Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - Elevate Service Group Inc. (TSXV: SERV) ("Elevate" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the proposed acquisition of Think Green Solutions Inc. (the "Proposed Acquisition") and its affiliated entities (collectively "Think Green").

Think Green is a national commercial provider of premium LED lighting solutions and services supporting national and multi-site customers with product sales, installations and technical service work. The acquisition establishes a national lighting platform within Elevate and further accelerates the Company's strategy of building a vertically integrated national facilities services platform.

The business specializes in portfolio rollouts and retrofits for the retail, industrial, and institutional sectors across Canada and the United States. Through the acquisition, Elevate expands its ability to deliver integrated electrical, lighting and facilities maintenance services to national multi-site customers.

Think Green has demonstrated strong growth over recent years, gaining traction with major location owners and operators across Canada including retailers, grocers, property owners, and industrial operators, while expanding its presence in the United States. Average revenues for 2024 and 2025 were approximately $6.3 million with average EBITDA margins in the 22-24% range.

The acquisition aligns with Elevate's disciplined acquisition strategy and is expected to be immediately accretive to the Company's earnings profile based on Think Green's historical margins and complementary service mix.

STRATEGIC RATIONALE

The acquisition strengthens Elevate's position as a growing national facilities services platform and provides several strategic benefits:

Establishes a High-Margin National Lighting Vertical

Think Green adds a scalable lighting solutions capability with historical EBITDA margins exceeding 20%, enhancing Elevate's overall margin profile while expanding its service offering. By integrating specialty lighting solutions with Elevate's core electrical and facilities maintenance capabilities, the Company strengthens its ability to provide comprehensive, multi-trade services to national accounts while improving operating leverage.

Expands Cross-Selling Opportunities Across National Accounts

Think Green has developed trusted relationships with major retailers, grocers, property owners, and industrial operators. These relationships create opportunities to introduce Elevate's broader facilities maintenance services, while Elevate's existing national customer base provides additional demand for lighting retrofit and installation services.

Accelerates Electrical Internalization and Margin Capture

Think Green currently subcontracts the electrical installation work. By progressively integrating these services through Elevate's internal teams and strategic partners, the Company expects to improve project margins while reducing reliance on external contractors.

Strengthens Vertical Integration

By combining product sourcing, distribution, installation, and maintenance capabilities, Elevate continues to build a vertically integrated platform capable of delivering comprehensive multi-trade facility solutions to national customers.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

The aggregate purchase price of $5,150,000 is comprised of $1,350,000 in cash, $600,000 in deferred payments, $1,450,000 in common shares (representing approximately 909,100 Elevate common shares, subject to a two-year lock-up) and a $1,750,000 promissory note with a three-year term accruing interest at 2%, 3% and 4% in each respective year.

THINK GREEN LEADERSHIP

The founders and owners of Think Green are experienced entrepreneurs and operators based in Cambridge, Ontario. The owners are entering into new employment agreements with Elevate and will continue to oversee operations and sales efforts, while assuming additional responsibilities across Elevate.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Paul Bissett, Chief Executive Officer of Elevate, commented: "Think Green represents a strategically aligned, margin-enhancing addition to our platform. The business brings a high-quality national client base, strong historical EBITDA margins, and meaningful internalization opportunities that support both revenue growth and operating leverage as we continue scaling Elevate's integrated service model."

Romeo Di Battista Jr., Chairman of Elevate, added: "Think Green is an ideal fit within our long-term strategy of building a dominant, vertically-integrated national service provider. Now powered by Elevate, Think Green's specialized product capabilities and national account relationships will benefit from our expansive infrastructure, creating a more robust and scalable growth engine for the entire group."

CONDITIONS TO CLOSING

Completion of the Proposed Acquisition is subject to customary conditions to closing including finalizing definitive documentation and TSX Venture Exchange approval, and is expected to be completed in March 2026.

KEY OPERATIONAL HIRE

Separately, Elevate is pleased to announce that it has hired Luke Einwechter as Vice President of Operations and Integration for Elevate. Mr. Einwechter is the former owner of Einwechter Plumbing and Heating, a successful business in Ontario, and is a licensed plumber and gas fitter. He will be responsible for operational oversight, acquisitions, integration, business development and management across our national platform, focused on growth markets in British Columbia and other key areas outside of Ontario. Under his employment agreement, Elevate granted 30,000 stock options with a $1.50 exercise price and five-year term, with 50% vesting after the third year and 50% vesting after the fourth year.

Elevate Service Group Inc.

Elevate is a national facilities management and essential commercial services platform focused on consolidating and modernizing this fragmented sector. Through its operating companies, Elevate brings over 20 years of experience as a trusted partner to national, blue-chip customers. Elevate's strategy is to integrate a portfolio of profitable operating businesses across a scalable, national platform supported by shared infrastructure, technology, and operational best practices. This approach drives efficiencies, expands service offerings, and enhances customer outcomes while extending Elevate's geographic reach. Elevate trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "SERV".

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses the Proposed Acquisition and the expected benefits thereof, and other predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events, or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budgets", "schedules", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events, or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information.

In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions, including that regulatory approvals for the proposed acquisition will be received. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: failure to receive regulatory approvals for the proposed acquisition; and general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information, or otherwise.

Cautionary Note Regarding Non-IFRS Measures

This press release makes reference to certain Non-IFRS measures that do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies. The Company includes these measures as a means of measuring financial performance. More specifically, the Company makes reference to the following Non-IFRS measures:

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

