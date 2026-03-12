Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) is pleased to announce that it has purchased and ordered a water treatment plant from ASDR and has retained Norda Stelo to initiate the project's Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), aimed at securing the operating permits targeted for 2028. These initiatives are part of the planning for the next stages of development of the Perron Project.

The water treatment plant, supplied by ASDR, an Abitibi-based company, will first be used as part of the bulk sample program. It has been designed to be reused during Phase 1 of the project, namely the custom milling phase currently being evaluated as part of the feasibility work. This approach allows AMEX to optimize its investments while ensuring proactive and compliant water management from the earliest stages of the project.

The selection of ASDR reflects AMEX's commitment to working with recognized regional partners and deploying proven technical solutions that meet the environmental and regulatory requirements applicable to the Perron Project.

The acquisition of such a key infrastructure demonstrates AMEX's confidence in the potential of the Perron Project and its commitment to establishing a responsible and sustainable development foundation.

In parallel, Norda Stelo has been mandated to carry out the Environmental Impact Assessment for Phase 1 of the project. This study will form the basis of the regulatory process leading to the permitting required for the custom milling operations currently envisioned for 2028. It is part of a structured approach that integrates environmental and social considerations from the early stages of project development.

The Environmental Impact Assessment represents a key milestone in the development of the Perron Project. It is a comprehensive mandate covering multiple components, including environmental, hydrological, social, economic and land-use aspects. The work will allow for thorough documentation of baseline conditions, evaluation of the project's potential impacts, and identification of appropriate mitigation measures, ensuring responsible and transparent planning.

Through the completion of this comprehensive study, the Perron Project continues to advance within a rigorous regulatory process aimed at ensuring development in line with industry best practices and the expectations of regulatory authorities.

Victor Cantore, President and CEO of Amex Exploration commented: "We are proud to partner with ASDR, an Abitibi-based leader, to ensure our water management is proactive and compliant from day one. This investment in high-quality infrastructure for our bulk sample program is designed for long-term use in our future milling operations, showcasing our disciplined approach to capital expenditure. Simultaneously, initiating the EIA with Norda Stelo formalizes our commitment to a transparent, rigorous permitting process as we target 2027 for Bulk Sample operations and 2028 for the start of Phase 1 operations."

Qualified Person and QA/QC

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Stephen Coates, P.Eng., an independent 'Qualified Person' as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (the 'Qualified Person').

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. has made significant high-grade gold discoveries, along with copper-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) zones, at its 100%-owned Perron Gold Project, located approximately 110 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The Perron Project in Quebec consists of 183 contiguous claims for a surface area of 65.75 km². The project hosts both bulk-tonnage and high-grade gold mineralization styles.

When combined with the adjacent and contiguous Perron West Project and Abbotsford and Hepburn Projects (including additional claims acquired through staking) in Ontario, the consolidated land package spans a district-scale 502.53 km². This extensive property lies within highly prospective geology favourable for both high-grade gold and VMS mineralization.

The Project benefits from excellent infrastructure: it is accessible by a year-round road, located just 30 minutes from an airport, and approximately 6.5 km from the Town of Normétal. It is also in close proximity to several process plants owned by major gold producers.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, planned exploration programs, the expected positive exploration results, the extension of mineralized zones, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Company to continue with exploration programs, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration and the potential mineralization or potential mineral resources are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, failure to establish estimated mineral resources, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks as well as those risks identified in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

