ParkerVision, Inc.: ParkerVision Patent Infringement Trial Start Date Against MediaTek Changed

Trial Commences March 20, 2026

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / ParkerVision, Inc. ("the Company") (OTCQB:PRKR), a leader in wireless radio-frequency (RF) innovation, today announced that the jury trial in its patent infringement action against MediaTek is now scheduled to commence on March 20, 2026 in Waco, Texas with jury selection scheduled for the preceding day.

The trial was previously scheduled to commence on March 23, 2026. This schedule change was at the request of the district court.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. is an innovator in radio-frequency (RF) technologies used in advanced wireless communication systems. The company holds an extensive patent portfolio in the U.S. and internationally and continues to pursue licensing and enforcement strategies to protect its intellectual property rights. For more information, please visit www.parkervision.com.

Contact:

Cindy French

Chief Financial Officer

cfrench@parkervision.com Tony Vignieri

Communications Director

tvignieri@parkervision.com



SOURCE: ParkerVision, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/parkervision-patent-infringement-trial-start-date-against-mediatek-changed-1146569