Temas Resources Corp.: Significant Gallium and Scandium Confirmed at La Blache as RCL Technology Platform Builds Additional Value

Latest drilling confirms thick, high-grade massive oxide mineralization and gallium, scandium and chromium associated with vanadium, titanium and iron, while western step-out holes extend mineralization toward surface and support potential resource and economic upside.

Temas has received assay results for all HQ diamond drill holes completed in November 2025 on the La Blache Project, confirming consistent, high-grade zones of gallium (Ga), scandium (Sc), chromium (Cr), coincident with vanadium (V), titanium (Ti), and iron (Fe) in the massive-oxide (MO) zone

Highlights include:

FT-25-07 with 73m @ 83.7% Fe2O3 + TiO2, 0.46% V2O5and

56 ppm Ga, 19 ppm Sc and 1,240 ppm Cr from 110m

FT-25-04 with 75m @ 79.8% Fe2O3 + TiO2, 0.43% V2O5and

57 ppm Ga, 17 ppm Sc and 1,463 ppm Cr from 204m

FT-25-06 with 40m @ 75.6% Fe2O3 + TiO2, 0.39% V2O5and

59 ppm Ga, 17 ppm Sc and 1,110 ppm Cr from 145m

FT-25-03 with 30m @ 78.7% Fe2O3 + TiO2, 0.39% V2O5and

53 ppm Ga, 16 ppm Sc and 1,294 ppm Cr from 214m

FT-25-05 with 26m @ 86.6% Fe2O3 + TiO2, 0.45% V2O5and

60 ppm Ga, 19 ppm Sc and 1,309 ppm Cr from 210m

FT-25-08 with 26m @ 84.6% Fe2O3 + TiO2, 0.43% V2O5and

58 ppm Ga, 19 ppm Sc and 1,258 ppm Cr from 108m

FT-25-09 with 24m @ 83.3% Fe2O3 + TiO2, 0.45% V2O5and

57 ppm Ga, 18 ppm Sc and 1,133 ppm Cr from 123m

Holes FT-25-06 to FT-25-09 confirm mineralisation extension up to 150m from the west of the historical drilling, where it shallows toward the outcropping mineralized Schmoo Zone. Mineralisation is thickening and remains open towards surface outcrops 500m to the west.

Temas' Regenerative Chloride Leach ("RCL") technology platform is ideally placed to process this multi-element mineralisation, with the accessory Ga, Sc and Cr potentially recoverable alongside Ti, V and Fe, adding significantly to the projects economics.

Temas' Fused Bead Assay Digestion Protocol for the 2025 samples has proven highly effective and is now being extended to all historic core. Historic core has been fully recovered in preparation for re-assay, with 748 samples from Temas' 2022 drilling already dispatched for re-assay under the new protocol in February 2026.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Temas Resources Corp. (" Temas " or the " Company ") (ASX:TIO)(CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF)(FSE:26P0) is pleased to report assay results from the nine (9) HQ diamond drill program completed in the late 2025 at its La Blache Project in Quebec, Canada.

The 2025 drilling program was designed to test the limits of the thickest up-plunge massive-oxide (MO) intercepts on the property to date, to infill and confirm mineralisation between the historic drill holes and upgrade the current Foreign Inferred Resource to a JORC Complaint Measured and Indicated, and improve the confidence in the absolute values of the critical metals within the mineralised portion of the system.

Importantly, gallium, scandium and chromium mineralisation occurs within the same iron, titanium and vanadium system at Le Blanche. This supports the view that these accessory metals may form part of the revised resource and Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). The economics of the project will benefit from the Temas' proprietary RCL processing technology which is one of few platform technologies suited to complex and multielement mineralisation.

Mr. Tim Fernback, Temas Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"The consistency of the gallium, scandium, and chromium within the massive oxide zones at La Blache is highly encouraging and adds another layer of potential value to an already strong titanium, vanadium and iron system.

What stands out is that these critical metals are hosted within the same thick, high-grade massive oxide intervals that are central to the project, while the latest western holes have also confirmed that the mineralisation continues to extend and shallow toward surface.

Our updated Fused assay work is also showing meaningful increases in reported values from several key elements, reinforcing the importance of re-assaying historical core under the new Protocol. With 748 samples from 2022 program already submitted, we expect to build a much stronger picture of the overall metal inventory at La Blache in the near term.

