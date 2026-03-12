Justera Health Ltd.: Justera Announces Director and Interim CEO Appointments

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Justera Health Ltd. (CSE:VTAL)(OTC PINK:SCRSF) ("Justera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian (Ingoo) Kim and Andrew Ryu to its Board of Directors, effective March 12, 2026.

Mr. Ryu will also assume the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the board while the Company advances its operational and corporate initiatives.

The Company believes the addition of Mr. Kim and Mr. Ryu brings valuable leadership, governance, and strategic experience that will support Justera's efforts to strengthen its corporate foundation and pursue opportunities in the Canadian health and wellness sector.

"As a shareholder of Justera, I am committed to working with the Board and management to restore momentum and create long-term value", said Andrew Ryu, Interim CEO and Chairman. "My immediate priority will be to focus on having the Company's shares trading again as soon as possible while positioning Justera to move forward with a clear strategy".

The Company will be actively working toward the resumption of trading on CSE of its common shares and will provide updates as progress is made.

Andrew Ryu is a graduate of McMaster University and the University of Toronto. He was the nominee of entrepreneur of the year of Ernst Young in 2014. He was the Founder and CEO of Loyalist Group Limited (TSXV:LOY), which was recognized as a Top TSXV Company in 2013 and ranked fourth and named pick of the street in 2014. Mr. Ryu later served as CEO and Chairman of Datametrex (TSXV:DM) until May 2022, where he guided the company's strategic growth. He has also served as Director of several private and public companies, providing governance and strategic oversight.

Ian (Ingoo) Kim previously worked in the Human Resources division at LG Electronics. Throughout his career, Mr. Kim has worked with a range of technology and healthcare companies, contributing operational and organizational experience across both sectors.

About Justera Health

Established in 2020, Justera is a Canadian company focused on health and wellness. Justera's mission is to enhance Canadians overall well-being with diverse solutions catering to individual needs.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information:

Investor Relations & Communications

Andrew Ryu, CEO and Chairman

Tel: (416) 901-5611, ext. 201

Email: info@justerahealth.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes "forward-looking information", as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, the success of exploration activities, price outlooks, production expectations and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking information is inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

###

SOURCE: Justera Health Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/justera-announces-director-and-interim-ceo-appointments-1146552