Thai Union Group PCL: Thai Union to make Free Wi-Fi accessible for Fishers, underscoring that Quality Seafood Begins by Valuing Its People

One of the World's Largest Seafood Producers Enhancing Fisher Welfare and Connectivity for a Sustainable Seafood Future

BANGKOK, Thailand, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thai Union Group PCL., a global leader in sustainable seafood, today outlined a significant commitment to deepen its support for the people at the heart of the seafood industry by enabling free Wi-Fi on fishing vessels.

As a key pillar of its award-winning SeaChange sustainability strategy now in its 10th year, Thai Union aims to have 50% of the tuna it sources from long-distance fishing vessels enabled by Wi-Fi access by the end of 2026, and 75% by 2028. This groundbreaking initiative is a practical demonstration of the company's sustainability efforts and core belief that securing quality seafood truly begins with valuing and supporting the people who bring it to our plates. This commitment directly addresses a critical aspect of seafarer welfare: consistent and reliable access to communication. The initiative specifically targets vessels engaged in longer voyages, where isolation from family and support networks can have the most profound impact. Thai Union recognizes that millions of people depend on this industry for their livelihoods and upholding ethical and safety standards - including the fundamental right to connection - is fundamental.



Adam Brennan, Thai Union Group Chief Sustainability Officer



"As we mark 10 years of our SeaChange sustainability strategy, the people behind it remain central to its ongoing evolution," said Adam Brennan, Chief Sustainability Officer at Thai Union Group. "This commitment represents the next level of SeaChange, demonstrating how we are continually evolving and moving with technology to support the people working at sea. Delivering free Wi-Fi access is a tangible step towards improving their daily lives, allowing them to connect with loved ones, access essential information, and report grievances more easily. This reflects our belief that access to communication is an important enabler of worker empowerment and transparency across the industry, contributing to more secure livelihoods and a healthier future for families and communities. Our aim is for this commitment to set a new industry standard, proving the clear benefits and practical implementation of consistent connectivity."

Free Wi-Fi is a practical measure to improve conditions in distant-water fishing operations. Starting with the vessels longest out at sea, the goal is to enable crucial communication with families and support networks. This initiative represents one component of Thai Union's broader sustainability strategy, continually under development to uplift the people behind our products and uphold our commitment to ethical practices.

While the initial target is set at 50% coverage by 2026, Thai Union is taking a practical and phased approach, working toward expanding access for all vessels crew members. Brennan explained, "This target reflects a realistic starting point given the technical complexities, vessel diversity, and uneven satellite coverage inherent in deploying robust connectivity at sea. Our immediate objective is to demonstrate operational feasibility and build momentum."

Thai Union is the first global seafood processor to make this commitment and aims to set a new benchmark for the industry. This reflects the group's holistic approach - strengthening human ecosystems as much as marine ones, to ensure they protect seafood's natural goodness for future generations.

Marking 10 years of SeaChange shows that real progress starts with people. Whether it is bringing Wi-Fi access to fishers at sea, helping shrimp farmers earn more through Fair Trade and lower carbon offerings, or ensuring Thai Union's workers are recruited ethically and treated with dignity, the company's work continues to grow alongside the communities they serve.

About Thai Union Group

Thai Union Group PCL is a global seafood leader, delivering high-quality, healthy, and innovative products to consumers around the world since 1977. The company is one of the largest producers of shelf-stable tuna and recorded sales of over THB 133 billion in 2025, supported by a global workforce of more than 44,000. Guided by its vision to become the world's leading marine health and nutrition company, and its commitment to "Healthy Living, Healthy Oceans," Thai Union's diversified business spans shelf-stable and frozen seafood, value-added foods and ingredients, pet care, and sustainable aquaculture feed. Its brand portfolio includes global names such as Chicken of the Sea, John West, Petit Navire, King Oscar, Rügen Fisch and SEALECT. Through its SeaChange 2030 sustainability strategy, Thai Union is delivering impact for both people and planet. Learn more at www.thaiunion.com.

