Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

GUIYANG, China, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ("FTA" or the "Company") (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial and Operational Highlights

Total net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB3,192.6 million (US$456.5 million), an increase of 0.6% from RMB3,174.3 million in the same period of 2024. Total net revenues in 2025 were RMB12,489.9 million (US$1,786.0 million), an increase of 11.1% from RMB11,238.6 million in 2024.





in the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB3,192.6 million (US$456.5 million), an increase of 0.6% from RMB3,174.3 million in the same period of 2024. in 2025 were RMB12,489.9 million (US$1,786.0 million), an increase of 11.1% from RMB11,238.6 million in 2024. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB994.3 million (US$142.2 million), an increase of 73.0% from RMB574.6 million in the same period of 2024. Net income in 2025 was RMB4,459.1 million (US$637.6 million), an increase of 42.8% from RMB3,123.4 million in 2024.





in the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB994.3 million (US$142.2 million), an increase of 73.0% from RMB574.6 million in the same period of 2024. in 2025 was RMB4,459.1 million (US$637.6 million), an increase of 42.8% from RMB3,123.4 million in 2024. Non-GAAP adjusted net income 1 in the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB1,063.1 million (US$152.0 million), an increase of 1.1% from RMB1,052.0 million in the same period of 2024. Non-GAAP adjusted net income in 2025 was RMB 4,794.7 million (US$685.6 million), an increase of 19.3% from RMB4,020.4 million in 2024.





in the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB1,063.1 million (US$152.0 million), an increase of 1.1% from RMB1,052.0 million in the same period of 2024. in 2025 was RMB 4,794.7 million (US$685.6 million), an increase of 19.3% from RMB4,020.4 million in 2024. Fulfilled orders 2 in the fourth quarter of 2025 reached 63.9 million, an increase of 12.3% from 56.9 million in the same period of 2024. Fulfilled orders in 2025 reached 236.3 million, an increase of 19.8% from 197.2 million in 2024.





in the fourth quarter of 2025 reached 63.9 million, an increase of 12.3% from 56.9 million in the same period of 2024. in 2025 reached 236.3 million, an increase of 19.8% from 197.2 million in 2024. Average shipper MAUs3 in the fourth quarter of 2025 reached 3.28 million, an increase of 11.6% from 2.93 million in the same period of 2024. Average shipper MAUs in 2025 reached 3.14 million, an increase of 18.6% from 2.64 million in 2024.

Mr. Peter Hui Zhang, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of FTA, commented, "We achieved improvements in both user experience and profitability amid a complex market environment in the fourth quarter of 2025 through disciplined strategic execution. For the full year, fulfilled orders exceeded 236 million, representing nearly 20% year-over-year growth; average shipper MAUs increased 18.6% year over year, reflecting a healthier ecosystem across both shippers and truckers. Meanwhile, we piloted AI assistant capabilities for shippers to enhance fulfillment efficiency across the platform. Looking ahead, we will accelerate the adoption of AI across logistics transactions and fulfillment, creating greater value for the industry."

Mr. Langbo Guo, President of FTA, added, "Looking back at 2025, we continued to drive growth through a dual focus on user growth and ecosystem development. Full-year revenue reached RMB 12.49 billion, up 11.1% year-over-year. At the same time, revenue mix further improved, with transaction service revenue growing 38.2% year-over-year. Net income reached RMB 4.46 billion, up 42.8% year-over-year, and non-GAAP adjusted net income reached RMB 4.79 billion, up 19.3% year-over-year, demonstrating sustained profitability. Moving forward, we will actively leverage AI to empower both shippers and truckers, further strengthening our core competitiveness and sustainable profitability."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net Revenues (including value added taxes, or "VAT" of RMB1,422.1 million and RMB1,088.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively). Total net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB3,192.6 million (US$456.5 million), representing an increase of 0.6% from RMB3,174.3 million in the same period of 2024, primarily attributable to an increase in revenues from value-added services.

