EarthDaily Analytics: EarthDaily Achieves CEOS Analysis Ready Data (CEOS-ARD) Compliance

Validation Confirms Science-Grade Integrity of the EarthDaily Constellation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthDaily today announced that its data products have achieved CEOS Analysis Ready Data (CEOS-ARD) compliance, a globally recognized standard established by the Committee on Earth Observation Satellites (CEOS).

CEOS-ARD compliance confirms that EarthDaily data meet rigorous international requirements for radiometric calibration and geometric correction approaches, metadata completeness, and interoperability across time and datasets, enabling immediate quantitative analysis with minimal additional user processing.

Importantly, EarthDaily achieved CEOS-ARD compliance prior to full commercial availability of its complete constellation, a rare milestone for a commercial Earth observation system.

"This achievement validates the scientific foundation of our data," said Don Osborne, Chief Executive Officer of EarthDaily. "We built the EarthDaily Constellation as a measurement system first. Daily coverage only matters if the data are stable, comparable, and trustworthy over time. CEOS-ARD compliance confirms we are delivering science-grade data at commercial scale."

CEOS Analysis Ready Data standards are important to science mission interoperability and include a range of public government missions, including Sentinel and Landsat products. The framework was developed to address a persistent challenge in Earth observation: as global data volumes grow, users often lack the infrastructure and expertise required to process raw imagery for scientific and operational applications. Systematic provision of CEOS-ARD reduces that burden and supports more effective decision-making.

EarthDaily's architecture was intentionally designed to ensure continuity with established scientific archives. Its radiometric calibration approach, spectral configuration, and geometric correction standards enable comparability and compatibility with Landsat and Sentinel data records. This design allows users to integrate EarthDaily data seamlessly into existing time-series analyses while benefiting from enhanced spectral diversity and daily revisit.

Compliance signals that EarthDaily delivers:

Science-grade radiometric and geometric correction

Interoperable datasets structured for robust time-series analysis

Immediate usability for advanced analytics and AI workflows

Reduced preprocessing burden and improved analytical reliability

The EarthDaily constellation was engineered around measurement integrity from inception. As highlighted in recent SpaceNews coverage examining the system's development and on-orbit performance, the EarthDaily Constellation incorporates:

Rigorous radiometric calibration

Thermal characterization for spectral stability

Simultaneous collection across 22 spectral bands

Consistent local acquisition timing

Architecture aligned for interoperability with Landsat and Sentinel archives

These design principles ensure that EarthDaily data is globally consistent and scientifically reliable for long-term change detection.

With six additional satellites launching in May and continued expansion later this year, the EarthDaily Constellation will enter commercial operations in Summer 2026, delivering daily, consistent global coverage supported by CEOS-ARD compliant science-grade data.

This milestone reinforces EarthDaily's position as a commercial provider bridging scientific rigor with scalable, AI-ready Earth observation infrastructure.

About EarthDaily

EarthDaily is a global Earth observation company focused on delivering science-grade data and analytics designed for broad-area change detection and decision-centric intelligence. With the upcoming launch of the EarthDaily Constellation, the company is building a foundation for daily, globally consistent Earth intelligence to support governments and enterprises operating in complex, high-impact environments.

To learn more, visit earthdaily.com and follow EarthDaily on LinkedIn (@EarthDaily) and X (@EarthDailyA).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a00964c1-54f3-418d-800e-2c09394a2aa3

Contacts Tanya Cross Vice President, Global Marketing and Communications EarthDaily tanya.cross@earthdaily.com Alliance Advisors IR EarthDailyPR@allianceadvisors.com