG and Machichie Main, this is a broad east-west trending structure, emanating as a splay off the regional-scale TZ fault, showing multiple episodes of altered intrusive dykes and higher grade breccias.

Of additional interest, there is a large gold-in-oxide cap over much of this area, and a broad gold-in-soil anomaly which is open to the north and east. Our current plans are to continue drilling both to the east and north-northeast to determine the overall extent of the mineralization at the Jerimum Cima target."

Jerimum Cima Drill Results

The Jerimum Cima target is located 3 kilometres ("km") ENE of the Central gold deposit and 3.5km NW of the MG gold deposit (Figure 1). The target is characterized by a very strong gold-in-soil anomaly of +100 parts per billion ("ppb") gold covering an area of 900 meters ("m") x 1000m and is comparable with the gold-in-soil anomalies above the MG and Central gold deposits, and the PDM and Machichie Main gold discoveries. As with the MG gold deposit and the Machichie Main gold discovery, gold mineralization at Jerimum Cima is centered on a major east-west trending fault zone, which forms a splay off the regional scale Tocantinzinho fault system.





Figure 1: Map showing location of known gold deposits at Central, MG and JB. The location of new discoveries at PDM, Machichie NE and Machichie Main as well as the Jerimum Cima discovery are also shown.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/288249_2d7269dcc4661a08_002full.jpg

Previous reconnaissance drilling at Jerimum Cima returned 45.6m @ 4.5 grammes per tonne ("g/t") gold in primary intrusive rock material as well as 49m @ 2.0 g/t gold (see press release dated May 21, 2025) and more recently 9.5m @ 5.74 g/t gold from 41.4m depth including 3.6m @ 13.92 g/t gold (see press release dated January 26, 2026). In addition, a number of surface trenches returned gold intercepts of very good grade in gold-in-oxide material, and include 14m @ 1.6 g/t gold, 20m @ 1.2 g/t gold, 10m @ 1.3 g/t gold, and 24m @ 0.7 g/t gold and 18m @ 1.9 g/t gold (see press release dated November 14, 2024).

DDH372 reported herein, was drilled on section 551061E with an azimuth of 360 degrees and at an angle of 50 degrees within the central eastern part of the Jerimum Cima target and was designed to test the intersection of the main E-W trending mineralized zone and an interpreted NW trending cross fault. The hole returned 9.5m @ 87.4 gold from 173.8m depth including 2.9m @ 285.5 g/t gold from 178.7m depth in primary (hard) bedrock quartz vein material and appears to be at the intersection of the main E-W trending mineralized zone at Jerimum Cima and a NW trending cross fault (Figures 2 and 3, Table 1).

The zone intersected in DDH372 is most likely the same zone intersected by previous drill holes to the east and west. Drillhole CC26 was drilled 30m west of DDH372 and previously returned 45.6m @ 4.5 g/t gold. Drillhole DDH359 was drilled 80m east of DDH372 and previously returned 9.5m @ 5.74 g/t gold including 3.6m @ 13.92 g/t gold (Figure 2). These holes together suggest the presence of a high-grade zone extending at least 110m along strike which may form the core of the mineralized system at Jerimum Cima. The high-grade zone remains open along strike and at depth.

In addition, DDH369 which was drilled 500m further to the east of DDH372 on section 551515E and reported herein, intersected 6.1m @ 0.55 g/t gold and 13.9m @ 0.73 g/t gold (Figure 2, Table 1). This hole is the most easterly hole so far drilled at Jerimum Cima and is a 150m step out from DDH365 which recently returned 3.8m @ 10.80 g/t including 0.5m @ 80.51 g/t. Gold mineralization remains open to the east and at depth.

The extremely high gold grades returned from DDH372 and other holes at Jerimum Cima suggest the presence of a central zone of very high-grade material which appears to be surrounded by lower grade stockwork mineralization. The high-grade zone appears to be localized at the intersection of E-W and NW-SE trending structures, and is within a broader mineralized envelope that is up to 200m wide and extends along strike at least 750m in an E-W sense. Both the broader zone and the central high-grade zone are open along strike and at depth. Drilling is in progress and additional drill holes are planned.





