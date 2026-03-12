Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

GUIYANG, China, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ("FTA" or the "Company") (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.
Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial and Operational Highlights
- Total net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB3,192.6 million (US$456.5 million), an increase of 0.6% from RMB3,174.3 million in the same period of 2024. Total net revenues in 2025 were RMB12,489.9 million (US$1,786.0 million), an increase of 11.1% from RMB11,238.6 million in 2024.
- Net income in the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB994.3 million (US$142.2 million), an increase of 73.0% from RMB574.6 million in the same period of 2024. Net income in 2025 was RMB4,459.1 million (US$637.6 million), an increase of 42.8% from RMB3,123.4 million in 2024.
- Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 in the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB1,063.1 million (US$152.0 million), an increase of 1.1% from RMB1,052.0 million in the same period of 2024. Non-GAAP adjusted net income in 2025 was RMB 4,794.7 million (US$685.6 million), an increase of 19.3% from RMB4,020.4 million in 2024.
- Fulfilled orders2 in the fourth quarter of 2025 reached 63.9 million, an increase of 12.3% from 56.9 million in the same period of 2024. Fulfilled orders in 2025 reached 236.3 million, an increase of 19.8% from 197.2 million in 2024.
- Average shipper MAUs3 in the fourth quarter of 2025 reached 3.28 million, an increase of 11.6% from 2.93 million in the same period of 2024. Average shipper MAUs in 2025 reached 3.14 million, an increase of 18.6% from 2.64 million in 2024.
Mr. Peter Hui Zhang, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of FTA, commented, "We achieved improvements in both user experience and profitability amid a complex market environment in the fourth quarter of 2025 through disciplined strategic execution. For the full year, fulfilled orders exceeded 236 million, representing nearly 20% year-over-year growth; average shipper MAUs increased 18.6% year over year, reflecting a healthier ecosystem across both shippers and truckers. Meanwhile, we piloted AI assistant capabilities for shippers to enhance fulfillment efficiency across the platform. Looking ahead, we will accelerate the adoption of AI across logistics transactions and fulfillment, creating greater value for the industry."
Mr. Langbo Guo, President of FTA, added, "Looking back at 2025, we continued to drive growth through a dual focus on user growth and ecosystem development. Full-year revenue reached RMB 12.49 billion, up 11.1% year-over-year. At the same time, revenue mix further improved, with transaction service revenue growing 38.2% year-over-year. Net income reached RMB 4.46 billion, up 42.8% year-over-year, and non-GAAP adjusted net income reached RMB 4.79 billion, up 19.3% year-over-year, demonstrating sustained profitability. Moving forward, we will actively leverage AI to empower both shippers and truckers, further strengthening our core competitiveness and sustainable profitability."
1 Non-GAAP adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to acquisitions; (iv) impairment loss of long-term investment; and (v) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
2 Fulfilled orders on our platform in a given period are defined as all shipping orders matched through our platform during such period but exclude (i) shipping orders that are subsequently canceled and (ii) shipping orders for which our users failed to specify any freight prices, as there are substantial uncertainties as to whether such shipping orders are fulfilled.
3 Average shipper MAUs in a given period are calculated by dividing (i) the sum of shipper MAUs for each month of a given period by (ii) the number of months in a given period. Shipper MAUs are defined as the number of active shippers on our platform in a given month. Active shippers are defined as the aggregate number of registered shipper accounts that have posted at least one shipping order on our platform during a given period.
Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Net Revenues (including value added taxes, or "VAT" of RMB1,422.1 million and RMB1,088.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively). Total net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB3,192.6 million (US$456.5 million), representing an increase of 0.6% from RMB3,174.3 million in the same period of 2024, primarily attributable to an increase in revenues from value-added services.
Freight matching services. Revenues from freight matching services in the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB2,704.2 million (US$386.7 million), compared with RMB2,704.9 million in the same period of 2024. The slight decrease was mainly due to a decrease in freight brokerage service revenues, substantially offset by an increase in transaction service revenues and freight listing service revenues.
- Freight brokerage service. Revenues from freight brokerage service in the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB961.5 million (US$137.5 million), compared with RMB1,316.1 million in the same period of 2024, primarily attributable to a decrease in transaction volume, partially offset by an increase in service fee rate.
