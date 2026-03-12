Anzeige
WKN: A3D3K8 | ISIN: KYG5380J1004
NASDAQ
11.03.26 | 20:51
1,850 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
PR Newswire
12.03.2026 13:00 Uhr
LANVIN GROUP: St John Knits names Mandy West as CEO

SHANGHAI, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanvin Group (NYSE: LANV, the "Group"), a global luxury fashion group, announced that St John Knits has appointed Mandy West as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective March 6, 2026.

Ms. West joined St John Knits in 2019 and most recently served as chief commercial officer. During her tenure, she also held the role of senior VP of retail, wholesale, and buying, overseeing the company's retail store strategy and broader commercial operations. Before joining St John Knits, Ms. West held management roles at Intermix, Nike and Tesla.

The appointment marks an internal promotion for the company as it continues to develop its retail and commercial operations.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group is a leading global luxury fashion group headquartered in Shanghai, China and Milan, Italy, managing iconic brands worldwide including Lanvin, Wolford, Sergio Rossi and St. John Knits. Harnessing the power of its unique strategic alliance of industry-leading partners in the luxury fashion sector, Lanvin Group strives to expand the global footprint of its portfolio brands and achieve sustainable growth through strategic investment and extensive operational know-how, combined with an intimate understanding and unparalleled access to the fastest-growing luxury fashion markets in the world. The shares of Lanvin Group are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "LANV". For more information about Lanvin Group, please visit www.lanvin-group.com, and to view Lanvin Group's investor presentation, please visit https://ir.lanvin-group.com.

Enquiries:

Media
Lanvin Group
Winni Ren
[email protected]

Investors
Lanvin Group
Coco Wang
[email protected]

SOURCE LANVIN GROUP

© 2026 PR Newswire
