Ezra Raises $8 Million Seed Round to Build Institutional-Grade AI Infrastructure for Private Capital Markets

Founded by veterans of Mosaic, Ezra is using AI and capital networks to modernize financing for real-world assets

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Ezra , an AI-powered finance platform for asset-backed finance, today announced an $8M seed round led by Congruent Ventures with participation from Planeteer , Wireframe , KDX , Stepchange , Leap Forward , and others.

The funding will support continued product development and further customer deployments as investors, lenders, and companies raising capital face growing deal volume while still relying on fragmented workflows, manual diligence processes, and generic AI tools.

Private credit has grown into a $6 trillion global asset class, yet the technology used to analyze and diligence transactions has not kept pace. As financial institutions race to adopt AI, many teams are experimenting with general-purpose tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. But the rapid proliferation of these tools has also created significant noise and confusion for institutional investors evaluating which systems can be trusted in real financial decision-making.

In complex financial workflows like credit analysis, that tradeoff can be dangerous.

Over a year of internal benchmarking across common private credit tasks, Ezra found that general-purpose AI models produced incorrect or unsupported answers roughly 30% of the time when analyzing credit deals. For institutions deploying billions of dollars into asset-backed transactions, that level of inaccuracy introduces unacceptable risk.

Ezra's platform was built specifically to solve this problem. It turns messy data rooms into structured datasets that can be used to reliably extract key deal information, identify risks, and generate diligence materials including investment memos, research reports, and due diligence questions. Unlike chat interfaces offered by generic AI providers that regularly risk hallucination on financial data, Ezra operates as a closed-loop system where every output is grounded in the underlying deal documents and traceable to source material. The system is designed to help credit teams analyze more deals with the same team while improving the quality and consistency of underwriting.

In addition to AI-powered deal analysis, Ezra is building a network connecting companies raising capital with institutional lenders actively seeking new deal flow. As AI reduces the cost of analyzing transactions, access to high-quality deal flow and trusted capital relationships is becoming an increasingly important advantage in private credit markets. Companies raising on the platform can use it to structure deal information, prepare for lender diligence, and connect directly with institutional lenders actively looking to deploy capital.

Investment firms managing more than $6 billion in AUM have used the system during development. Deals run on the platform span sectors including renewable energy, infrastructure, fintech, and real estate.

Ezra was founded by Dan Rosen and Dori Rutkevitz, a co-founder and leaders of Mosaic, a fintech platform that financed more than $15 billion in clean energy and home improvement loans. Drawing on their experience raising and deploying capital, the founders built Ezra to address the structural inefficiencies they repeatedly encountered in private credit markets.

"We've lived the pain of raising and deploying capital and saw the potential for AI to remove critical bottlenecks," said Dan Rosen, Co-Founder and CEO of Ezra. "There's enormous excitement around AI in finance, but most tools today are just chat interfaces sitting on top of generic AI models, with all the inaccuracies and inefficiencies that come with them. In credit markets, where billions of dollars move based on diligence and documentation, accuracy matters most. Ezra was designed as an institutional-grade system built specifically for credit analysis - and to help connect high-quality borrowers with the lenders looking to finance them."

That vision is already being validated by early customers of the platform.

"With Ezra, we're evaluating twice the deals we were before with the same team," shared Gautam Ivatury, CEO of ALMA, a lender and customer focused on emerging markets fintech. "Their platform gives us immediate clarity on a deal that otherwise would have been days sifting through messy data."

"Ezra is building the connective infrastructure for a modern private credit ecosystem," said Eliza Cushman, Partner at Congruent Ventures. "Private credit markets are a powerful tool to scale infrastructure across global themes like energy resilience and grid modernization, but workflow tools have not kept pace. Ezra's platform brings the automation and structure that's long been missing, along with specialized vertical depth that general-purpose models like GPT cannot provide for complex, high-stakes transactions. We see them as a key enabler of institutional capital flow into real assets."

The company also plans to publish a benchmarking report comparing Ezra's performance with general-purpose AI models across common private credit workflows, providing one of the first empirical analyses of AI reliability in institutional credit analysis.

With this funding, Ezra will expand its engineering and data science teams, deepen integrations with capital providers, and continue rolling out investor and borrower portals.

About Ezra

Ezra is an AI-powered finance platform that helps investors, lenders, and operators organize, analyze, and deploy capital into real-world assets. Its software enables standardized data rooms, automated underwriting, and AI-assisted due diligence to make asset financing faster, more transparent, and scalable. Ezra was founded by Dan Rosen and Dori Rutkevitz, who previously helped scale Mosaic, a fintech platform that financed more than $15 billion in clean energy and home improvement loans.

About Congruent Ventures

Congruent Ventures is a leading early stage venture firm focused on partnering with entrepreneurs to build companies addressing climate and sustainability challenges across four themes: Mobility and Urbanization, the Energy Transition, Food and Agriculture, and Sustainable Production and Consumption. The firm has more than $1 billion in AUM across early stage climate tech funds, making it one of the largest climate portfolios in early stage venture. With the announcement of the Continuity Fund and Fund III Congruent has doubled the firm's AUM. With 53 companies in the portfolio, Congruent is amongst the most active investors in the climate and sustainability ecosystem. For more information, please visit: https://www.congruentvc.com.

