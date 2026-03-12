Scamnetic's Threat Intelligence and Scam Detection Capabilities Power New AI-Driven Global Hub to Protect Billions of Consumers Worldwide

Scamnetic today announced its role as a founding cybersecurity partner in the launch of Scam.org, a groundbreaking AI-powered platform developed by the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA) in partnership with OpenAI. The platform, now live at www.scam.org, delivers scam education, prevention, detection, reporting, and victim support in over 50 languages, reaching 97% of the world's internet users.

Scamnetic's threat intelligence and scam detection models help power the platform, feeding real-time data into a collaborative defense system that grows smarter with every reported scam. This intelligence layer ensures that users can get instant, accurate assessments of suspicious messages, websites, calls, and offers in their own language, on any device.

The launch arrives ahead of the United Nations Fraud Summit in Vienna (March 16-17), as global scam losses reach an estimated $442 billion USD annually, according to GASA's Global State of Scams Report 2025.

"Scam.org represents exactly the kind of collaborative infrastructure the fight against scams has needed," said Al Pascual, CEO of Scamnetic. "By combining our threat intelligence with OpenAI's capabilities and the expertise of partners across five continents, we can actually get ahead of the criminals."

Scamnetic's contribution to Scam.org focuses on the platform's Verification and Prevention pillars, equipping the AI assistant with the threat intelligence needed to make fast, reliable determinations about whether something is a scam. This real-time data exchange ensures that as new scam tactics emerge, the platform's defenses evolve with them.

"The threat intelligence we provide feeds into a global signal network that makes every user interaction more informed and every scam reported more actionable," said Scamnetic Chief Operating Officer John Evans. "That's a meaningful shift in how we collectively fight scams."

Scam.org unifies what has historically been a fragmented landscape of disconnected reporting tools, hotlines, and educational resources into a single, accessible hub. The platform is optimized for mobile use, a critical feature in developing nations where smartphones are the primary means of internet access and scam victims often have nowhere to turn.

Scamnetic joins fellow cybersecurity partners AnyTech365, CUBE AI, Falkin, Malwarebytes, Netcraft, ReasonLabs, ScamAdviser, Seraph Secure, and Spamhaus in contributing to the platform's threat detection infrastructure. Victim support is provided in collaboration with organizations including AARP (USA), ANVINT (Brazil), and Australia Victim Support Alliance.

About Scamnetic

Scamnetic is dedicated to protecting individuals and businesses from digital threats using advanced AI technology. Its mission is to make digital interactions safe and secure, providing peace of mind in an increasingly complex digital world. Scamnetic investors include Roo Capital, 1st and Main Growth Partners, SaaS Ventures, Riptide Ventures, Ruxton Ventures, Ori Eisen, Ken Levine and other angel investors. For more information, visit https://scamnetic.com.

