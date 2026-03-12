Alliance Laundry Systems: Alliance Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Full year net revenues of $1.7 billion, up 13% versus prior year

Full year net income of $102 million , up 3% versus prior year; with net income margin of 6.0%

$102 million Full year Adjusted EBITDA of $436 million, up 14% versus prior year, with record Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 25.5%

Q4 revenue of $435 million , up 10% versus prior year

$435 million Net Leverage reduced by 2.2x to 2.8x in a single year through operations and IPO proceeds

2.8x Introduces 2026 annual guidance: revenue growth of +5 to 7%, Adjusted EBITDA growth of +6 to 8%, continued margin expansion and deleveraging to the low 2x range Net Leverage1

RIPON, Wis., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Laundry Systems (NYSE: ALH) ("Alliance" or the "Company"), the global leader in commercial laundry equipment, today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, and introduced its 2026 annual guidance.

"2025 was a landmark year for Alliance. Our full year and fourth quarter results demonstrated our ability to deliver very strong outcomes driven by our market leading position and commitment to operational excellence as we serve customers across this resilient, essential industry," said Michael Schoeb, CEO of Alliance Laundry. "We delivered our second consecutive year of double-digit growth on both the top and bottom line, significantly strengthened our balance sheet, and continued to invest in the innovation and market expansion that we believe will drive our next chapter of growth."

FULL YEAR 2025 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Net revenues increased 13% to $1.7 billion, compared to $1.5 billion in the prior year. The increase was driven by both strong volume performance and mid-single digit price increases. Growth was broad-based across both the North America and International reportable segments, with strong performance across the Vended, On-Premise Laundry, and Commercial-In-Home end markets. Full year net revenue growth was driven predominantly by volume, which contributed roughly 70% of the increase, with price realization accounting for the remainder, a mix that reflects the strength of underlying demand and the ongoing competitive differentiation of Alliance's total cost of ownership value proposition.

Gross profit increased 16% to $642 million, compared to $551 million in the prior year. Gross margin expanded 100 basis points to 37.6%, driven by cost-down initiatives, operational leverage, and disciplined pricing, with the Company's local-for-local manufacturing strategy providing structural tariff protection.

Net income increased 3% to $102 million, compared to $98 million in the prior year. Adjusted net income increased 11% to $185 million versus the prior year driven by higher earnings. Net income margin was 6.0% in the current year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 14% to $436 million, compared to $383 million in the prior year, driven by volume gains, cost-down initiatives, and pricing actions that more than offset input cost increases. This improvement was achieved while maintaining disciplined operating cost management and continuing to invest strategically in innovation and public company infrastructure. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to a record 25.5%, demonstrating the Company's ability to drive profitable growth.

FOURTH QUARTER 2025 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Net revenues increased 10% to $435 million compared to $395 million in the prior year quarter. This result reinforces Alliance's pattern of durable, demand-driven growth and the resilience of its end-market positioning.

Gross profit increased 16% to $161 million, or 37.0% of revenue, an increase of 190 basis points of margin expansion versus the prior year quarter. The improvement reflects the combined benefit of volume leverage and cost-down initiatives, with pricing actions largely offsetting the approximate $5 million tariff impact in the quarter.

Net income decreased 44% to $21 million compared to $37 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to a one-time share based compensation expense associated with the Company's IPO, partially offset by significantly lower interest expense following debt reduction actions. Adjusted Net Income increased 18% to $49 million versus $41 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting strong operating performance including significantly lower interest expense.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 17% to $107 million, or 24.5% of revenue, an increase of 140 basis points versus the prior year quarter. Revenue grew 10% while Adjusted EBITDA grew 17% over the prior year quarter, demonstrating the operating leverage inherent in Alliance's business model and its continuing focus on driving profitable growth.