- Freight listing service. Revenues from freight listing service in the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB255.2 million (US$36.5 million), an increase of 10.7% from RMB230.5 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to the growing number of total paying members.
- Transaction service. Revenues from transaction service amounted to RMB1,487.5 million (US$212.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 28.4% from RMB1,158.3 million in the same period of 2024, primarily driven by increases in order volume, penetration rate and per-order transaction service fee.
Value-added services.4 Revenues from value-added services in the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB488.4 million (US$69.8 million), an increase of 4.1% from RMB469.3 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in other value-added services revenues, attributable to the inclusion of revenues from Giga.AI Technology Limited ("Giga.AI") subsequent to its consolidation into the Company's financial results since July 9, 2025, partially offset by a decrease in credit solutions revenues.
Cost of Revenues (including VAT net of government grants of RMB1,070.9 million and RMB843.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively). Cost of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB1,076.7 million (US$154.0 million), compared with RMB1,391.7 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to decreases in VAT, related tax surcharges and other tax costs, net of grants from government authorities. These tax-related costs net of government grants totaled RMB864.9 million, compared with RMB1,278.5 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in tax costs net of government grants related to the Company's freight brokerage service.
Sales and Marketing Expenses. Sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB497.3 million (US$71.1 million), compared with RMB471.8 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to additional investments in user ecosystem enhancement and user rights protection, partially offset by efficiency-focused spending on user acquisitions.
General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB191.9 million (US$27.4 million), compared with RMB202.3 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower share-based compensation expenses, partially offset by higher salary and benefit expenses.
Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB258.2 million (US$36.9 million), compared with RMB205.0 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was mainly due to the inclusion of Giga.AI's R&D costs.
Income from Operations. Income from operations in the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB 1,027.9 million (US$147.0 million), an increase of 23.0% from RMB835.4 million in the same period of 2024.
Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income.5 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income in the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB1,102.4 million (US$157.6 million), an increase of 14.4% from RMB963.3 million in the same period of 2024.
Net Income. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB994.3 million (US$142.2 million), an increase of 73.0% from RMB574.6 million in the same period of 2024.
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income. Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB1,063.1 million (US$152.0 million), an increase of 1.1% from RMB1,052.0 million in the same period of 2024.
Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS6 and Non-GAAP Adjusted Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS.7 Basic net income per ADS was RMB0.95 (US$0.14) in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with RMB0.54 in the same period of 2024. Diluted net income per ADS was RMB0.94 (US$0.14) in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with RMB0.53 in the same period of 2024. Non-GAAP adjusted basic net income per ADS was RMB1.01 (US$0.14) in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.00 in the same period of 2024. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted net income per ADS was RMB1.01 (US$0.14) in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with RMB0.99 in the same period of 2024.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, long-term time deposits and wealth management products with maturities over one year of RMB31.5 billion (US$4.5 billion) in total, compared with RMB29.2 billion as of December 31, 2024.
As of December 31, 2025, the total outstanding loan balance8 was RMB5.5 billion (US$0.8 billion), compared with RMB4.4 billion as of December 31, 2024. The total non-performing loan ratio8 was 2.9% as of December 31, 2025, compared with 2.0% as of December 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase in industry-wide risk fluctuation.
In the fourth quarter of 2025, net cash provided by operating activities was RMB1,330.9 million (US$190.3 million), compared with RMB1,150.0 million in the same period of 2024. Free cash flow9 was RMB1,296.4 million (US$185.4 million), compared with RMB1,126.3 million in the same period of 2024.
4 The Company provides a range of value-added services including credit solutions, insurance services, electronic toll collection, energy services, services arising from the consolidation of Giga.AI, and other services on the FTA platform.
5 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income is defined as income from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; and (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to acquisitions. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
6 ADS refers to American depositary shares, each of which represents 20 Class A ordinary shares.
7 Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS is net income attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to acquisitions; (iv) impairment loss of long-term investment; and (v) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments, divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted ADSs, respectively. For more information, refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. Off-balance sheet loans refer to the loans funded by the Company's institutional funding partners that we bear principal risk.
