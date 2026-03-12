Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - Xcite Uranium Inc. (CSE: XRI) ("Xcite") confirms that it will issue an aggregate of 900,000 common shares to Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV: EPL) ("Eagle Plains") pursuant to six individual option agreements whereby Xcite may earn up to an 80% interest in six uranium projects totaling 5,905 hectares in close proximity to Uranium City in northern Saskatchewan, respecting each of the Gulch, Lorado, Smitty, Don Lake, Beaver River and Black Bay properties. When issued, the shares will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws of Canada.

About Xcite Uranium Inc.

Xcite Uranium is an early-stage exploration company working to become a leader in the discovery and development of energy transition metals. The uranium project portfolio in the Athabasca basin will propel the company's efforts to achieve a high-grade discovery based on new geological modelling and exploration thesis in a past-producing uranium camp dormant for 40 years. The Uranium City project portfolio constitutes the Don Lake, Beaver River, Smitty, Lorado, Gulch and Black Bay properties.

