12.03.2026 13:06 Uhr
Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 12

Date: 12 March 2026

Strategic Equity Capital Plc


LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Continuation Pool Net Asset Value

The unaudited cum-income net asset value ("NAV") of Strategic Equity Capital Plc as at the close of business on 11 March 2026 is:

391.11 pence per share

The NAV is calculated in accordance with stated policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.

Tender Pool NAV

The NAV of the Tender Pool as at the close of business on 11 March 2026 is 378.69 pence per share.

For further information, please contact:

Juniper Partners

Company Secretary

0131 378 0500


