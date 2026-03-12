AireSpring Wins 2026 People's Choice Stevie Award for Favorite Customer Service in Telecommunications

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / AireSpring, a leading global managed network services provider delivering managed connectivity, networking, security, mobility, and unified communications solutions, has been named the 2026 People's Choice Stevie Award winner for Favorite Customer Service in the Telecommunications category in the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The People's Choice Stevie Awards recognize organizations whose customer service excellence stands out among all finalists. More than 33,000 votes were cast worldwide, with AireSpring earning the top spot in the telecommunications category. This marks the fifth time AireSpring has received the People's Choice Stevie Award, further reinforcing the company's longstanding reputation for delivering exceptional customer experiences.

AireSpring was also previously honored this year with a Silver Stevie Award for Customer Service Department of the Year, making the People's Choice win an additional distinction awarded directly by public vote.

Customer-Centered Innovation and Proactive Support

AireSpring's customer service leadership is driven by a combination of innovative technology, proactive network management, and highly personalized support.

Central to this approach is AIreCONTROL, AireSpring's proprietary AI-powered IT service management (ITSM) platform, which provides customers with full visibility and control over their networks and services. The platform integrates advanced analytics, automated alerts, reporting, and operational insights to help enterprises proactively manage performance, reliability, and service issues.

AIreCONTROL is further enhanced by AireSpring's AIreMONITOR and AIreALERT services, enabling automated network monitoring, proactive case creation, and rapid issue resolution. Today, more than 94% of support cases are proactively opened by AireSpring's Network Operations Center (NOC) before customers even report a problem.

Customers also benefit from AireSpring's AIrePOD support model, which provides direct access to dedicated Tier 3 engineering teams who respond within minutes of a support case being opened.

As a result of these proactive service practices, AireSpring's repair team achieved a 98% customer satisfaction rate for issue resolution, significantly exceeding industry benchmarks.

"We're honored to receive the People's Choice Stevie Award for Favorite Customer Service," said Russ Shipley, Chief Operating Officer of AireSpring. "Customer service has always been at the core of AireSpring's culture. This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team and our ongoing investment in delivering the tools, expertise, and personalized support our customers depend on."

Scaling Customer Success Globally

As enterprises increasingly rely on complex global networks and cloud infrastructure, AireSpring continues to expand its ability to support customers worldwide. The company currently maintains partnerships with more than 265 carriers providing services across 190 countries, enabling organizations to deploy and manage global connectivity through a single provider.

Through continued innovation and enhancements to AIreCONTROL, AireSpring remains focused on helping customers simplify IT operations, improve network visibility, and maintain reliable connectivity across increasingly complex technology environments.

About AireSpring

Founded in 2001, AireSpring is a founder-led global managed network services provider delivering managed connectivity, networking, security, mobility, and unified communications solutions to enterprises worldwide. AireSpring combines its proprietary AIreCONTROL IT service management platform with highly personalized customer support to simplify the management of complex global networks.

Through direct relationships with more than 265 carriers across 190 countries, AireSpring provides organizations with a single-source solution for global connectivity with one contract, one bill, and one point of contact. AireSpring delivers its services exclusively through a network of technology services distributors, MSPs, and value-added resellers.

Learn more at www.airespring.com.

