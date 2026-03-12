'Nahda Capital Partners' files for registration of inaugural private equity fund in ADGM

The firm chose the name to reflect its long-term mission of building enduring partnerships and contributing to the development of the region's real economy, with a particular focus on supporting local founders, families and institutions

DUBAI, UAE, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nahda Capital Partners, a newly established private equity platform headquartered in ADGM, has filed for the registration of its inaugural private equity fund this week as it prepares to launch investment activities across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

"Nahda" in Arabic refers to a renaissance a renewal and resurgence. The firm chose the name to reflect its long-term mission of building enduring partnerships and contributing to the development of the region's real economy, with a particular focus on supporting local founders, families and institutions.

Nahda Capital Partners is led by Iñigo de Luna, Founder and Managing Partner, and is building a control-oriented mid-market private equity strategy focused primarily on the UAE, Saudi Arabia and wider GCC. The firm will target resilient founder-led and family-owned businesses benefiting from structural regional growth and increasing institutionalisation, particularly companies undergoing generational transition or seeking institutional capital and operational support to accelerate their next phase of expansion across the GCC.

The founding partners bring significant international experience across private equity and investment banking, with a historical track record generating approximately 36% gross IRR across multiple economic cycles.

Key highlights of the strategy include a majority-investment approach in partnership with founders and family shareholders, and an operational value-creation model focused on professionalisation, operational improvement, governance strengthening, and selective buy-and-build expansion.

Nahda expects to focus on sectors including food production and distribution, healthcare, education, and industrial technology. The firm's investment approach is guided by principles aligned with Sharia-compliant investing, including a focus on real-economy assets, prudent use of leverage, and disciplined governance.

"Nahda Capital Partners was established to partner with high-quality mid-market businesses across the GCC that can benefit from long-term capital and hands-on operational support," said Iñigo de Luna. "These are difficult days and the priority is safety and de-escalation. At the same time, we view this as a severe but temporary shock rather than a change in the long-term trajectory of the UAE and the region. Our conviction has not changed: the GCC is structurally strengthening as a place to build businesses and allocate long-term capital."

Subject to regulatory approval, the firm expects to commence fundraising in the coming weeks, targeting approximately $300 million for its inaugural fund to be managed from ADGM.

About Nahda Capital Partners:

Nahda Capital Partners is an Abu Dhabi-based private equity platform headquartered in ADGM, focused on control investments in mid-market businesses across the GCC. The firm partners with founders and family shareholders to support generational transition, professionalisation and regional expansion through hands-on operational value creation. Nahda targets resilient, real-economy sectors including food production and distribution, healthcare, education and industrial technology. The firm's approach emphasises disciplined governance and investment principles aligned with Sharia-compliant investing. Subject to regulatory approval, Nahda is preparing to launch its inaugural fund from ADGM.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nahda-capital-partners-files-for-registration-of-inaugural-private-equity-fund-in-adgm-302712300.html