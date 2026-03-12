Terence Webster Design Associates Recognized With 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Office Furniture in Hamilton and Niagara

HAMILTON, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Terence Webster Design Associates has been recognized with the 2026 Consumer Choice Award for excellence in Office Furniture in the Hamilton and Niagara regions. This distinction highlights the company's long-standing leadership in interior design and office furnishings and its commitment to delivering quality, value and exceptional service to clients across Canada and the United States.

For over 60 years, Terence Webster Design Associates has provided turnkey interior solutions for a wide range of professional environments, including commercial offices, educational facilities, industrial spaces, hospitality settings and retail premises. The company's comprehensive approach includes planning, design and furniture installation, allowing clients to work with a single trusted partner throughout every stage of their project.

Terence Webster Design Associates is known for offering furniture backed by a best price guarantee and reliable warranty, giving customers the confidence to invest in products that support long term value. Their selection includes modern office systems, ergonomic seating, collaborative workstations, reception and lounge furnishings, classroom solutions and custom configurations designed to meet the needs of growing businesses and institutions.

What distinguishes the company is its ability to bring together passion, professionalism and extensive industry experience. Over the decades, Terence Webster Design Associates has developed a strong reputation for listening closely to client needs and translating those needs into interiors that are functional, appealing and aligned with each organization's brand and culture. Their motto, "design that defines your company," reflects a belief that well considered environments enhance brand identity, inspire employees and contribute to positive workplace experiences.

Projects completed by Terence Webster Design Associates span both Canada and the United States, showcasing the company's ability to execute at scale while maintaining a personal, client centred approach. Their portfolio includes work for corporate offices, educational institutions, industrial facilities and hospitality destinations, demonstrating versatility across industries and project sizes.

Receiving the 2026 Consumer Choice Award is a meaningful milestone for the team, affirming their commitment to delivering outstanding office furniture solutions and complete interior support. "We are honoured to be recognized in Hamilton and Niagara," said the team at Terence Webster Design Associates. "For six decades, our focus has been on creating spaces that reflect who our clients are, support the way they work and elevate their overall environment. We appreciate the trust our customers continue to place in us."

The Consumer Choice Award is recognized across Canada for its research-based approach to identifying top performing businesses in each market. By capturing local consumer perspectives, the award underscores companies that consistently deliver quality, value and reliable service. For Terence Webster Design Associates, this recognition reinforces the strong relationships they have built over many years of dedicated service.

Looking ahead, the company remains committed to offering turnkey design solutions that help organizations grow, innovate and create inspiring spaces for employees and customers. With a foundation built on integrity, creativity and over six decades of industry expertise, Terence Webster Design Associates continues to be a leader in corporate interiors and office furniture solutions in Hamilton, Niagara and beyond.

For more information about Terence Webster Design Associates, visit www.websterdesign.ca.

About Terence Webster Design Associates

Terence Webster Design Associates is a full-service interior solutions provider specializing in office furniture and turnkey design services. For over 60 years, the company has worked with commercial, educational, industrial, hospitality and retail clients across Canada and the United States. With a best price guarantee, product warranties and a commitment to exceptional service, Terence Webster Design Associates helps organizations create environments that support their brand and inspire their workforce.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/terence-webster-design-associates-recognized-with-2026-consumer-1146231