At the same time, this style of multi-element mineralisation is well aligned with Temas' RCL technology, which we believe has the potential to enhance the value of the project beyond its existing titanium, vanadium and iron base.

This is truly an exciting step forward for the Company and our shareholders."

Figure 1: Long Section Schematic of the Farrell-Taylor Deposit, La Blache Project

Drill Program Overview

The 2025 drill program commenced on 24 October 2025, and ran for approximately 30 days, totaling 2,304 m of HQ over nine (9) holes. Temas utilised existing sites to construct drill platforms, capable of supporting multiple holes at varied angles and azimuths, with nine holes drilled from four platform areas.

The program had two overlapping objectives;

Holes #1 through #5 were designed to obtain detailed infill data to improve the existing local modeling and resource confidence and, Holes #6 through #9 stepped out to the far west to test the possible to test beyond the interpreted termination of the Farrell-Taylor mineralisation.

Temas used HQ tooling to maximize the sample volume for large scale RCL pilot testing of the Farrell-Taylor (FT) deposit.

La Blache Mineralisation

The La Blache deposits are large lenticular bodies of massive Fe/Ti oxides hosted within the La Blache Anorthosite complex in the Grenville Province of Quebec. This geologic terrain is one of the most studied in the world, and is the host for Rio Tinto's world class Lac Tio deposit which has been in production since the 1950's. The deposits on Temas' land package were first discovered at about the same time as Lac Tio, and historic work including Temas 2022 Scoping study have demonstrated hundreds of millions of tonnes of high-grade massive oxide mineralisation.

The mineralisation at La Blache can be broken into two main styles tied to grade and geochemistry where grade of Fe 2 O 3 + TiO 2 + ~4.5% MgO represents a proxy for the relative percentage mineralisation that carry the valuable metals in this system. The host minerals and valuable metals targeted at La Blache are vanadium titanomagnetite (VTM) Fe 2+ (Fe 3+ , Ti 4+ , V 3+ ) 2 O 4 ), ilmenite Fe (Ti, V) O 3 and spinel (Mg, Fe 2+ ) Al 2 O 4 . The trace metals deport primarily to these oxide phases in varying amounts:

Massive-oxide (MO) domain has average concentration of valuable minerals ranging from 87-92%. This equates to about 8-13% gangue dilution but has traditionally been treated as a run of mine (ROM) feedstock to the RCL testing with excellent results to date. There is generally no interruption of the high-grade MO, and the total oxide grades are very tightly grouped (example ranging from 88.5 to 91.9% in the core image provided below). The MO is considered a proxy for a traditional concentrate, and trace metals are near their peak concentrations in this domain. This natural concentration represents a gravity settling of the dense oxide minerals as they crystallized in a magma chamber and are characteristic of the La Blache mineralization where we generally see 10's and even up to 100m of apparent thickness in MO based on all the drilling completed to date across the whole property. Semi-massive oxide (SMO) domain has a variable Fe/Ti oxide content ranging from around 20% up to overlapping the lower end of the MO grade range but distinguished by having more mafic silicate gangue mixed into the zone and a higher MgO (>4.5%) content. This gangue is composed of olivine with lesser amounts of Ca-plagioclase and clinopyroxene.

SMO is characterized throughout the drilling to date as an admixture of massive magnetite with a greenish mafic silicate (olivine and/or pyroxene) that is distinct from the anorthositic host rock. It generally has slightly elevated MgO over the average ~4.5% values seen in the MO. It has been broken out as a distinct geometallurgical unit and is not tied directly to the absolute grade of the material. It is almost always found above the MO in amounts that are seen to vary systematically across the FT deposit with a general thickening to the north across the mineralized body.

Figure 2; Core Photo of FT-25-05 216.6m - 227.9m as an example of the Massive Oxide Zone.

Figure 3; Core Photo of FT-25-05 194m - 205.3m as an example of the Semi-Massive Oxide Zone.

