



















TOKYO, Mar 12, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Japantastics, Inc. today announced the launch of a new collection featuring Kodaimoji artworks by Kei Sato, a Japanese calligrapher and contemporary artist who reimagines ancient Chinese scripts - such as oracle bone and bronze inscriptions - as modern expressions of art. These early forms of writing, dating back more than 3,000 years, are recognized as the origins of modern Chinese characters and as vessels of timeless human emotion and spirituality.Guided by the concept "Bringing Ancient Characters into Modern Spaces," Sato transforms these primordial symbols into living works that resonate with contemporary aesthetic sensibilities. Her art transcends traditional calligraphy, appearing in diverse media such as wood, metal, ceramics, and stone. By merging historical depth with modern design, Sato creates works that channel the spirit of ancient writing into today's architecture, interiors, and art environments.Kei Sato explains: "Ancient characters are the prototypes of the kanji used today. Although they are the oldest form of written language, their rediscovery in 1988 makes them both ancient and new. Inspired by oracle bone and bronze inscriptions, born from cultures that reflect unchanging human emotions across time, I continue to create under the theme 'Bringing Ancient Characters into Modern Spaces,' hoping to share their essence across all environments."Through her creative practice, Sato seeks not only to preserve these scripts as historical artifacts but to reinterpret and revitalize them, awakening the fundamental beauty and meaning of written forms within the context of contemporary art and space.The Japantastics.jp online site now features a selection of Sato's works, which serve as a cultural bridge, reviving the rhythm and beauty of the world's earliest scripts for the modern era. Through her reinterpretations, the primitive strokes once carved into bone or cast in bronze are reborn as expressions of universal harmony, emotion, and timeless design.About Kei Sato (major overseas activities)1970: Began practising ancient Chinese calligraphy.1994: Became independent.1997: Established Raira Studio. Developed an original technique of expressing letters with granite in its original stone color, presented a lithograph. Held an exhibition at Nagoya Gallery 141, themed "Taking ancient Chinese Calligraphy into modern times". Her works in Jiangsu Golden Mausoleum Restaurant, Jiangsu Nanjing, China.1999: Her works were exhibited in the Beijing China Museum of History International Calligraphy Exhibition. Held an exhibition at the gallery in Hakuseki Museum in Gifu Pref.2000: Her works were exhibited in the Jiangsu Provincial Art Museum International Calligraphy Exhibitions, Jiangsu, China. Held an exhibition at Nihonbashi Gallery 'Kai' in Tokyo, Japan.2006: Her works were exhibited at Melbourne Art Show '06, Australia. Her works were exhibited at the Collingwood Gallery (Art Collection '06), Australia.2009: Won China-Japan Peace Prize at Tokyo International Art Exhibitions (Sesion Suginami, Tokyo). Her works were exhibited at Euro-American 'America Arts Exhibitions' in Tennessee, USA.2010: Won 'Art Gallery Prize' at Tokyo International Art Exhibitions (Tokyo Metropolitan Arts Museum).2011: Exhibited at the International 'Japan - France Exhibition of Contemporary Art', Aoyama Spiral. Won 'Art Gallery First Prize' at International Art Exhibition, Tokyo Metropolitan Arts Museum. Won the Award of Excellence at the Mexico International Art Exhibition, Mexico. Participated in the 21st Century International Artists Exchange and Exhibition, Seoul. Held an exhibition in Salon d'Automne, Paris (France).2012: Participated in International Art Exhibitions 'Spain Art Exhibitions', Spain. Won 'Special Prize' (The Window of Art Prize) at 'International Japan - France Exhibition of Contemporary Art', National Art Centre. Participated in the 21st Century International Artists Exchange and Exhibition, Jilin (China). Held an exhibition in Salon d'Automne, Paris (France).2013: Exhibited at the International 'Japan - France Exhibition of Contemporary Art', The National Art Centre.2014: Exhibition at Kyoto International Hotel, Kyoto. Exhibited at the International "Japan - France Exhibition of Contemporary Art", The National Art Centre. Held an exhibition in Salon d'Automne, Paris (France). Participated in the 21st Century International Artists Exchange and Exhibition. Won Mayor's Award, Keelung City (Taiwan).2015: International Arts Exhibition (Belgium - Holland Arts Exhibition), Belgium 45th Anniversary.2016: Participated in the Euro-American 'French Art Prize Exhibition' featuring a special large-scale display of black and white works (Corsica).2018: Participated in the Euro-American 'Spanish Art Prize Exhibition' (Spain). Participated in the Euro-American 'Japan-France Contemporary Art World Exhibition' (The National Art Centre, Tokyo). Participated in the 21st Century Calligraphic and Painting Artists International Exchange Exhibition (Seoul). Exhibited at the Salon d'Automne (Paris, France).2019: Participated in the Euro-American 'Finland Art Prize Exhibition' (Finland). Selected for the Salon d'Automne (Paris, France).2020: Selected for the Salon d'Automne (Paris, France).2021: Participated in the Euro-American 'Japan-France Contemporary Art World Exhibition' (The National Art Centre, Tokyo). Selected for the Salon d'Automne (Paris, France).Visit the Artist's website: https://www.kodaimoji.com/About JapantasticsJapantastics, Inc. is a Tokyo-based company dedicated to promoting and distributing authentic Japan-made products to global audiences. Through its online platform japantastics.jp, the company connects Japanese artisans and small manufacturers with customers worldwide who value quality, creativity, and cultural authenticity. https://japantastics.jp