Freight matching services. Revenues from freight matching services in the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB2,704.2 million (US$386.7 million), compared with RMB2,704.9 million in the same period of 2024. The slight decrease was mainly due to a decrease in freight brokerage service revenues, substantially offset by an increase in transaction service revenues and freight listing service revenues.

Freight brokerage service. Revenues from freight brokerage service in the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB961.5 million (US$137.5 million), compared with RMB1,316.1 million in the same period of 2024, primarily attributable to a decrease in transaction volume, partially offset by an increase in service fee rate.





Revenues from freight brokerage service in the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB961.5 million (US$137.5 million), compared with RMB1,316.1 million in the same period of 2024, primarily attributable to a decrease in transaction volume, partially offset by an increase in service fee rate. Freight listing service . Revenues from freight listing service in the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB255.2 million (US$36.5 million), an increase of 10.7% from RMB230.5 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to the growing number of total paying members.





. Revenues from freight listing service in the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB255.2 million (US$36.5 million), an increase of 10.7% from RMB230.5 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to the growing number of total paying members. Transaction service. Revenues from transaction service amounted to RMB1,487.5 million (US$212.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 28.4% from RMB1,158.3 million in the same period of 2024, primarily driven by increases in order volume, penetration rate and per-order transaction service fee.

Value-added services.4 Revenues from value-added services in the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB488.4 million (US$69.8 million), an increase of 4.1% from RMB469.3 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in other value-added services revenues, attributable to the inclusion of revenues from Giga.AI Technology Limited ("Giga.AI") subsequent to its consolidation into the Company's financial results since July 9, 2025, partially offset by a decrease in credit solutions revenues.

Cost of Revenues (including VAT net of government grants of RMB1,070.9 million and RMB843.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively). Cost of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB1,076.7 million (US$154.0 million), compared with RMB1,391.7 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to decreases in VAT, related tax surcharges and other tax costs, net of grants from government authorities. These tax-related costs net of government grants totaled RMB864.9 million, compared with RMB1,278.5 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in tax costs net of government grants related to the Company's freight brokerage service.

Sales and Marketing Expenses. Sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB497.3 million (US$71.1 million), compared with RMB471.8 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to additional investments in user ecosystem enhancement and user rights protection, partially offset by efficiency-focused spending on user acquisitions.

General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB191.9 million (US$27.4 million), compared with RMB202.3 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower share-based compensation expenses, partially offset by higher salary and benefit expenses.

Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB258.2 million (US$36.9 million), compared with RMB205.0 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was mainly due to the inclusion of Giga.AI's R&D costs.

Income from Operations. Income from operations in the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB 1,027.9 million (US$147.0 million), an increase of 23.0% from RMB835.4 million in the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income.5 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income in the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB1,102.4 million (US$157.6 million), an increase of 14.4% from RMB963.3 million in the same period of 2024.

Net Income. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB994.3 million (US$142.2 million), an increase of 73.0% from RMB574.6 million in the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income. Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB1,063.1 million (US$152.0 million), an increase of 1.1% from RMB1,052.0 million in the same period of 2024.

Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS6 and Non-GAAP Adjusted Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS.7 Basic net income per ADS was RMB0.95 (US$0.14) in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with RMB0.54 in the same period of 2024. Diluted net income per ADS was RMB0.94 (US$0.14) in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with RMB0.53 in the same period of 2024. Non-GAAP adjusted basic net income per ADS was RMB1.01 (US$0.14) in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.00 in the same period of 2024. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted net income per ADS was RMB1.01 (US$0.14) in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with RMB0.99 in the same period of 2024.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, long-term time deposits and wealth management products with maturities over one year of RMB31.5 billion (US$4.5 billion) in total, compared with RMB29.2 billion as of December 31, 2024.

