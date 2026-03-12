PagerDuty SRE Agent investigates and resolves complex incidents at enterprise scale

PagerDuty On Tour PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a leader in AI-first operations management, today announced the next upcoming generation of the PagerDuty Operations Cloud, transforming how enterprises achieve digital reliability and advance down the path towards autonomous operations. By transitioning from reactive response to autonomous operations, PagerDuty will enable a future where reliability is built on a foundation of resilience and proactive prevention.

Full Lifecycle Incident Management: Orchestrates and Automates in Tools Users Love

PagerDuty is reinforcing its foundation with its plans to bring full lifecycle incident management directly into the environments where developers live.

Slack-Native Agentic Workflows : A completely reimagined class-leading ChatOps experience allows teams to run the entire incident lifecycle without leaving Slack.

: A completely reimagined class-leading ChatOps experience allows teams to run the entire incident lifecycle without leaving Slack. Human-Centric Mobilization: Enhanced schedules and ChatOps capabilities ensure the right experts are mobilized immediately, integrated seamlessly with PagerDuty's enhanced post-incident reviews to help ensure every disruption ends with documented institutional knowledge.

Automating the Lifecycle: The SRE Agent as a Virtual Responder

PagerDuty is evolving its market-leading SRE Agent into a virtual responder. Unlike point solutions, the PagerDuty SRE Agent will deeply integrate into the team's roster and escalation policies. The new and enhanced features and capabilities will include:

Autonomous Detection, Triage, and Diagnosis : The SRE Agent can be the first on the scene. It can identify anomalies via AIOps, assess the tech stack, and perform deep diagnostics before a human is ever awakened.

: The SRE Agent can be the first on the scene. It can identify anomalies via AIOps, assess the tech stack, and perform deep diagnostics before a human is ever awakened. Workflow Integration : By leveraging the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and an expanded API library, the agent can connect to a customer's entire stack-including observability tools, internal developer platforms and developer environments. PagerDuty allows teams to work in the environments they prefer (web, mobile, or chat ops), and integrate that data into existing workflows.

: By leveraging the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and an expanded API library, the agent can connect to a customer's entire stack-including observability tools, internal developer platforms and developer environments. PagerDuty allows teams to work in the environments they prefer (web, mobile, or chat ops), and integrate that data into existing workflows. Enhanced Integration Support: PagerDuty supports streamlined authentication to popular software development tools. Teams can connect once and leverage these integrations across API workflows and the SRE Agent, with granular permissions to control data access.

PagerDuty supports streamlined authentication to popular software development tools. Teams can connect once and leverage these integrations across API workflows and the SRE Agent, with granular permissions to control data access. Agents Built on PagerDuty Foundational Model: PagerDuty leverages 16 years of historical data to build and refine its models. This built-in expertise creates a context flywheel that continuously improves by capturing how teams respond to incidents and applying those learnings to future events.

Turning Insights into Action

PagerDuty's unique competitive advantage is a context flywheel, a systematic approach to continuous learning that compounds value over time as data is captured and learning is applied, and that is not possible with point solutions.

Capturing Key Moments : While other agents only see machine data, PagerDuty captures the key moments-the hypotheses, chat records, and decisions made by human responders during a crisis.

: While other agents only see machine data, PagerDuty captures the key moments-the hypotheses, chat records, and decisions made by human responders during a crisis. Continuous Learning : This internal and external data flows into the PagerDuty platform. The output is a virtuous cycle: smarter automated responses, more accurate root cause analysis, and the ability to push context back to developers to fix issues at the source. The PagerDuty platform allows your agents and humans to work together to detect patterns, solve incidents, and apply learning to preventing incidents in the future.

: This internal and external data flows into the PagerDuty platform. The output is a virtuous cycle: smarter automated responses, more accurate root cause analysis, and the ability to push context back to developers to fix issues at the source. The PagerDuty platform allows your agents and humans to work together to detect patterns, solve incidents, and apply learning to preventing incidents in the future. Prevention at Scale: By pushing incident data back to developers via MCP, IDPs and other tools, PagerDuty helps coding agents and engineers understand past failure patterns, allowing them to remediate root causes in the codebase and prevent incidents from recurring.

Operational Intelligence Everywhere

PagerDuty also announced upcoming expanded agent-to-agent functionality. Through enhanced advanced MCP functionality, PagerDuty's SRE Agent will be able to interact with other AI ecosystem agents, such as AWS DevOps Agent and Azure AI SRE. This creates a collaborative, multi-agent fabric that ensures PagerDuty remains the central nervous system for the autonomous enterprise.

Supporting Quotes

"Reliability is the result of resilience plus prevention," said David Williams, senior vice president of Product at PagerDuty. "With the upcoming launch of the PagerDuty SRE Agent as a virtual responder, we are providing the connective tissue between AI-driven infrastructure and human expertise. We will be the only platform that can capture the key moments of an incident-the tribal knowledge and human decisions-and turn them into a continuous learning system that prevents future disruptions before they impact the business."

"PagerDuty stands out through the power of connection drawing intelligence from across our toolstack," said Sam Brinley, head of Cloud Operations and Observability at New York Life Insurance Company. "SRE Agent learns from past incidents and integrates with platforms like New Relic for on-demand logs and critical knowledge base tools, giving teams the insight and speed to resolve issues faster than ever."

"As digital infrastructure becomes more complex across hybrid cloud, multicloud, and edge environments, organizations are increasingly turning to AI-driven operational models to maintain reliability and scale," said Jevin Jensen, research vice president, Intelligent Cloud and Infrastructure at IDC. "Autonomous operations represent an evolving approach that combines observability, smart IT automation, and AI/ML to help organizations manage and secure infrastructure more consistently across distributed environments. By applying smart automation and continuously learning from an enterprise's operational data, enterprises can move beyond reactive incident response toward more proactive, resilient, and adaptive digital infrastructure."

Availability

SRE Agent as a Virtual Responder: Early access available in Q2 2026.

SRE Agent as a Fully Autonomous Responder: Early access available in H2 2026.

Agent-to-agent MCP capabilities for, including SRE Agent, Scribe Agent, and Shift Agent, will reach general availability in H1 2026.

PagerDuty On Tour 2026

PagerDuty On Tour is a series of events in four cities around the world. Each event will be an afternoon of live, in-person connection and knowledge sharing, including keynotes from executives and featured customers, product updates and deep-dives and networking opportunities with peers, experts and industry leaders. You can register for the event here: https://www.pagerduty.com/ontour/