Figure 2: Map showing the location of trenches and certain drill holes at the Jerimum Cima target. The location of diamond drill holes DDH369 and DDH372 are also shown together with previous significant drill and trench results including CC26 which cut 45.6m @ 4.5 g/t gold and DDH359 which returned 9.5m @ 5.7 g/t gold. Note that three parallel mineralized zones in the underlying intrusive rocks have now been identified at Jerimum Cima extending over at least 750m E-W. The limit to the oxide banket as currently known is also shown. Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold. True widths may be 50% of actual drill intercepts

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/288249_2d7269dcc4661a08_003full.jpg





Figure 3: Cross section showing section 551061E at the Jerimum Cima discovery showing results from DDH372 which returned 9.5m @ 87.4 g/t gold including 2.9m @ 285.5 g/t gold. True widths may be 50% of actual drill intercepts. Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/288249_2d7269dcc4661a08_004full.jpg

Drill Hole # Weathering

From To Thickness Grade





(m) (m) (m) g/t gold DDH369 Blanket

20.0 21.0 1.0 0.11





29.2 30.0 0.8 0.38

Intrusive rock

135.0 138.2 3.2 0.13





148.4 154.5 6.1 0.55





164.0 165.0 1.0 0.39





176.8 177.3 0.5 0.83





211.8 225.7 13.9 0.73





211.8 219.3 7.5 1.24



EOH 263.8







DDH372 Saprolite

35.0 37.0 2.0 0.16

Intrusive rock

55.1 57.3 2.2 0.70





105.5 107.7 2.2 0.99





130.9 156.7 25.8 0.60





173.8 183.3 9.5 87.4



incl. 178.7 181.6 2.9 285.5





189.7 196.0 6.3 0.14





234.0 239.0 5.0 0.11





257.8 260.5 2.7 0.26



EOH 270.1









Table 1: Drill results from diamond drill holes DDH369, and DDH372, at the Jerimum Cima discovery. Both diamond holes were drilled at a dip of 55 degrees on a bearing of 0 degrees. Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold, EOH = end of hole. True widths may be 50% of actual drill intercepts

About Cabral Gold Inc.

The Company is a junior resource Company engaged in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties, with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The Company has a 100% interest in the Cuiú Cuiú gold district located in the Tapajós Region, within the state of Pará in northern Brazil. Three main gold deposits have so far been defined at the Cuiú Cuiú project which contain National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 compliant Indicated resources of 12.29Mt @ 1.14 g/t gold (450,200oz) in fresh basement material and 13.56Mt @ 0.50 g/t gold (216,182oz) in oxide material. The project also contains Inferred resources of 13.63Mt @ 1.04 g/t gold (455,100oz) in fresh basement material and 6.4Mt @ 0.34 g/t gold (70,569oz) in oxide material. The resource estimate for the primary material is based on the NI 43-101 technical report dated October 12, 2022. The resource estimate for the oxide material at PDM and MG is based on a NI 43-101 technical report dated October 21, 2024. The resource estimate for the oxide material at Central and Machichie is based on a NI43-101 technical report ("Updated PFS") dated July 29, 2025.

The Tapajós Gold Province is the site of the largest gold rush in Brazil's history which according to the ANM (Agência Nacional de Mineração or National Mining Agency of Brazil) produced an estimated 30 to 50 million ounces of placer gold between 1978 and 1995. Cuiú Cuiú was the largest area of placer workings in the Tapajós and produced an estimated 2Moz of placer gold historically.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Cabral maintains a Quality Assurance / Quality Control ("QAQC") program for all its exploration projects using industry best practices. Key elements of the QAQC program include verifiable chain of custody for samples, regular insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates, as well as check assays on results. RC samples are split, collected in plastic sample bags, and sealed on drill hole location. Drill core is halved by saw cut or slicer (in soft saprolite). RC and core samples are shipped in sealed bags by independent contractor to SGS GEOSOL Laboratorios in Vespasiano, Brazil, an independent analytical services provider with global certifications for Quality Management Systems (ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 (ABS Certificates 32982 and 39911) and ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation (CRL-0386)). Gold analyses are routinely performed via 50g fire assay with secondary assay techniques applied on higher grade samples. Final assay results are validated by Cabral Geological Staff prior to insertion into the database. Additional information regarding the Company's data verification processes is set out in the CBR, 43-101, PFS Technical Report, July 2025, which can be found on the Company's website.

Qualified Person and Technical Information

Technical information included in this release was supervised and approved by Brian Arkell, B.S. Geology and M.S. Economic Geology, SME (Registered Member), AusIMM (Fellow) and SEG (Fellow), Cabral Gold's Vice President, Exploration and Technical Services, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of the words "will", "expected" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct.