Table 1: Significant Drill Intercepts for all November 2025 Drilling*

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Fe 2 O 3 + TiO 2 + = 4.5% MgO (%) Fe 2 O 3 + TiO 2 (%) TiO 2 (%) Fe 2 O 3 (%) MgO (%) V 2 O 5 (%) Cr (ppm) Ga (ppm) Sc (ppm) Mineral Domain Total Mineralized Thickness (m) FT-25-01 NSI FT-25-02 NSI FT-25-03 187 196 8.3 59.3 55.4 13.3 42.1 3.9 0.246 582 38 14 SMO 41.7 205 208 3.4 42.9 39.3 9.6 29.7 3.6 0.153 349 28 11 SMO 214 244 30.0 82.8 78.7 17.8 60.8 4.2 0.392 1294 53 16 MO FT-25-04 173 185 12.0 41.0 36.5 8.3 28.2 7.7 0.110 234 23 16 SMO 104.6 186 204 17.2 71.7 67.9 15.2 52.8 3.8 0.350 1092 50 16 SMO 204 279 75.4 84.0 79.8 17.9 61.9 4.2 0.431 1463 57 17 MO FT-25-05 128 149 21.3 31.5 27.0 6.8 20.2 6.2 0.054 95 20 12 SMO 96 152 167 13.2 39.6 35.1 10.0 25.1 8.9 0.049 68 14 16 SMO 175 210 35.7 53.2 48.7 10.0 38.7 9.1 0.167 326 28 14 SMO 210 236 25.8 90.8 86.6 19.4 67.2 4.2 0.443 1309 60 19 MO FT-25-06 142 145 2.5 70.9 66.4 12.3 54.1 13.7 0.253 565 37 16 SMO 42.8 145 185 40.3 78.9 74.8 17.5 58.1 4.1 0.391 1110 59 17 MO FT-25-07 17 24 7.1 52.8 48.3 12.0 36.3 5.9 0.185 392 32 15 SMO 83.8 106 110 3.9 87.2 82.7 18.3 64.5 6.9 0.398 821 48 18 SMO 110 183 72.8 88.1 83.7 19.1 64.6 4.4 0.462 1240 56 19 MO FT-25-08 14 18 3.6 23.6 20.6 4.6 16.1 3.0 0.072 147 27 9 SMO 98.5 33 51 18.5 51.8 47.3 11.2 36.1 7.3 0.174 314 31 15 SMO 60 72 11.7 28.8 24.3 5.6 18.7 6.0 0.064 105 21 9 SMO 75 84 8.5 43.7 39.2 10.0 29.2 9.1 0.093 140 19 15 SMO 88 108 19.7 44.3 39.8 8.6 31.2 8.3 0.122 248 26 13 SMO 108 134 26.1 89.0 84.6 19.5 65.1 4.4 0.437 1258 58 19 MO 139 144 4.8 61.5 57.0 12.5 44.5 4.7 0.269 729 38 14 SMO 147 153 5.7 92.3 87.9 20.8 67.1 4.5 0.475 1460 56 19 MO FT-25-09 15 44 29.2 51.2 46.7 10.9 35.8 7.3 0.172 344 30 15 SMO 114.2 57 77 20.0 41.2 36.7 8.2 28.5 8.1 0.106 225 23 12 SMO 80 111 31.5 49.2 44.7 9.7 35.0 8.2 0.160 288 28 14 SMO 111 120 9.1 92.6 88.4 20.1 68.3 4.2 0.466 1235 61 21 MO 123 147 24.4 87.6 83.3 19.0 64.3 4.3 0.448 1133 57 18 MO

*Cut off grades for massive oxide classification is 78% Fe 2 O 3 + TiO 2 + = 4.5% MgO with an internal dilution of 2.9m and minimum composite of 2.5m. Massive oxide classification requires a maximum of 4.5% MgO. Cut off grades for semi-massive oxide classification and the determination of a significant intercept is 20% Fe 2 O 3 + TiO 2 + = 4.5% MgO with internal dilution of 2.9m and minimum composite of 2.5m.

**V2O5 (%) is recalculated from the reported V (ppm) using standard oxide conversion factors provided by ALS of 1.785 for V to V2O5.

Table 2: Collar Details for Farrell-Taylor Drilling, November 2025, Provided in NAD83/UTM 19N.

Hole ID Prospect Hole Type EOH Depth (m) Easting (m) Northing (m) RL (m) Dip Azimuth FT-25-01 La Blache DD 294 458499 5545948 522 -60 180 FT-25-02 La Blache DD 342 458428 5545896 540 -65 180 FT-25-03 La Blache DD 276 458427 5545897 540 -80 180 FT-25-04 La Blache DD 348 458421 5545902 540 -60 315 FT-25-05 La Blache DD 255 458485 5545993 517 -63 0 FT-25-06 La Blache DD 216 458280 5546013 512 -60 180 FT-25-07 La Blache DD 201 458280 5546012 511 -85 180 FT-25-08 La Blache DD 183 458270 5546010 511 -70 270 FT-25-09 La Blache DD 189 458270 5546010 511 -50 270

Figure 4; Collar Plan Map of Farrell-Taylor Deposit, Le Blache Project.