8 To better reflect the substance of our credit solutions business and present its complete operating performance, we have revised the calculation methodologies of the total outstanding loan balance and the non-performing loan ("NPL") ratio by including off-balance sheet loans in the calculation. Total outstanding loan balance means the aggregate principal amount outstanding under on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet loans as of the end of each reporting period, excluding loans that are more than 180 days past due. NPL ratio is calculated by dividing the sum of total outstanding principal of the on- and off-balance sheet loans that were over 90 calendar days past due (excluding loans that are over 180 days past due and are therefore charged off) by the sum of total outstanding principal of on- and off-balance sheet loans (excluding loans that are over 180 days past due and are therefore charged off) as of a specified date. Comparative periods have been restated accordingly to conform to this presentation.
9 Free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow adjusted for the impact from capital expenditures. Capital expenditures include purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets.
Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
Net Revenues (including value added taxes, or "VAT" of RMB5,097.7 million and RMB4,671.4 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively). Total net revenues in 2025 were RMB12,489.9 million (US$1,786.0 million), representing an increase of 11.1% from RMB11,238.6 million in 2024, primarily attributable to an increase in revenues from freight matching services.
Freight matching services. Revenues from freight matching services in 2025 were RMB10,496.8 million (US$1,501.0 million), representing an increase of 11.0% from RMB9,455.1 million in 2024. The increase was mainly due to the rapid increase in transaction service revenues, partially offset by a decrease in freight brokerage service revenues.
- Freight brokerage service. Revenues from freight brokerage service in 2025 were RMB4,199.4 million (US$600.5 million), compared with RMB4,727.0 million in 2024, primarily attributable to a decrease in transaction volume, partially offset by an increase in service fee rate.
- Freight listing service. Revenues from freight listing service in 2025 were RMB980.2 million (US$140.2 million), an increase of 11.4% from RMB879.5 million in 2024, primarily due to the growing number of total paying members.
- Transaction service. Revenues from transaction service amounted to RMB5,317.2 million (US$760.4 million) in 2025, an increase of 38.2% from RMB3,848.7 million in 2024, primarily driven by increases in order volume, penetration rate and per-order transaction service fee.
Value-added services. Revenues from value-added services in 2025 were RMB1,993.1 million (US$285.0 million), an increase of 11.8% from RMB1,783.5 million in 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in credit solutions revenues and the inclusion of Giga.AI's revenues.
Cost of Revenues (including VAT net of government grants of RMB3,893.4 million and RMB3,262.4 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively). Cost of revenues in 2025 was RMB4,618.8 million (US$660.5 million), compared with RMB5,100.6 million in 2024, primarily due to decreases in VAT, related tax surcharges and other tax costs, net of grants from government authorities. These tax-related costs net of government grants totaled RMB3,944.7 million, compared with RMB4,584.4 million in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in tax costs net of government grants related to the Company's freight brokerage service.
Sales and Marketing Expenses. Sales and marketing expenses in 2025 were RMB1,747.8 million (US$249.9 million), compared with RMB1,596.8 million in 2024. The increase was primarily due to further investments in user ecosystem enhancement and user rights protection, as well as an increase in advertising and marketing expenses for user acquisitions.
General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses in 2025 were RMB709.8 million (US$101.5 million), compared with RMB913.8 million in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower share-based compensation expenses.
Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses in 2025 were RMB874.4 million (US$125.0 million), compared with RMB880.0 million in 2024. The decrease was mainly due to lower salary and benefits expenses, partially offset by the inclusion of Giga.AI's R&D costs.
Income from Operations. Income from operations in 2025 was RMB4,146.2 million (US$592.9 million), an increase of 67.5% from RMB2,475.0 million in 2024.
Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income in 2025 was RMB4,499.8 million (US$643.5 million), an increase of 48.4% from RMB3,032.3 million in 2024.
Net Income. Net income in 2025 was RMB4,459.1 million (US$637.6 million), an increase of 42.8% from RMB3,123.4 million in 2024.
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income. Non-GAAP adjusted net income in 2025 was RMB4,794.7 million (US$685.6 million), an increase of 19.3% from RMB4,020.4 million in 2024.
Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS and Non-GAAP Adjusted Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS. Basic net income per ADS was RMB4.23 (US$0.60) in 2025, compared with RMB2.95 in 2024. Diluted net income per ADS was RMB4.21 (US$0.60) in 2025, compared with RMB2.94 in 2024. Non-GAAP adjusted basic net income per ADS was RMB4.55 (US$0.65) in 2025, compared with RMB3.81 in 2024. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted net income per ADS was RMB4.53 (US$0.65) in 2025, compared with RMB3.80 in 2024.
Business Outlook
The Company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB2.70 billion and RMB2.80 billion for the first quarter of 2026, representing approximately flat to a 3.9% year-over-year increase. Excluding freight brokerage service, net revenues are expected to range from RMB1.98 billion to RMB2.06 billion, representing an estimated year-over-year growth rate of 13.9% to 19.0%. These forecasts are based on the Company's current and preliminary view of the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.
Share Repurchase Update and Quarterly Cash Dividend Policy
In March 2025, the Company's board of directors (the "board") approved an extension of the original share repurchase program adopted in March 2024 such that the Company may repurchase up to US$200 million of its ADSs and/or ordinary shares through March 12, 2026. As of March 11, 2026, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of approximately 5.3 million ADSs for approximately US$52.4 million from the open market under the share repurchase program, of which an aggregate of approximately 5.1 million ADSs for approximately US$50.0 million were repurchased after January 1, 2026 as part of the shareholder return plan approved in January 2026, under which the Company will return a total of US$400 million to the shareholders in fiscal year 2026. The board intends to continue to evaluate implementing additional share repurchase programs following the completion of the ongoing program, subject to then-current market conditions and necessary approvals.
To further implement the shareholder return plan, the board approved a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2026 in the amount of US$0.0042 per ordinary share, or US$0.0840 per ADS, totaling approximately US$87.5 million. The dividend will be paid on or around April 22, 2026, to holders of record of the Company's ordinary shares at the close of business on April 8, 2026. For holders of the Company's ADSs, cash dividends are expected to be paid through the depositary, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, on or around April 22, 2026, subject to the terms of the deposit agreement, including the fees and expenses payable thereunder.
The board will review the quarterly cash dividend policy periodically, and may authorize adjustments to the size and terms of the dividends to ensure that the total shareholder return value for fiscal year 2026 will be approximately US$400 million.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at a rate of RMB6.9931 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of December 31, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that any RMB or US$ amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate, or at all.
Conference Call
The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on March 12, 2026, or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss its financial results and operating performance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025.
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at ir.fulltruckalliance.com.
About Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.
Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) is a leading digital freight platform connecting shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights and types. The Company provides a range of freight matching services, including freight listing, freight brokerage and transaction services. The Company also provides a range of value-added services that cater to the various needs of shippers and truckers, such as financial institutions, highway authorities, and gas station operators. With a mission to empower enterprises with greater logistics competitiveness, the Company is shaping the future of logistics with technology and aspires to revolutionize logistics, improve efficiency across the value chain and reduce its carbon footprint for our planet. For more information, please visit ir.fulltruckalliance.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses non-GAAP adjusted operating income, non-GAAP adjusted net income, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per share and non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance.
The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted operating income as income from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; and (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to acquisitions. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income as net income excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to acquisitions; (iv) impairment loss of long-term investment; and (v) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders as net income attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to acquisitions; (iv) impairment loss of long-term investment; and (v) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per share as non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted ordinary shares, respectively. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS as non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted ADSs, respectively. The Company defines free cash flow as operating cash flow adjusting for the impact from capital expenditures. Capital expenditures include purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. The non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of expense that affect its operations.
The Company reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income, non-GAAP adjusted net income, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per share should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to operating income, net income, net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and basic and diluted net income per share or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review FTA's non-GAAP financial measures against the most directly comparable GAAP measures. FTA's non-GAAP financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.