FULL YEAR 2025 RESULTS BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT

North America revenue increased 14% to $1.3 billion, compared to $1.1 billion in the prior year, with double-digit growth across the Vended and Commercial-in-Home end markets and high single digit growth in the On-Premise market. Equipment revenue increased 15% year over year, driven by particularly strong performance in the Vended and Commercial-In-Home end markets. North America Adjusted EBITDA increased 14% to $361 million, compared to $318 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 28.5%. The Company's local-for-local manufacturing strategy provided significant structural protection from tariffs, with approximately $12 million in cost increase largely offset on both a dollar and margin basis through pricing actions.

International revenue increased 10% to $440 million, compared to $399 million in the prior year driven by strong performance in Europe and Asia Pacific, where expanding Vended end markets are driving growth. International Adjusted EBITDA increased 17% to $121 million, compared to $103 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 160 basis points to 27.4%, driven by Speed Queen licensed stores in Europe, first-mover advantage in nascent vended markets across Asia and Latin America, and continued focus on profitable growth across all regions.

FOURTH QUARTER 2025 RESULTS BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT

North America revenue increased 9% to $317 million in the fourth quarter, with Adjusted EBITDA growing 15% to $88 million, and margin expanding to 27.9%. Growth was broad-based across all end markets, with pricing actions largely offsetting modest tariff impacts and margin expansion driven by cost-down initiatives and strong incremental margins on volume growth.

International revenue increased 12% to $118 million, with Adjusted EBITDA growing 25% to $29 million, and margin expanding 260 basis points to 24.8%. Revenue growth was driven by particularly strong performance in Europe, underpinned by the continued success of Speed Queen Licensed Stores, and solid demand across Asia Pacific markets.

CASH FLOW AND BALANCE SHEET

Operating cash flow for the year increased 46% to $212 million, versus $145 million in 2024. This robust cash generation reflects the Company's business model, effective working capital management, and strong earnings growth.

The Company significantly strengthened its balance sheet in 2025, reducing Net Leverage from 5.0x to 2.8x, a reduction of 2.2x in a single year. Debt declined to $1.4 billion from $2.1 billion at the start of the year, with cash of $123 million resulting in Net Debt of $1.2 billion at year end. Approximately one full turn of that deleveraging was funded entirely by cash generated from operations, with the balance driven by proceeds from the October 2025 IPO. This demonstrates the Company's strong free cash flow generation capability and its ability to delever independent of capital markets activity.

Capital expenditures were $54 million as the Company invested across its global manufacturing facilities. This represents approximately 3% of revenue, directed at capacity expansion, automation, new product development, plus expanded testing capabilities in Thailand and the Czech Republic.

FULL YEAR 2025 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Innovation Leadership - Alliance continued to invest at scale in 2025:

Extended ProCapture lint filtration technology across a broader range of products

Launched the T55 stack tumbler, the industry's largest at 55 pounds

Introduced Scan-Pay-Wash, the industry's first app-less cashless payment solution

Launched the Stax-X stacked washer-dryer unit for laundromats, the first product fully developed at Alliance's Thailand engineering facility

Conducted over five million hours of physical product testing in 2025, reflecting the depth of investment and rigor behind innovation pipeline

Commercial and Operational Execution - Alliance delivered strong commercial and operational results across products, end markets and geographies in 2025:

Europe continued to gain traction, contributing to international growth and further establishing our brands' premium positioning in key markets

North America demand for commercial-grade product in the home accelerated meaningfully, with Commercial-In-Home revenue growing over 20%

Disciplined pricing actions largely offset tariff headwinds while preserving margins and cost-down initiatives contributed to 80 basis points of gross margin expansion

Acquisition of Metropolitan Laundry Machinery Sales expanded Alliance's direct distribution footprint in the high-density Northeast market

Delivered approximately $46 million in annualized interest savings through a combination of debt paydown and term loan repricing, meaningfully improving ongoing cost of capital and financial flexibility

2026 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

The Company's outlook includes Adjusted EBITDA and Net Leverage, which are non-GAAP measures. The Company does not provide certain estimated future results for Adjusted EBITDA and Net Leverage on a GAAP basis because the Company is unable to predict, with reasonable certainty, certain items that are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, including but not limited to restructuring and acquisition-related charges, non-cash asset impairment charges and gains or losses from dispositions and foreign exchange gains/losses on intercompany loans. These items are uncertain and will depend on several factors, including industry conditions, and could be material to the Company's results computed in accordance with GAAP. The Company has not provided reconciliations between the Company's 2026 guidance and the most directly comparable GAAP measures because it would be too difficult to prepare a reliable U.S. GAAP quantitative reconciliation without unreasonable effort.