As of December 31, 2025, the total outstanding loan balance8 was RMB5.5 billion (US$0.8 billion), compared with RMB4.4 billion as of December 31, 2024. The total non-performing loan ratio8 was 2.9% as of December 31, 2025, compared with 2.0% as of December 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase in industry-wide risk fluctuation.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, net cash provided by operating activities was RMB1,330.9 million (US$190.3 million), compared with RMB1,150.0 million in the same period of 2024. Free cash flow9 was RMB1,296.4 million (US$185.4 million), compared with RMB1,126.3 million in the same period of 2024.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Net Revenues (including value added taxes, or "VAT" of RMB5,097.7 million and RMB4,671.4 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively). Total net revenues in 2025 were RMB12,489.9 million (US$1,786.0 million), representing an increase of 11.1% from RMB11,238.6 million in 2024, primarily attributable to an increase in revenues from freight matching services.

Freight matching services. Revenues from freight matching services in 2025 were RMB10,496.8 million (US$1,501.0 million), representing an increase of 11.0% from RMB9,455.1 million in 2024. The increase was mainly due to the rapid increase in transaction service revenues, partially offset by a decrease in freight brokerage service revenues.

Freight brokerage service. Revenues from freight brokerage service in 2025 were RMB4,199.4 million (US$600.5 million), compared with RMB4,727.0 million in 2024, primarily attributable to a decrease in transaction volume, partially offset by an increase in service fee rate.





Revenues from freight brokerage service in 2025 were RMB4,199.4 million (US$600.5 million), compared with RMB4,727.0 million in 2024, primarily attributable to a decrease in transaction volume, partially offset by an increase in service fee rate. Freight listing service . Revenues from freight listing service in 2025 were RMB980.2 million (US$140.2 million), an increase of 11.4% from RMB879.5 million in 2024, primarily due to the growing number of total paying members.





. Revenues from freight listing service in 2025 were RMB980.2 million (US$140.2 million), an increase of 11.4% from RMB879.5 million in 2024, primarily due to the growing number of total paying members. Transaction service. Revenues from transaction service amounted to RMB5,317.2 million (US$760.4 million) in 2025, an increase of 38.2% from RMB3,848.7 million in 2024, primarily driven by increases in order volume, penetration rate and per-order transaction service fee.

Value-added services. Revenues from value-added services in 2025 were RMB1,993.1 million (US$285.0 million), an increase of 11.8% from RMB1,783.5 million in 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in credit solutions revenues and the inclusion of Giga.AI's revenues.

Cost of Revenues (including VAT net of government grants of RMB3,893.4 million and RMB3,262.4 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively). Cost of revenues in 2025 was RMB4,618.8 million (US$660.5 million), compared with RMB5,100.6 million in 2024, primarily due to decreases in VAT, related tax surcharges and other tax costs, net of grants from government authorities. These tax-related costs net of government grants totaled RMB3,944.7 million, compared with RMB4,584.4 million in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in tax costs net of government grants related to the Company's freight brokerage service.

Sales and Marketing Expenses. Sales and marketing expenses in 2025 were RMB1,747.8 million (US$249.9 million), compared with RMB1,596.8 million in 2024. The increase was primarily due to further investments in user ecosystem enhancement and user rights protection, as well as an increase in advertising and marketing expenses for user acquisitions.

General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses in 2025 were RMB709.8 million (US$101.5 million), compared with RMB913.8 million in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower share-based compensation expenses.

Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses in 2025 were RMB874.4 million (US$125.0 million), compared with RMB880.0 million in 2024. The decrease was mainly due to lower salary and benefits expenses, partially offset by the inclusion of Giga.AI's R&D costs.

Income from Operations. Income from operations in 2025 was RMB4,146.2 million (US$592.9 million), an increase of 67.5% from RMB2,475.0 million in 2024.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income in 2025 was RMB4,499.8 million (US$643.5 million), an increase of 48.4% from RMB3,032.3 million in 2024.

Net Income. Net income in 2025 was RMB4,459.1 million (US$637.6 million), an increase of 42.8% from RMB3,123.4 million in 2024.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income. Non-GAAP adjusted net income in 2025 was RMB4,794.7 million (US$685.6 million), an increase of 19.3% from RMB4,020.4 million in 2024.

Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS and Non-GAAP Adjusted Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS. Basic net income per ADS was RMB4.23 (US$0.60) in 2025, compared with RMB2.95 in 2024. Diluted net income per ADS was RMB4.21 (US$0.60) in 2025, compared with RMB2.94 in 2024. Non-GAAP adjusted basic net income per ADS was RMB4.55 (US$0.65) in 2025, compared with RMB3.81 in 2024. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted net income per ADS was RMB4.53 (US$0.65) in 2025, compared with RMB3.80 in 2024.

Business Outlook

The Company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB2.70 billion and RMB2.80 billion for the first quarter of 2026, representing approximately flat to a 3.9% year-over-year increase. Excluding freight brokerage service, net revenues are expected to range from RMB1.98 billion to RMB2.06 billion, representing an estimated year-over-year growth rate of 13.9% to 19.0%. These forecasts are based on the Company's current and preliminary view of the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.

Share Repurchase Update and Quarterly Cash Dividend Policy

In March 2025, the Company's board of directors (the "board") approved an extension of the original share repurchase program adopted in March 2024 such that the Company may repurchase up to US$200 million of its ADSs and/or ordinary shares through March 12, 2026. As of March 11, 2026, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of approximately 5.3 million ADSs for approximately US$52.4 million from the open market under the share repurchase program, of which an aggregate of approximately 5.1 million ADSs for approximately US$50.0 million were repurchased after January 1, 2026 as part of the shareholder return plan approved in January 2026, under which the Company will return a total of US$400 million to the shareholders in fiscal year 2026. The board intends to continue to evaluate implementing additional share repurchase programs following the completion of the ongoing program, subject to then-current market conditions and necessary approvals.

To further implement the shareholder return plan, the board approved a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2026 in the amount of US$0.0042 per ordinary share, or US$0.0840 per ADS, totaling approximately US$87.5 million. The dividend will be paid on or around April 22, 2026, to holders of record of the Company's ordinary shares at the close of business on April 8, 2026. For holders of the Company's ADSs, cash dividends are expected to be paid through the depositary, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, on or around April 22, 2026, subject to the terms of the deposit agreement, including the fees and expenses payable thereunder.

The board will review the quarterly cash dividend policy periodically, and may authorize adjustments to the size and terms of the dividends to ensure that the total shareholder return value for fiscal year 2026 will be approximately US$400 million.

About Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) is a leading digital freight platform connecting shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights and types. The Company provides a range of freight matching services, including freight listing, freight brokerage and transaction services. The Company also provides a range of value-added services that cater to the various needs of shippers and truckers, such as financial institutions, highway authorities, and gas station operators. With a mission to empower enterprises with greater logistics competitiveness, the Company is shaping the future of logistics with technology and aspires to revolutionize logistics, improve efficiency across the value chain and reduce its carbon footprint for our planet. For more information, please visit ir.fulltruckalliance.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP adjusted operating income, non-GAAP adjusted net income, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per share and non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted operating income as income from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; and (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to acquisitions. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income as net income excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to acquisitions; (iv) impairment loss of long-term investment; and (v) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders as net income attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to acquisitions; (iv) impairment loss of long-term investment; and (v) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per share as non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted ordinary shares, respectively. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS as non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted ADSs, respectively. The Company defines free cash flow as operating cash flow adjusting for the impact from capital expenditures. Capital expenditures include purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. The non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of expense that affect its operations.

The Company reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income, non-GAAP adjusted net income, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per share should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to operating income, net income, net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and basic and diluted net income per share or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review FTA's non-GAAP financial measures against the most directly comparable GAAP measures. FTA's non-GAAP financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.











UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

























As of

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2025

2025

RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 5,810,347

6,066,137

867,446 Restricted cash 100,533

70,290

10,051 Short-term investments 15,002,903

11,048,309

1,579,887 Accounts receivable, net 19,643

75,133

10,744 Loans receivable, net 4,199,645

4,851,353

693,734 Prepayments and other current assets, net 2,122,902

940,552

134,497 Total current assets 27,255,973

23,051,774

3,296,359 Restricted cash 40,000

30,000

4,290 Long-term time deposits and other investments1 8,839,547

14,268,513

2,040,370 Investments in equity investees 1,036,571

1,043,145

149,168 Property and equipment, net 289,611

457,487

65,420 Intangible assets, net 393,477

757,408

108,308 Goodwill 3,124,828

4,025,420

575,627 Deferred tax assets 92,882

249,551

35,685 Operating lease right-of-use assets 115,654

92,218

13,187 Other non-current assets 98,532

346,512

49,551 Total non-current assets 14,031,102

21,270,254

3,041,606 TOTAL ASSETS 41,287,075

44,322,028

6,337,965 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable 31,227

37,750

5,398 Amount due to related parties -

29,674

4,243 Prepaid for freight listing fees and other service fees 571,185

637,489

91,160 Income tax payable 336,220

421,707

60,303 Other tax payable 898,396

479,286

68,537 Operating lease liabilities 41,204

33,847

4,840 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,141,758

1,211,279

173,211 Total current liabilities 3,019,990

2,851,032

407,692 Deferred tax liabilities 95,570

185,578

26,537 Operating lease liabilities 23,928

1,485

212 Other non-current liabilities 12,414

12,328

1,763 Total non-current liabilities 131,912

199,391

28,512 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,151,902

3,050,423

436,204 MEZZANINE EQUITY









Redeemable non-controlling interests 443,070

767,813

109,796 Subscription receivables -

(20,000)

(2,860) SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Ordinary shares 1,343

1,345

192 Additional paid-in capital 45,823,723

44,328,028

6,338,824 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,223,944

2,742,068

392,111 Accumulated deficit (11,372,284)

(7,020,237)

(1,003,881) TOTAL FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD. EQUITY 37,676,726

40,051,204

5,727,246 Non-controlling interests 15,377

472,588

67,579 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 37,692,103

40,523,792

5,794,825 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND EQUITY 41,287,075

44,322,028

6,337,965























1. The Group's long-term time deposits and other investments consist of RMB14,184 million long-term time deposits, RMB73 million wealth

management products with maturities over one year, and RMB12 million available-for-sale debt securities as of December 31, 2025.

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.



























UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

























































Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2025

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net Revenues:

























Freight Matching Services 2,704,940

2,797,555

2,704,190

386,694

9,455,134

10,496,771

1,501,018 Freight brokerage service 1,316,140

1,094,349

961,472

137,489

4,726,989

4,199,393

600,505 Freight listing service 230,489

247,119

255,214

36,495

879,489

980,158

140,161 Transaction service 1,158,311

1,456,087

1,487,504

212,710

3,848,656

5,317,220

760,352 Value-added services 469,314

560,687

488,412

69,842

1,783,504

1,993,088

285,008 Total net revenues (including value-added

























taxes or "VAT" of RMB1,422.1 million

























and RMB1,088.6 million for the three

























months ended December 31, 2024

























and 2025, RMB5,097.7 million and

























RMB4,671.4 million for the year ended

























December 31, 2024 and 2025,

























respectively) 3,174,254

3,358,242

3,192,602

456,536

11,238,638

12,489,859

1,786,026 Operating expenses:

























Cost of revenues (including VAT net of

























government grants of RMB1,070.9

























million and RMB843.2 million for

























the three months ended December

























31, 2024 and 2025, RMB3,893.4

























million and RMB3,262.4 million

























for the year ended December

























31, 2024 and 2025, respectively)(1) (1,391,714)

(1,605,214)

(1,076,652)

(153,959)

(5,100,558)

(4,618,796)

(660,479) Sales and marketing expenses(1) (471,829)

(438,809)

(497,258)

(71,107)

(1,596,763)

(1,747,759)

(249,926) General and administrative expenses(1) (202,265)

(161,550)

(191,869)

(27,437)

(913,763)

(709,775)

(101,496) Research and development expenses(1) (205,026)

(233,250)

(258,207)

(36,923)

(880,016)

(874,435)

(125,043) Provision for credit solutions (73,905)

(144,425)

(144,047)

(20,598)

(296,528)

(445,351)