Next Steps

Continued negotiations with potential RCL technology partners to advance the commercial application of Temas' proprietary progressing technology for La Blache and other suitable feedstocks.

Temas expects assay results from the 748 pulp samples recently re-assayed from the 2022 NQ drill campaign. These results will bring all prior Temas drilling onto the same high assay standard and help quantify the difference between the historical and fused assay digestion methods.

Temas is completing the relogging and sampling of the 20,294m of NQ core recently recovered from the field and transported to its secure facility in La Baie, Quebec. Samples of the mineralisation and adjacent rocks have been cut from the retained half core and will be assayed by ALS Chemex using Temas' standard fusion protocol, with results will be released as they come available over the coming months.

Temas' geologic team in Quebec is in the final stages of processing 9,358m of historic core from the Hervieux West resource area. This work commenced on 22 January 2026 and is intended to bring the dataset up to Temas' fusion protocol standard at a fraction of the cost of redrilling.

Following the completion of the Hervieux West program, Temas plans to commence processing the additional 10,936m of historic core from Hervieux East from mid-March, with assay results to follow.

Published Resources Resource Type Density Tonnage TiO 2 (%) V 2 O 5 (%) Fe 2 O 3 (%) Hervieux West MO Historic M, I and I Resource 4.55 24,170,000 18.77 0.47 62.71 Hervieux East MO Historic M, I and I Resource 4.54 22,684,000 18.37 0.42 62.56 Farrell-Taylor MO Foreign Inferred Resource 4.42 108,800,000 17.83 0.32 59.4 Farrell-Taylor MO Foreign Inferred Resource 3.28 99,700,000 6.26 0.07 21.98

Foreign Resource Cautionary Statements

Details regarding the foreign resource estimate, project details and associated exploration results are set out in the Company's Prospectus. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the La Blache Project description in the Prospectus. The Company confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the foreign resource estimate and exploration results in this original Prospectus continue to apply and have not materially changed. The estimates of the quantity and grade of mineralisation for the La Blache Project referred to in this document and set out in the La Blache Project in the Prospectus are "foreign estimates" within the meaning of the ASX listing rules and are not reported in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. A competent person has not undertaken sufficient work to classify the foreign estimates as mineral resources in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. It is uncertain that following evaluation and further exploration work that the foreign estimates will be able to be reported as mineral resources in accordance with the JORC Code.

Competent Person's / Qualified Person's Statement

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resources for the La Blache and Lac Brûlé Titanium-Vanadium Projects in Québec, Canada, is based on, and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared and compiled by Mr Blake Collins, BSc (Hons), MAIG, and Principal Consultant of Head Exploration Pty Ltd.

Mr Collins is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geosciences (MAIG). He has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation, the type of deposit under consideration, and the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code 2012) and as a Qualified Person as defined by NI43-101.

Mr Collins is the Principal Consultant of Head Exploration Pty Ltd, which provides independent geological and technical advisory services to Temas Resources Corp. He has reviewed the information presented in this announcement and consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear. Head Exploration Pty Ltd as an independent geological and technical consultancy and has no direct or indirect interest in Temas Resources Corp.

ABOUT TEMAS RESOURCES



Revolutionizing Metal Production

Proprietary IP. Global Licensing. Titanium & Critical Minerals.

Temas Resources Corp. (ASX:TIO)(CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF)(FSE:26P0) is a technology-driven critical minerals company advancing a dual-business model built around proprietary processing innovation and strategic mineral ownership. The Company's patented Regenerative Chloride Leach (RCL) technology platform delivers significant operational cost reductions - validated at up to 65% lower than traditional processing - while dramatically reducing energy use and environmental impact.

Temas' RCL process is the foundation of its technology licensing and partnership business, enabling global mining and materials companies to adopt sustainable, high-margin metal extraction methods across a range of critical minerals including titanium, vanadium, nickel, and rare earth elements.?

