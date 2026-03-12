Zoho Backstage positioned as the Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Event Experience Platform, 2025 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Event Experience Platform vendors.??

Zoho, with its comprehensive technology for Event Experience Platform, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology, excellence and customer impact.??

PUNE, India, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group has named Zoho's end-to-end Event Experience Platform, Zoho Backstage as a technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Event Experience Platform, Q4 2025.??

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK Matrix delivers strategic insights that help users access provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.??

QKS Group defines Event Experience Platforms (EExPs) as "Integrated, data-driven systems that orchestrate the complete lifecycle of B2B events, from registration and event promotion to engagement, delivery, and post-event analytics. They unify the management of diverse events while connecting engagement data to marketing and sales ecosystems to demonstrate clear pipeline and revenue impact. Beyond execution efficiency, EExPs enable experience transferability - the seamless extension of event content, engagement, and insights across formats, channels, and audiences. By ensuring parity in access, continuity in data and interaction, and coherence in design, these platforms maintain consistent value for every participant while amplifying event impact beyond its live delivery. Platform functionalities ensure that the value of participation remains consistent across all modalities of attendance.

EExPs make it possible to reuse event content, engagement data, and audience insights across marketing campaigns, account-based marketing strategies and customer education, transforming events from one-time activations into continuous, measurable experience ecosystems.

Vendor differentiation lies in their AI-driven personalization, automation, scalability, and interoperability, allowing organizations to deliver tailored, connected, and repeatable experiences that extend far beyond the event itself and drive sustained business growth."

According to Vaishnavi, Senior Analyst at QKS Group,"Zoho Backstage stands out as an end-to-end Event Experience Platform by prioritizing commercial and operational efficiency through zero-commission ticketing and extensive payment gateway support to remove monetization friction from event execution. With personalized attendee journeys, mobile-first engagement, and on-site tooling support, Zoho Backstage powers high-touch, experience-led events at scale.

Zoho Backstage enables a seamless and engaging experience for attendees and exhibitors while giving organizers high control and operational agility. Interactive sessions, consent-based networking, and lead capture drive meaningful stakeholder engagement, while flexible registration, RSVP management, agenda updates, and sponsorship tiering allow organizers to tailor the event flow. Combined with real-time analytics into registration trends, attendance, and engagement, the platform empowers organizers to optimize and enhance event performance and outcomes."

Vaishnavi added, "Zoho Backstage's emphasis on regionalization and localization, spanning language support and payment flexibility, combined with an emerging vertical specialization and enterprise-fit strategy, strengthens its appeal to both global and local event organizers. By embedding industry-aware workflows, compliance-led design, and native integrations across the Zoho ecosystem, the platform enables organizations to operationalize complex event models, aligning event execution tightly with broader business operations."

"Being recognized as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix by the QKS Group is a powerful validation of our seven-year investment in R&D," said Praval Singh, VP of Marketing and Customer Experience at Zoho. "Events are a critical pillar of brand connection. However, for many global enterprises, the magic of a great event is often buried under the weight of operational chaos. Event marketers shouldn't be lost in a maze of ticketing and logistics, they should be free to focus on what truly matters: human connection, unforgettable experience, and lasting impact."

Praval added, "The modern CMO faces an exhausting challenge, proving that the inspiration felt at an event translates into a measurable pipeline. Without a unified technology backbone, that bridge is impossible to build."

Some of Zoho Backstage's top customers include Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Middle East Council of Shopping Centres and Retailers (MECSR), BusinessNZ and Project Management Institute.

About Zoho

With over 60 apps across nearly every major business category, Zoho Corporation is one of the world's most prolific technology companies. Headquartered in Chennai, India, Zoho is privately held and profitable, employing more than 19,000 people worldwide. Zoho is committed to user privacy and does not rely on an ad-revenue business model. The company owns and operates its data centres, providing full oversight of customer data privacy and security. Over 150 million users globally-across hundreds of thousands of companies-trust Zoho to run their businesses, including Zoho itself. For more information, visit www.zoho.com

