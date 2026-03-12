EQS-News: Genesis Holdings, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Genesis Holdings Issues Shareholder Letter Highlighting Launch of Travaleo Platform and Strategic Focus on Branded Luxury Real Estate



MIAMI, FL - March 12, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Genesis Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GNIS) today released the following letter to shareholders from Chief Executive Officer Oscar Brito, highlighting the Company's early 2026 progress following the launch of its Travaleo digital investment platform. Dear Shareholders, As we begin 2026, we believe the global investment landscape is entering an important transition. Increasingly, real-world assets are being organized and distributed through digital platforms that allow investors to access opportunities more efficiently and transparently. Genesis Holdings launched the Travaleo platform with the belief that this evolution will accelerate in the coming years. We are proud to have developed what we believe is one of the most user-friendly digital investment structures focused specifically on branded luxury real estate and hospitality projects. Our mission is to expand access to this asset class. Historically, branded luxury hotel and residential developments have largely been accessible only to specialized developers, institutional capital, and a very limited network of private investors. Even many accredited investors have had little opportunity to participate directly in these types of projects. Travaleo was designed to help change that dynamic by providing a structured digital platform that allows investors to participate in carefully selected branded luxury real estate opportunities. While the platform launched only a few weeks ago, we are already seeing encouraging levels of engagement from both investors and real estate partners. Establishing Branded Luxury Real Estate as a Distinct Investment Segment A key element of our strategy is to position branded luxury hospitality and residential real estate as its own specialized investment category. Branded luxury developments - including branded hotels, residences, and hospitality projects - have historically demonstrated strong global demand due to brand recognition, limited supply, and the quality standards associated with internationally recognized hospitality brands. Despite these advantages, access to these projects has traditionally been limited. Travaleo's strategy is to organize investment opportunities around this segment in a clear and focused manner, creating what we believe will become a recognized asset class within the broader real estate investment landscape. We believe this segmented approach differentiates the platform and positions Genesis Holdings to play a leadership role as digital investment platforms for real-world assets continue to evolve. Launch of Initial Investment Vehicles Since the beginning of the year, the platform has introduced its first two investment initiatives. The first is TRYOI , which is focused on luxury hospitality developments anchored around the internationally recognized YOO-branded hospitality concept in Aruba. The second is TRVEN , an initiative focused on luxury hospitality and residential opportunities in Venezuela, where we believe the market currently presents a highly asymmetric investment environment following more than a decade of underinvestment in premium real estate assets. Both initiatives reflect our focus on branded luxury hospitality and residential real estate as the cornerstone of the platform. Three Primary Capital Formation Strategies To support the growth of the platform, Genesis and Travaleo are currently focused on three primary capital formation strategies. The first strategy is direct investor outreach through digital marketing channels, working with specialized agencies focused on investment platforms and accredited investor communities. The second strategy involves working with private placement agents, and we are currently evaluating several firms that may assist in introducing investment opportunities to qualified investors and family offices. The third strategy involves partnerships with established real estate investor groups and investor clubs that already manage capital and maintain active investor networks. Under this partnership model, Travaleo will provide the digital platform infrastructure and investment structure required for these groups to offer participation in branded luxury real estate opportunities to their investor base. Many of these groups have historically structured investments directly into projects, particularly in markets such as Miami. Through collaboration with our platform, these opportunities can now be organized within a more structured investment framework. We expect to begin announcing some of these partnerships in the coming weeks, and look for this strategy to be pivotal in growth strategy. Strengthening Corporate Structure During the quarter, Genesis Holdings also completed an important capital structure initiative by reducing the Company's authorized share count from 2 billion shares to 100 million shares. Management believes this action better aligns the Company's capital structure with long-term shareholder interests and reflects our commitment to disciplined governance as we continue to build the platform. Looking Ahead Although the Travaleo platform launched only recently, we believe 2026 has the potential to become a pivotal and launch year for the broader digital distribution of real-world assets. With a focused strategy centered on branded luxury real estate and hospitality, we believe Travaleo is well positioned to participate in this emerging market. Our goal is to help introduce branded luxury real estate as a more accessible investment segment while maintaining the quality standards and discipline required for this category of assets. We are grateful for the continued support of our shareholders and look forward to sharing additional updates as the platform continues to expand. Sincerely, Oscar Brito

Chief Executive Officer

About Travaleo Travaleo is a branded real estate investment and development platform wholly owned by Genesis Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GNIS), focused on identifying, structuring, and managing income-producing and development-oriented real estate projects. The platform emphasizes professionally underwritten assets, brand-driven developments, and disciplined execution aligned with long-term ownership strategies. Travaleo's digital investment infrastructure enables accredited investors to participate in curated real estate opportunities through structured investment vehicles designed to enhance transparency, efficiency, and investor access. https://www.travaleo.com/

X: @Travaleo_ invest@travaleo.com

About Genesis Holdings, Inc. Genesis Holdings is a publicly traded holding company focused on the development, acquisition, and management of operating businesses and real-asset-related initiatives. The Company emphasizes disciplined capital allocation, sound governance practices, and long-term value creation for shareholders. https://www.regen.digital/

X: @regnisnyc

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend," "estimates," "targets," "projects," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic and business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, the failure to retain management and/or key employees, availability and cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history, failure to successfully close any proposed transactions, failure to raise sufficient capital, failure to file any required filings properly, and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Genesis Holdings assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