Complementing its technology division, Temas also owns 100% of two advanced titanium-vanadium-iron projects in Québec, Canada - La Blache and Lac Brûlé - which are strategically positioned to feed directly into the Company's proprietary processing platform, creating a fully integrated mine-to-market supply chain for Western metals.

Through this combination of innovative IP commercialization and resource ownership, Temas Resources is positioned to deliver scalable, low-carbon solutions that strengthen Western critical-mineral independence and create long-term value for shareholders.

Benefits of the ORF - RCL Technology:

The RCL platform technology involves the hydrometallurgical mineral extraction of concentrates, whole ores, slags and tailings to enhance recovery of critical metals, battery metals, Platinum Group Minerals ("PGMs"), precious and base metals and Rare Earth Element ("REE") recovery at materially higher through-yields and lower capital and operating costs than many of the conventional approaches that are in use traditionally. This novel RCL technology is ideally suited to treat increasingly complex ores in an environmentally sensitive manner.

Pilot Testing Complete: The Company has completed a pilot test of approximately 1 ton of material from its La Blache TiO 2 mineral property yielding 88 kgs of a 99.8% pure TiO 2 commercial grade product. 1

Validated Cost Reduction: A significant cost reduction of over 65%2 is validated for TiO 2 processing using the RCL platform technology (e.g., reagent recycling, potentially lower energy use, optimized recovery etc.). These fundamental process efficiencies are expected to translate into economic advantages when applying the platform to Nickel or other target minerals hosted in complex ores.

Environmental Performance: The closed-loop design and high reagent recycling rates are core to the RCL platform, irrespective of the target mineral. Over 69% lower operating costs compared to conventional processing due to its core features operating at near ambient temperatures.3 This means the reduced environmental footprint and enhanced ESG profile are benefits that extend to ores and minerals previously noted, not just TiO 2 .

High Recovery Potential: Just as we've demonstrated high-quality, 99.8% TiO 2 product from pilot testing1 the RCL platform is engineered for high recovery and purity of all target metals. Our metallurgical expertise focuses on optimizing these recoveries and maximizing margins for each specific mineral.

RCL results in a quicker and more complete liberation of the target metals using atmospheric pressure and lower temperatures than competing methods and improves the selectivity and efficiency of subsequent solvent extraction steps. Management believes that this novel metallurgical process can be applied to many complex resource deposits worldwide, enhancing both extraction and recovery for the operator.

APPENDIX 1: JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria Explanation Commentary Sampling techniques • Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Samples were collected via diamond core drilling using industry standard practices. Diamond core samples were cut through an industry specific automatic core cutter, with sampling intervals generally no more than 1.5 metres, while being constrained to geological contacts as determined by on-site geologists. • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

All samples were taken using conventional exploration methods. • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

Samples were assayed utilising a bead fusion digestion technique, of which has been determined by Temas Resources as the optimal, available digestion method for the accurate geochemical measurement of refractory minerals in whole-rock- with particular relevance in this case to titanomagnetite and ilmenite. All samples were crushed to 70% passing 2mm, riffle split, and pulverised to 85% passing <75 micron. Assay methods utilised ICP-AES and ICP-MS as a combination of ME-ICP06 and ME-MS81. Drilling techniques • Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). All 2025 drilling was completed with a helicopter supported, diamond core drill rig, with a typical HQ, standard (double) tube diameter. Core was orientated on-site by contract geologists, but no orientation tool was utilised to set the bottom of hole on the core. Drilling completed in 2022 was completed with a similar rig configuration, but with NQ diameter. Core was oriented by field staff, but no downhole orientation tool was used.

Drill sample recovery • Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed. Recovery data has been captured as part of the logging process and is generally excellent (~100%) across all drilling. Where core loss has occurred, blocks have been inserted in the trays as part of the driller's daily responsibilities, and that data captured as recovery data.

• Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Sample recovery is generally excellent across all projects. 2025 drilling utilised the larger HQ diameter drilling to increase sample size for the purpose of metallurgical test work. • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

No indication of sample bias is evident or has been established. Logging • Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Drilling reported has been logged for lithology, alteration, structure and mineralisation. All core is photographed and unsampled core retained. • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography. Drillhole logging is qualitative generally, however geological characterisation and mineralisation domaining (MO vs SMO) utilising geochemical assays can be considered semi-quantitative.

• The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.

