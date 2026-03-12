Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - Rise Nano Optics Ltd. (CSE: EYE) ("Rise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval to list its common shares (the "Common Shares") on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). Trading is expected to commence on the CSE under the symbol "EYE" at the open of markets on March 12, 2026.

Inas Said, CEO of Rise commented, "Listing publicly represents an important milestone for Rise Nano Optics and provides the Company with a strong platform to accelerate growth and expand market awareness. With a robust intellectual property portfolio, FDA-registered optical technology and exposure to a global eyewear market valued in the hundreds of billions of dollars, Rise is well-positioned to execute on its commercialization strategy across North America and globally. Access to the public markets will support the scaling of our SPECTRAGUARD technology, the expansion of partnerships with optical labs and industry leaders and the continued development of innovative solutions designed to address the growing demand for advanced eye protection worldwide."

Transforming Preventative Vision Care

Rise is redefining the optical lens market with proprietary nanotechnology lens treatments that extend protection beyond traditional UV-only standards and into the 400-600nm high-energy visible light spectrum. A growing body of peer-reviewed research continues to examine the biological impact of high-energy visible wavelengths between 400-600nm, driving increased attention to advanced optical strategies.

Unlike conventional eyewear solutions that focus solely on non-visible UV light, Rise's technology filters up to 90% of the wavelengths between 400-600nm while enhancing contrast, preserving natural colour perception and reducing glare and stray light.

Addressing a Growing Global Medical Market

Rise is currently pursuing multiple product development pathways aimed at a significant and expanding medical and consumer market, driven by rising rates of diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, cataracts, photophobia and migraine-related light sensitivity, which collectively affect over one billion people worldwide.

With 92% of adults in the United States using some form of eyewear and the global eyewear market projected to grow from approximately US$161 billion in 2025 to US$267 billion by 2034, Rise is uniquely positioned at the intersection of preventative healthcare, optical innovation and consumer wellness.[1]

Scalable Commercial Model and IP Leadership

The Company's global go-to-market strategy includes sales through existing third-party optical labs serving optometrists and other eyecare professionals, partnerships with established direct-to-consumer eyewear brands and selective optical lab acquisitions to accelerate adoption and revenue generation.

Rise's competitive moat is reinforced by a growing global intellectual property portfolio, including seven patents protecting its nano materials, production methods, application to pre-made lenses and finished lens architecture, providing multiple future product development pathways.

Strategic Outlook

Following FDA Class I exempt classification and completion of biocompatibility testing, Rise has completed its US product registration and is positioned to commence North American commercialization in Q1 2026, aligned with its public market debut.

About Rise

Rise Nano Optics Ltd. is a health technology company specializing in advanced nanotechnology lens solutions designed to selectively filter high-energy visible light wavelengths. Its patented SPECTRAGUARD technology integrates nanomaterial innovation, ophthalmic research, and scalable optical engineering to serve both clinical and consumer eyewear markets globally.

For more information, visit: www.risenanooptics.com

