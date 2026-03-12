The Naderi Center Introduces Advanced PRF Injections Using the EZPRF Platform

Physician-performed regenerative treatments are now available for facial rejuvenation and hair restoration.

WASHINGTON, DC, CHEVY CHASE, MD, AND RESTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery and Dermatology announced today the expansion of its regenerative aesthetics offerings with Platelet-Rich Fibrin (PRF) injections , which are performed through the advanced EZPRF system. The next-generation platelet-based treatment provides patients with a natural facial rejuvenation solution and a non-surgical hair restoration option.

PRF: A Next-Generation Platelet-Based Treatment

PRF is an additive-free regenerative treatment derived from a patient's own blood and designed to stimulate collagen production, improve skin quality, and support hair follicle health. Unlike traditional platelet-rich plasma (PRP), PRF utilizes a fibrin matrix that allows growth factors to be released gradually over time, promoting longer-lasting biologic effects.

"PRF represents an evolution in regenerative medicine," says Dr. Shervin Naderi , board-certified facial plastic surgeon and founder of The Naderi Center. "Rather than creating artificial volume, PRF works by improving the biology of the skin and soft tissue. When used in the right patient, it can enhance skin quality in a subtle, progressive, and very natural way."

Clinical Applications of PRF

At The Naderi Center, PRF injections are commonly used for under-eye and tear trough rejuvenation, overall facial skin revitalization, and scalp treatments for hair thinning and hair loss. All PRF treatments are performed exclusively by physician providers who include board-certified plastic surgeons and dermatologists to guarantee expert assessment and precise injection technique which becomes essential for treating delicate areas such as the under eyes.

Dr. Naderi emphasized the importance of patient education and realistic expectations. "PRF is not a replacement for dermal fillers," he explained. "It is not a dependable method for restoring significant volume loss. Its strength lies in improving skin texture, thickness, and tissue health over time, not in structural contouring."

PRF Injection Process

Patients undergoing PRF treatment at The Naderi Center typically arrive 30 minutes early for topical numbing cream application, followed by a brief blood draw. The blood is processed through a multi-step centrifugation process using the EZPRF system, and the PRF is then carefully injected into targeted areas. Mild swelling or bruising may occur, with collagen stimulation continuing to develop over several weeks. The treatment plan requires multiple sessions that doctors recommend be scheduled with several months between each session to achieve the best treatment outcomes.

Treatment Considerations and Pricing

PRF treatments at The Naderi Center are priced at $2,300 for the initial session, with maintenance treatments available at $1,800 when performed within six months.

"Regenerative treatments like PRF require thoughtful patient selection and physician judgment," Dr. Naderi added. "When performed correctly, PRF can be a valuable tool for patients seeking natural enhancement without synthetic fillers."

To learn in detail about PRF injections or to make an appointment, head to www.virginiafacialplasticsurgery.com.

About The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery and Dermatology

The Naderi Center functions as a national medical practice that provides specialized services in facial plastic surgery, dermatology and non-surgical facial rejuvenation. The Center operates with a physician-only approach and it's under the leadership of board-certified plastic surgeons and dermatologists who deliver cosmetic and medical services, using advanced techniques to create custom natural results for each patient.