For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: FTA's goal and strategies; FTA's expansion plans; FTA's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; expected changes in FTA's revenues, costs or expenses; industry landscape of, and trends in, China's road transportation market; competition in FTA's industry; FTA's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; FTA's expectations regarding its relationships with shippers, truckers and other ecosystem participants; FTA's ability to protect its systems and infrastructures from cyber-attacks; PRC laws, regulations, and policies relating to the road transportation market, as well as general regulatory environment in which FTA operates in China; the results of regulatory review and the duration and impact of any regulatory action taken against FTA; the impact of health epidemics, extreme weather conditions and production constraints brought by electricity rationing measures; general economic and business condition; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
As of
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
5,810,347
6,066,137
867,446
Restricted cash
100,533
70,290
10,051
Short-term investments
15,002,903
11,048,309
1,579,887
Accounts receivable, net
19,643
75,133
10,744
Loans receivable, net
4,199,645
4,851,353
693,734
Prepayments and other current assets, net
2,122,902
940,552
134,497
Total current assets
27,255,973
23,051,774
3,296,359
Restricted cash
40,000
30,000
4,290
Long-term time deposits and other investments1
8,839,547
14,268,513
2,040,370
Investments in equity investees
1,036,571
1,043,145
149,168
Property and equipment, net
289,611
457,487
65,420
Intangible assets, net
393,477
757,408
108,308
Goodwill
3,124,828
4,025,420
575,627
Deferred tax assets
92,882
249,551
35,685
Operating lease right-of-use assets
115,654
92,218
13,187
Other non-current assets
98,532
346,512
49,551
Total non-current assets
14,031,102
21,270,254
3,041,606
TOTAL ASSETS
41,287,075
44,322,028
6,337,965
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
31,227
37,750
5,398
Amount due to related parties
-
29,674
4,243
Prepaid for freight listing fees and other service fees
571,185
637,489
91,160
Income tax payable
336,220
421,707
60,303
Other tax payable
898,396
479,286
68,537
Operating lease liabilities
41,204
33,847
4,840
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
1,141,758
1,211,279
173,211
Total current liabilities
3,019,990
2,851,032
407,692
Deferred tax liabilities
95,570
185,578
26,537
Operating lease liabilities
23,928
1,485
212
Other non-current liabilities
12,414
12,328
1,763
Total non-current liabilities
131,912
199,391
28,512
TOTAL LIABILITIES
3,151,902
3,050,423
436,204
MEZZANINE EQUITY
Redeemable non-controlling interests
443,070
767,813
109,796
Subscription receivables
-
(20,000)
(2,860)
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Ordinary shares
1,343
1,345
192
Additional paid-in capital
45,823,723
44,328,028
6,338,824
Accumulated other comprehensive income
3,223,944
2,742,068
392,111
Accumulated deficit
(11,372,284)
(7,020,237)
(1,003,881)
TOTAL FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD. EQUITY
37,676,726
40,051,204
5,727,246
Non-controlling interests
15,377
472,588
67,579
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
37,692,103
40,523,792
5,794,825
TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND EQUITY
41,287,075
44,322,028
6,337,965
1. The Group's long-term time deposits and other investments consist of RMB14,184 million long-term time deposits, RMB73 million wealth
FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net Revenues:
Freight Matching Services
2,704,940
2,797,555
2,704,190
386,694
9,455,134
10,496,771
1,501,018
Freight brokerage service
1,316,140
1,094,349
961,472
137,489
4,726,989
4,199,393
600,505