The entire length of drillholes are geologically logged. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. Core samples were cut with an industry specific automatic core cutter, with majority being half-core samples taken, and quarter core samples taken as duplicates for the purpose of QAQC.

• If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

Only core samples are reported. • For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. The sampling protocol implemented is considered to be appropriate and industry standard for diamond drilling.

• Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples. Samples reported were inserted with OREAS certified reference material (CRM) considered appropriate for the mineralisation style being explored, in addition to blank material. CRM and blanks insertion rates were approximately 1:25 each.

• Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

No subsampling has occurred on the 2025 drill core to date. • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.

Samples sizes are generally appropriate for material types being sampled. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

The combination of ME-ICP06 and ME-MS81 can be considered total. • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

No instrumental data besides lab-verified geochemistry is reported. • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established.

Preliminary review of QAQC results demonstrate acceptable levels of accuracy and precision, but review is ongoing. Verification of sampling and assaying • The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The Competent Person has verified significant intersections of recent drilling. • The use of twinned holes. No twinned holes are reported.

• Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. All recent data was documented digitally by on-site contract personnel, validated by contract geological personnel and company geologists prior to being stored by the Company. Procedures are currently under review by the Competent Person.

• Discuss any adjustment to assay data. No adjustments to assay data were required to date.

Location of data points • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. Recent drill collars were surveyed using DGPS to sub-1 metre accuracy. Downhole surveys were conducted with an Omnix 42 north-seeking gyro, providing true azimuth and inclination measurements independent of magnetic interference.

• Specification of the grid system used. All drill collars are presented in the NAD83/UTM Zone 19N Coordinate System

• Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Topographic control for recent drilling is completed by DGPS survey collar pick-ups, with project scale fixed wing LiDAR to support.

Data spacing and distribution • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. Drilling presented in this report has data spacing adequate for the purpose of reporting exploration results.

• Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Drillhole spacing, where mineralised intercepts were hit, are considered sufficient to establish geological and grade continuity for the purpose of reporting exploration results. Data spacing has not yet been assessed for the purpose of resource estimation. • Whether sample compositing has been applied. Compositing has been applied for the purpose of MO and SMO characterisation and significant intercept generation across all drill results in this report. Composition intercepts were generated using the following formula: TiO 2 (%) + Fe 2 O 3 (%) + = 4.5% MgO (%), with MgO values capped to a maximum of 4.5% (as derived from the average MgO grade of the determined Mineralised Oxide zones). An internal dilution of 2.9m and minimum composite of 2.5m was applied. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

Sampling was conducted using an automatic core saw that oriented on the axis of a drawn cutline. • If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.

No drillhole orientation has created a sample bias that should be considered material. Sample security • The measures taken to ensure sample security. Sample was flown by helicopter from the drill-pad to a core logging facility, from where it was logged and sampled, with samples then freighted directly to the ALS Laboratories, Vancouver.

Audits or reviews • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. Review of sampling techniques is being conducted by the Competent Person, in conjunction with other external consultancies and is ongoing.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria Explanation Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status • Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings. The La Blache Project sits over 122 active mining claims 100% held by Temas Resources Corp, totalling approximately 8944 ha. A detailed list of these claims is provided in the Company Prospectus, released on the ASX 23/10/2025. The project is located in the Côte-Nord region of Quebec, Canada, approximately 130 km northwest of Baie-Comeau. The claims are located on land governed by the Agreement-in-Principle of General Nature between the First Nations of Mamuitun and Nutashkuan, the Government of Quebec, and the Government of Canada. Indigenous communities hold a 25% undivided ownership share in the mineral and subsurface rights on their designated territory, known as Innu Assi. The claims are subject to constraints related to environmental and wildlife protection, including measures for woodland and mountain caribou in certain areas. Intervention permits are required for activities involving drilling, excavating, or cutting trees. These permits are valid for up to 12 months and renewable annually. • The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.

