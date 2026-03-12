Anzeige
WKN: A41B54 | ISIN: GB00BNKDVV71 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.03.2026 11:42 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 12

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Michael Lindsell

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc

b)

LEI

213800VMBJH2TCFDZU08

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary 0.0075p shares

GB0031977944

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

600.00 pence per share

5,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

5,000 ordinary 0.0075p shares

600.00 pence per share

e)

Date of the transaction

11 March 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc


