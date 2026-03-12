Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Dieser 37-Mio.-€-Goldentwickler sitzt auf einem möglichen $2-Milliarden-Projekt!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.03.2026 12:06 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SPAREROOM DATA SHOWS U.S. ROOMMATES ARE GETTING OLDER

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- High rents and the rising cost of living are reshaping the rental landscape. New data from SpareRoom, the number 1 roommate finding platform, reveals the proportion of under 35s in the roommate market is in decline, while over 35s are rising.

Plummeting affordability in the rental market is changing the dynamics of shared households, with the fastest growing age group in the roommate market now the over 65s. Although this age group accounts for less than 5% of all US roommates, the percentage of over 65s has more than tripled in the 10 years to 2025. The second highest increase has been seen among roommates aged 55-64.

According to a February 2026 survey of 491 US roommates by SpareRoom, 39% now live in multi-generational households, where the age difference between the oldest and youngest adult is 20 years or more. More than a quarter (27%) have (or are) roommates with a 30+ year age gap between them.

"We're inching ever further from the traditional image of the renter as a recent graduate or young professional," said Matt Hutchinson, Director of SpareRoom. "Today, the proportion of older Americans living as tenants in shared rentals is higher than 10 years ago, because - for some - it's simply the only way to afford housing. Renting is no longer just a stepping-stone to homeownership. For many, especially those nearing retirement without sufficient savings, it's becoming a long-term financial necessity."

Meanwhile, 18-24 year olds have dropped from representing 37% of the market in 2015, to just 28% in 2025. Those aged 25-34 years old - the group most typically associated with renting with roommates - has dropped from more than 40% in 2015 to less than a third in 2025, though this is still the most dominant age group.

Age group

% of users in 2025

% of users in 2020

% of users in 2015

18-24

28.1

31.2

36.7

25-34

30.7

39.6

40.3

35-44

17.4

13.6

11.0

45-54

11.2

7.6

7.4

55-64

8.1

4.8

3.3

65+

4.4

3.2

1.3

The table below shows how roommates aged over 45 represented just over a tenth of the market a decade ago, but now make up almost a quarter of it:

Age group

% of users in 2025

% of users in 2020

% of users in 2015

18-44

76.2

84.4

88.1

45+

23.8

15.6

11.9

Renter affordability in crisis

In an August 2025 survey of 1,257 US roommates, 54% said they were spending 40% or more of their take-home pay on rent. Living with roommates has always been the cheapest way to rent, and yet a sizable proportion - 42% - of survey respondents described their rent as 'unaffordable'. Over half (56%) were earning less than $50K per year.

Despite some marginal rent decreases throughout last year, room rents still hit record highs in many major metropolitan areas in 2025, and there have been no significant decreases in rents, according to SpareRoom's rental index. Those priced out of renting solo and homeownership are adding to the already intense pressure on rooms available in more affordable shared accommodation.

?About SpareRoom
SpareRoom is the #1 roommate finder and every three minutes someone finds a roommate on SpareRoom. SpareRoom is active across the UK & US and has so far helped more than 19 million people fill or find a room. www.spareroom.com

Data methodology: Based on more than 465K SpareRoom tenant users in 2025, 2020 and 2015. This included only US tenants, by age group, who had a room-wanted advert or listed a room-offered advert as current tenants, live at any time in a specified year. If 2+ tenants were included in an advert, min age and max age were recorded as two tenants.

Source data: www.spareroom.com/content/info-statistics/us-roommates-getting-older

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/spareroom-data-shows-us-roommates-are-getting-older-302711351.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.