Freight listing service
230,489
247,119
255,214
36,495
879,489
980,158
140,161
Transaction service
1,158,311
1,456,087
1,487,504
212,710
3,848,656
5,317,220
760,352
Value-added services
469,314
560,687
488,412
69,842
1,783,504
1,993,088
285,008
Total net revenues (including value-added
taxes or "VAT" of RMB1,422.1 million
and RMB1,088.6 million for the three
months ended December 31, 2024
and 2025, RMB5,097.7 million and
RMB4,671.4 million for the year ended
December 31, 2024 and 2025,
respectively)
3,174,254
3,358,242
3,192,602
456,536
11,238,638
12,489,859
1,786,026
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenues (including VAT net of
government grants of RMB1,070.9
million and RMB843.2 million for
the three months ended December
31, 2024 and 2025, RMB3,893.4
million and RMB3,262.4 million
for the year ended December
31, 2024 and 2025, respectively)(1)
(1,391,714)
(1,605,214)
(1,076,652)
(153,959)
(5,100,558)
(4,618,796)
(660,479)
Sales and marketing expenses(1)
(471,829)
(438,809)
(497,258)
(71,107)
(1,596,763)
(1,747,759)
(249,926)
General and administrative expenses(1)
(202,265)
(161,550)
(191,869)
(27,437)
(913,763)
(709,775)
(101,496)
Research and development expenses(1)
(205,026)
(233,250)
(258,207)
(36,923)
(880,016)
(874,435)
(125,043)
Provision for credit solutions
(73,905)
(144,425)
(144,047)
(20,598)
(296,528)
(445,351)
(63,684)
Total operating expenses
(2,344,739)
(2,583,248)
(2,168,033)
(310,024)
(8,787,628)
(8,396,116)
(1,200,628)
Other operating income
5,920
1,272
3,356
480
23,970
52,455
7,501
Income from operations
835,435
776,266
1,027,925
146,992
2,474,980
4,146,198
592,899
Other income (expense)
Interest income
149,466
230,607
226,662
32,412
1,073,434
954,082
136,432
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
4,725
(2,416)
(4,308)
(616)
8,004
(17,344)
(2,480)
Investment income
10,354
24,288
31,094
4,446
54,785
94,717
13,544
Unrealized (losses) gains from fair
value changes of investments
(19,612)
32,721
12,947
1,851
(20,904)
116,162
16,611
Other (expenses) income, net
(1,559)
136,231
(16,593)
(2,373)
128,152
109,232
15,620
Impairment loss
(352,742)
-
-
-
(352,742)
-
-
Share of loss in equity method
investees
(1,580)
(1,815)
(10,572)
(1,512)
(2,861)
(14,814)
(2,118)
Total other (expense) income
(210,948)
419,616
239,230
34,208
887,868
1,242,035
177,609
Net income before income tax
624,487
1,195,882
1,267,155
181,200
3,362,848
5,388,233
770,508
Income tax expense
(49,861)
(274,862)
(272,869)
(39,020)
(239,411)
(929,157)
(132,868)
Net income
574,626
921,020
994,286
142,180
3,123,437
4,459,076
637,640
Less: net loss attributable to
non-controlling interests
(1,177)
(11,749)
(13,396)
(1,916)
(3,548)
(27,454)
(3,926)
Less: measurement adjustment
attributable to redeemable non-
controlling interests
17,346
25,493
19,853
2,839
57,136
78,361
11,205
Net income attributable to
ordinary shareholders
558,457
907,276
987,829
141,257
3,069,849
4,408,169
630,361
FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income per ordinary
share
-Basic
0.03
0.04
0.05
0.01
0.15
0.21
0.03
-Diluted
0.03
0.04
0.05
0.01
0.15
0.21
0.03
Net income per ADS*
-Basic
0.54
0.87
0.95
0.14
2.95
4.23
0.60
-Diluted
0.53
0.87
0.94
0.14
2.94
4.21
0.60
Weighted average number
of ordinary shares used
in computing net
income per share
-Basic
20,803,347,603
20,840,884,667
20,841,527,394
20,841,527,394
20,822,835,545
20,839,163,070
20,839,163,070
-Diluted
20,913,595,702
20,910,549,643
20,909,526,453
20,909,526,453
20,902,222,036
20,928,172,684
20,928,172,684
Weighted average number
of ADS used in
computing net
income per ADS
-Basic
1,040,167,380
1,042,044,233
1,042,076,370
1,042,076,370
1,041,141,777
1,041,958,153
1,041,958,153
-Diluted
1,045,679,785
1,045,527,482
1,045,476,323
1,045,476,323
1,045,111,102
1,046,408,634
1,046,408,634
* Each ADS represents 20 ordinary shares.
