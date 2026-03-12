Cultivo Signs Major Agreement with Octopus Energy Generation, Expanding U.S. Grasslands and Carbon Removal Partnership to $100M

Octopus Energy Generation Extends its Existing $40M Funding Agreement with Cultivo by an Additional $60M; The $100M Partnership will Accelerate Carbon Removal, Restore U.S. Grasslands, and Create High-quality, Nature-based Carbon Credits

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Cultivo, a leading platform for developing and operating natural assets at scale, today announced that leading renewable energy investor Octopus Energy Generation has increased its capital deployment plans to $100M. The deal aims to boost Cultivo's grasslands regeneration and carbon removal projects across the U.S. and beyond.

This partnership, first announced in January 2024 with Octopus Energy Generation providing Series A funding to Cultivo and an initial capital deployment of $40M to projects, focuses on restoring soil health across thousands of hectares in the U.S. Together, the partners plan to turbocharge biodiversity and community benefits and provide financial returns from high-quality, nature-based carbon removal credits that are aligned with the Core Carbon Principles (CCP).

The additional $60M capital deployment builds on Cultivo and Octopus Energy Generation's successful two-year collaboration and follows the rapid scaling of Cultivo's U.S. grasslands project pipeline. Having already enrolled over 650k acres - equivalent to the land area of Rhode Island - it is safely on track to surpass 2 million acres this year. Cultivo has already secured enough grasslands to remove 9 million tonnes of CO2 emissions over the next 30 years.

At 659 million acres, grassland pasture and rangeland constitute the largest land-use category in the United States, accounting for 29% of the nation's total land area. Grasslands are an essential carbon sink, storing over a third of the world's terrestrial carbon.

Land stewards, corporations and investors are realizing the importance of soil carbon, which has resulted in a strong increase in offtake deals for soil carbon removal credits. The United Nations has declared 2026 to be the international year of rangelands and pastoralists, recognizing their significance to international efforts to combat the triple threats of climate change, biodiversity loss, and food security.

"Our partnership with Octopus Energy Generation has been transformational," said Dr. Manuel Piñuela, Cultivo CEO & Co-Founder. "The increase of their capital allocation to $100 million validates our strategy of building a vertically integrated, institutional-grade platform for U.S. natural assets and signals a new era for grasslands. This increased capital allows us to continue accelerating the growth of our U.S. grasslands and carbon removal project pipeline at speed and scale."

Alex Brierley, co-head of Octopus Energy Generation's fund management team, said "We love when technology helps nature do what it does best - cut emissions fast. By putting meaningful capital into natural capital projects, we can support ranching communities, strengthen these vital landscapes, and develop grasslands into global assets. It's been fantastic working with Cultivo, and we're excited to support them in this next phase of growth."

Today's announcement follows Cultivo's recent acquisition of Kateri, a leading carbon grasslands project developer. By joining forces with Kateri, Cultivo now offers unrivalled tech-driven capabilities with deep expertise in deploying in-field technologies, such as virtual fencing, advanced soil carbon modelling and an AI-driven platform powered by real-world data.

About Cultivo

Cultivo is a leading platform for developing and operating natural assets. Our mission is to accelerate investment into natural assets at scale to build healthy and resilient landscapes. We partner with institutional investors and multinational corporations who view nature as essential infrastructure. Our model generates financial returns through payments for services, primarily carbon removal, unlocked by land regeneration activities.

Cultivo's technology and data-driven approach streamlines the entire project lifecycle, from origination to management and monitoring, ensuring trust and integrity at every step. As a Public Benefit Corporation, we are committed to regenerating natural landscapes in partnership with land stewards to safeguard critical natural infrastructure and services. For more information visit: https://cultivo.land/.

About Octopus Energy Generation

Octopus Energy Generation is driving the renewable energy agenda and building green power for the future. It is reshaping the market by leading the transition to a cleaner, greener future through renewable projects connected more deeply to customers and businesses. As one of Europe's largest specialist renewables investors, it manages 4.9 GW of green energy projects like wind and solar farms in 21 countries, worth £7bn ($9bn/ €8.5bn). These generate enough green power for 3.2 million homes every year - the equivalent of taking over 1.3 million petrol cars off the road.