The claims are active and in good standing. Temas has received ATI Authorizations for impact-causing exploration work, valid until June 9, 2027. No material environmental liabilities have been identified. Exploration done by other parties • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. The La Blache Project has benefited from extensive historical exploration activities conducted by previous operators, including Argex Silver Capital (later Argex Mining/Argex Titanium), Nevado Resources Corporation, and Fancamp Exploration Ltd. Initial exploration in the 1950s identified titaniferous magnetite occurrences, while modern exploration began in the late 2000s. Argex conducted systematic exploration, including diamond drilling campaigns, geophysical surveys, and metallurgical testing, leading to an initial NI 43-101 resource estimate for the Hervieux zones. Nevado Resources focused on the Farrell-Taylor zone, completing 45 drill holes totalling 16,467 meters in 2011, which outlined an inferred resource of 101.7 million tonnes grading 18.0% TiO2, 59.7% Fe2O3, and 0.33% V2O5. Fancamp Exploration Ltd. conducted extensive drilling campaigns in 2011 and 2012, totalling 10,000 meters across 47 drill holes, confirming magmatic iron-titanium-vanadium oxide mineralisation within the Farrell-Taylor lens. Earlier work also identified additional mineralized lenses, including the Gagnon and Aubert zones, which remain underexplored. Metallurgical tests by previous operators demonstrated high recoveries of titanium dioxide, vanadium pentoxide, and iron oxide, confirming the viability of producing high-purity concentrates. These efforts established the continuity of mineralisation along strike and at depth, providing a solid foundation for further exploration and development by Temas Resources Corp.

Geology • Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. The La Blache Project is situated within the Grenville Province of the Canadian Shield, specifically in the Proterozoic La Blache Anorthosite Complex. The deposit type is magmatic iron-titanium-vanadium oxide, occurring as massive and semi-massive titaniferous magnetite and ilmenite lenses hosted within anorthosite and gabbroic rocks. These tabular lenses are aligned along a 17 km arcuate trend with shallow dips (~20° ENE) and are associated with a regional antiform structure. The mineralisation is predominantly titaniferous magnetite with vanadium in solid solution, along with ilmenite, spinel, and minor pyroxene and plagioclase inclusions. The deposit is notably low in sulphides and phosphorus, enhancing its suitability for downstream processing. This style of mineralisation is typical of Proterozoic anorthosite-hosted Fe-Ti-V oxide systems, formed through magmatic segregation processes.

Drill hole Information • A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: Summaries of drillhole information presented as new results in this report are provided in the body of this report. Historical drilling information is presented in the Company Prospectus. easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole down hole length and interception depth hole length. • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case.

Data aggregation methods • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated. Cut off grades for massive oxide classification is 78% Fe 2 O 3 + TiO 2 + = 4.5% MgO with an internal dilution of 2.9m and minimum composite of 2.5m. Massive oxide classification requires a maximum of 4.5% MgO across the composite, otherwise is classified as semi-massive oxide. Cut off grades for semi-massive oxide classification and the determination of a significant intercept is 20% Fe 2 O 3 + TiO 2 + = 4.5% MgO with internal dilution of 2.9m and minimum composite of 2.5m. • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.

No metal-equivalent values have been given in this report. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths • These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results. • If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported. As many exploration results presented in this report represent extensional drilling beyond the current foreign resource limits, and the varying orientations of drillholes reported, true width in these exploration results is not assumed, and results considered as 'down hole lengths'. The exploration results reported are however generally orthogonal to the broader plunge of the geological model. • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true width not known').

Diagrams • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Appropriate maps and sections are provided in the body of this report. Balanced reporting • Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results.

With the cut-off grades for both MO and SMO, and internal dilution parameters applied, all significant intercepts have been reported, and where no significant intercepts under the above parameters were made, "NSI" has been provided. Other substantive exploration data • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.

Some geological observations have been provided (with photos) however interpretation of this data is ongoing. Further work • The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling). Design of future drill programs is yet to be finalised, however follow-up drilling is scheduled to commence Q1-Q2 2026. Reassaying of historical drilling with modern methods (as defined in the body of the report) is underway and metallurgical test work program design for 2025 drill core is also underway. • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. This can be observed in the figures provided in the body of this report.

1 Source: Temas Resources Corp. "Pilot Scale Evaluation of Temas La Blache Ilmenite - Final Report PRO 21-16," 24 June 2022 2 These metallurgical test results and cost-reduction data were first reported in the Company's Canadian market announcement dated 13 April 2021, titled "Temas Resources Acquires 50 % of Green Mineral Process Developer ORF Technologies Inc." 3 The cost-reduction figure is supported by independent evaluation conducted by the Natural Resources Research Institute (University of Minnesota, 2017) and subsequent pilot-scale validation by ORF Technologies Inc., as detailed in Temas Resources news releases of 2021 and 2022.