(63,684) Total operating expenses (2,344,739)

(2,583,248)

(2,168,033)

(310,024)

(8,787,628)

(8,396,116)

(1,200,628) Other operating income 5,920

1,272

3,356

480

23,970

52,455

7,501 Income from operations 835,435

776,266

1,027,925

146,992

2,474,980

4,146,198

592,899 Other income (expense)

























Interest income 149,466

230,607

226,662

32,412

1,073,434

954,082

136,432 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 4,725

(2,416)

(4,308)

(616)

8,004

(17,344)

(2,480) Investment income 10,354

24,288

31,094

4,446

54,785

94,717

13,544 Unrealized (losses) gains from fair

























value changes of investments (19,612)

32,721

12,947

1,851

(20,904)

116,162

16,611 Other (expenses) income, net (1,559)

136,231

(16,593)

(2,373)

128,152

109,232

15,620 Impairment loss (352,742)

-

-

-

(352,742)

-

- Share of loss in equity method

























investees (1,580)

(1,815)

(10,572)

(1,512)

(2,861)

(14,814)

(2,118) Total other (expense) income (210,948)

419,616

239,230

34,208

887,868

1,242,035

177,609 Net income before income tax 624,487

1,195,882

1,267,155

181,200

3,362,848

5,388,233

770,508 Income tax expense (49,861)

(274,862)

(272,869)

(39,020)

(239,411)

(929,157)

(132,868) Net income 574,626

921,020

994,286

142,180

3,123,437

4,459,076

637,640 Less: net loss attributable to

























non-controlling interests (1,177)

(11,749)

(13,396)

(1,916)

(3,548)

(27,454)

(3,926) Less: measurement adjustment

























attributable to redeemable non-

























controlling interests 17,346

25,493

19,853

2,839

57,136

78,361

11,205 Net income attributable to

























ordinary shareholders 558,457

907,276

987,829

141,257

3,069,849

4,408,169

630,361

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.



























UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

























































Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2025

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income per ordinary

























share

























-Basic 0.03

0.04

0.05

0.01

0.15

0.21

0.03 -Diluted 0.03

0.04

0.05

0.01

0.15

0.21

0.03 Net income per ADS*

























-Basic 0.54

0.87

0.95

0.14

2.95

4.23

0.60 -Diluted 0.53

0.87

0.94

0.14

2.94

4.21

0.60 Weighted average number

























of ordinary shares used

























in computing net

























income per share

























-Basic 20,803,347,603

20,840,884,667

20,841,527,394

20,841,527,394

20,822,835,545

20,839,163,070

20,839,163,070 -Diluted 20,913,595,702

20,910,549,643

20,909,526,453

20,909,526,453

20,902,222,036

20,928,172,684

20,928,172,684 Weighted average number

























of ADS used in

























computing net

























income per ADS

























-Basic 1,040,167,380

1,042,044,233

1,042,076,370

1,042,076,370

1,041,141,777

1,041,958,153

1,041,958,153 -Diluted 1,045,679,785

1,045,527,482

1,045,476,323

1,045,476,323

1,045,111,102

1,046,408,634

1,046,408,634



























* Each ADS represents 20 ordinary shares.





















































(1) Share-based compensation expense in operating expenses are as follows:









































































Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2025

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 2,997

2,897

2,410

345

11,118

12,669

1,812 Sales and marketing

























expenses 13,750

12,186

7,803

1,116

50,109

55,250

7,901 General and administrative

























expenses 75,768

20,878

27,047

3,868

348,400

139,824

19,995 Research and development

























expenses 22,361

13,892

14,300

2,045

87,012

73,816

10,556 Total 114,876

49,853

51,560

7,374

496,639

281,559

40,264





























FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.



























UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND FREE CASH FLOW (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

























































Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2025

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net cash provided by

























operating activities 1,150,016

1,657,054

1,330,883

190,314

2,970,125

4,626,880

661,635 Net cash used in investing

























activities (170,316)

(363,575)

(341,108)

(48,778)

(2,419,636)

(2,717,363)

(388,578) Net cash provided by

























(used in) financing

























activities 221,427

62,837

(647,175)

(92,545)

(1,519,745)

(1,655,948)

(236,797) Effect of exchange rate

























changes on cash,

























cash equivalents and

























restricted cash 36,886

(17,381)

(17,167)

(2,455)

23,728

(38,022)

(5,438) Net increase (decrease)

























in cash, cash

























equivalents and

























restricted cash 1,238,013

1,338,935

325,433

46,536

(945,528)

215,547

30,822 Cash, cash equivalents

























and restricted cash,

























beginning of the period 4,712,867

4,502,059

5,840,994

835,251

6,896,408

5,950,880

850,965 Cash, cash equivalents

























and restricted cash,

























end of the period 5,950,880

5,840,994

6,166,427

881,787

5,950,880

6,166,427

881,787



























Net cash provided by

























operating activities 1,150,016

1,657,054

1,330,883

190,314

2,970,125

4,626,880

661,635 Less: Capital expenditures (23,742)

(48,524)

(34,481)

(4,931)

(74,967)

(129,714)

(18,549) Free cash flow

























(non-GAAP) 1,126,274

1,608,530

1,296,402

185,383

2,895,158

4,497,166

643,086

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.



























RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

























































Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2025

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Income from operations 835,435

776,266

1,027,925

146,992

2,474,980

4,146,198

592,899 Add:

























Share-based

























compensation

























expense 114,876

49,853

51,560

7,374

496,639

281,559

40,264 Amortization of

























intangible assets

























resulting from

























business acquisitions 13,021

23,024

22,956

3,283

52,084

72,022

10,299 Compensation cost

























incurred in relation

























to acquisitions -

-

-

-

8,562

-

- Non-GAAP adjusted

























operating income 963,332

849,143

1,102,441

157,649

3,032,265

4,499,779

643,462



























Net income 574,626

921,020

994,286

142,180

3,123,437

4,459,076

637,640 Add:

























Share-based

























compensation

























expense 114,876

49,853

51,560

7,374

496,639

281,559

40,264 Amortization of

























intangible assets

























resulting from

























business acquisitions 13,021

23,024

22,956

3,283

52,084

72,022

10,299 Compensation cost

























incurred in relation

























to acquisitions -

-

-

-

8,562

-

- Impairment loss of

























long-term

























investment 352,742

-

-

-

352,742

-

- Tax effects of

























non-GAAP

























adjustments (3,255)

(5,756)

(5,739)

(821)

(13,020)

(18,006)

(2,575) Non-GAAP adjusted net

























income 1,052,010

988,141

1,063,063

152,016

4,020,444

4,794,651

685,628





























FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.



























RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

























































Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2025

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income attributable

























to ordinary

























shareholders 558,457

907,276

987,829

141,257

3,069,849

4,408,169

630,361 Add:

























Share-based

























compensation

























expense 114,876

49,853

51,560

7,374

496,639

281,559

40,264 Amortization of

























intangible assets

























resulting from

























business acquisitions 13,021

23,024

22,956

3,283

52,084

72,022

10,299 Compensation cost

























incurred in relation

























to acquisitions -

-

-

-

8,562

-

- Impairment loss of

























long-term

























investment 352,742

-

-

-

352,742

-

- Tax effects of

























non-GAAP

























adjustments (3,255)

(5,756)

(5,739)

(821)

(13,020)

(18,006)

(2,575) Non-GAAP adjusted net

























income attributable to

























ordinary shareholders 1,035,841

974,397

1,056,606

151,093

3,966,856

4,743,744

678,349 Non-GAAP adjusted net

























income per ordinary

























share

























-Basic 0.05

0.05

0.05

0.01

0.19

0.23

0.03 -Diluted 0.05

0.05

0.05

0.01

0.19

0.23

0.03 Non-GAAP adjusted net

























income per ADS

























-Basic 1.00

0.94

1.01

0.14

3.81

4.55

0.65 -Diluted 0.99

0.93

1.01

0.14

3.80

4.53

0.65





