(1) Share-based compensation expense in operating expenses are as follows:
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
2,997
2,897
2,410
345
11,118
12,669
1,812
Sales and marketing
expenses
13,750
12,186
7,803
1,116
50,109
55,250
7,901
General and administrative
expenses
75,768
20,878
27,047
3,868
348,400
139,824
19,995
Research and development
expenses
22,361
13,892
14,300
2,045
87,012
73,816
10,556
Total
114,876
49,853
51,560
7,374
496,639
281,559
40,264
FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND FREE CASH FLOW
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net cash provided by
operating activities
1,150,016
1,657,054
1,330,883
190,314
2,970,125
4,626,880
661,635
Net cash used in investing
activities
(170,316)
(363,575)
(341,108)
(48,778)
(2,419,636)
(2,717,363)
(388,578)
Net cash provided by
(used in) financing
activities
221,427
62,837
(647,175)
(92,545)
(1,519,745)
(1,655,948)
(236,797)
Effect of exchange rate
changes on cash,
cash equivalents and
restricted cash
36,886
(17,381)
(17,167)
(2,455)
23,728
(38,022)
(5,438)
Net increase (decrease)
in cash, cash
equivalents and
restricted cash
1,238,013
1,338,935
325,433
46,536
(945,528)
215,547
30,822
Cash, cash equivalents
and restricted cash,
beginning of the period
4,712,867
4,502,059
5,840,994
835,251
6,896,408
5,950,880
850,965
Cash, cash equivalents
and restricted cash,
end of the period
5,950,880
5,840,994
6,166,427
881,787
5,950,880
6,166,427
881,787
Net cash provided by
operating activities
1,150,016
1,657,054
1,330,883
190,314
2,970,125
4,626,880
661,635
Less: Capital expenditures
(23,742)
(48,524)
(34,481)
(4,931)
(74,967)
(129,714)
(18,549)
Free cash flow
(non-GAAP)
1,126,274
1,608,530
1,296,402
185,383
2,895,158
4,497,166
643,086
FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Income from operations
835,435
776,266
1,027,925
146,992
2,474,980
4,146,198
592,899
Add:
Share-based
compensation
expense
114,876
49,853
51,560
7,374
496,639
281,559
40,264
Amortization of
intangible assets
resulting from
business acquisitions
13,021
23,024
22,956
3,283
52,084
72,022
10,299
Compensation cost
incurred in relation
to acquisitions
-
-
-
-
8,562
-
-
Non-GAAP adjusted
operating income
963,332
849,143
1,102,441
157,649
3,032,265
4,499,779
643,462
Net income
574,626
921,020
994,286
142,180
3,123,437
4,459,076
637,640
Add:
Share-based
compensation
expense
114,876
49,853
51,560
7,374
496,639
281,559
40,264
Amortization of
intangible assets
resulting from
business acquisitions
13,021
23,024
22,956
3,283
52,084
72,022
10,299
Compensation cost
incurred in relation
to acquisitions
-
-
-
-
8,562
-
-
Impairment loss of
long-term
investment
352,742
-
-
-
352,742
-
-
Tax effects of
non-GAAP
adjustments
(3,255)
(5,756)
(5,739)
(821)
(13,020)
(18,006)
(2,575)
Non-GAAP adjusted net
income
1,052,010
988,141
1,063,063
152,016
4,020,444
4,794,651
685,628
FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income attributable
to ordinary
shareholders
558,457
907,276
987,829
141,257
3,069,849
4,408,169
630,361
Add:
Share-based
compensation
expense
114,876
49,853
51,560
7,374
496,639
281,559
40,264
Amortization of
intangible assets
resulting from
business acquisitions
13,021
23,024
22,956
3,283
52,084
72,022
10,299
Compensation cost
incurred in relation
to acquisitions
-
-
-
-
8,562
-
-
Impairment loss of
long-term
investment
352,742
-
-
-
352,742
-
-
Tax effects of
non-GAAP
adjustments
(3,255)
(5,756)
(5,739)
(821)
(13,020)
(18,006)
(2,575)
Non-GAAP adjusted net
income attributable to
ordinary shareholders
1,035,841
974,397
1,056,606
151,093
3,966,856
4,743,744
678,349
Non-GAAP adjusted net
income per ordinary
share
-Basic
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.01
0.19
0.23
0.03
-Diluted
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.01
0.19
0.23
0.03
Non-GAAP adjusted net
income per ADS
-Basic
1.00
0.94
1.01
0.14
3.81
4.55
0.65
-Diluted
0.99
0.93
1.01
0.14
3.80
4.53
0.65
SOURCE Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.