The Company is introducing its first full-year annual guidance. In 2026, Alliance expects:



2026 Guidance



Revenue Growth +5% to 7% Adjusted EBITDA Growth +6% to 8% Net Leverage Low 2x by end of year Capex (% of Revenue) ~3% Effective Tax Rate ~23.5% Interest Expense ~$85 million Diluted Share Count ~205 million

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We regularly review non-GAAP measures to evaluate our business, measure our performance and manage our operations, including identifying trends affecting our business, formulating business plans and making strategic decisions. We believe that non-GAAP measures provide an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed together with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of our results of operations and the factors and trends affecting our business. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by our management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered a supplement to, and not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures used by us may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including our competitors.

"Adjusted EBITDA" represents Net income before provision for income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is also adjusted for items that management excluded in analyzing the segments' operating performance, such as refinancing and debt related costs, share-based compensation, strategic transaction costs, foreign exchange on intercompany loans and other non-recurring items which management believes are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating performance. "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net revenues.

"Adjusted Net Income" represents Net income adjusted to exclude certain expenses not representative of our ongoing operations and other charges. These adjustments include, but are not limited to, refinancing and debt related costs, share-based compensation, strategic transaction costs, intangible amortization, foreign exchange on intercompany loans and other non-recurring items.

"Net Debt" represents our total debt less Cash and cash equivalents.

"Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA" or "Net Leverage" represents total debt less Cash and cash equivalents divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the relevant period.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

Our business is organized into two reportable segments, North America and International. The Company uses Segment net revenues, Segment Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin as its measures of performance. The Company allocates certain costs including manufacturing variances, customer support expenses and selling and general expenses which are incurred in our global operations to the reportable segments in determining Segment Adjusted EBITDA.

We define "Segment Adjusted EBITDA" as, on a segment basis, net income excluding interest income/expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is also adjusted for the discrete items that management excluded in analyzing the segments' operating performance, such as refinancing and debt related costs, share-based compensation, strategic transaction costs, foreign exchange on intercompany loans and other non-recurring items which management believes are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating performance. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of operating performance of our reportable segments and may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of terms such as "expect," "will," "continue," or similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, which include but are not limited to: expectations relating to revenues and other financial or business metrics; statements regarding the Company's plans, guidance, growth, execution, costs and cost savings and any other statements of expectation or belief. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied in this press release. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, those related to: the high degree of competition in the markets in which we operate; our reliance on the performance of distributors, route operators, suppliers, retailers and servicers; our ability to achieve and maintain a high level of product and service quality; fluctuations in the cost and availability of raw materials; our exposure to international markets, particularly emerging markets; our exposure to costs and difficulties of acquiring and integrating complementary businesses and technologies; and our exposure to worldwide economic conditions and potential global economic downturns.

Additional information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties are contained in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's final prospectus filed October 9, 2025, which forms part of the Registration Statement on Form S-1 declared effective as of September 30, 2025. Additional information will be made available in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation, and do not intend to, update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

ALLIANCE LAUNDRY HOLDINGS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net revenues:













Equipment, service parts and other $ 422,215

$ 383,106

$ 1,659,680

$ 1,459,746 Equipment financing 12,659

12,030

49,557

48,694 Net revenues 434,874

395,136

1,709,237

1,508,440 Costs and expenses:













Cost of sales 263,973

244,682

1,028,073

914,655 Cost of sales - related parties 2,290

1,574

7,322

6,218 Equipment financing expenses 7,670

10,319

31,738

36,316 Gross profit 160,941

138,561

642,104

551,251















Selling, general, and administrative expenses 97,345

70,678

324,458

266,444 Selling, general, and administrative expenses - related parties 55

75

280

300 Other costs -

494

-

494 Total operating expenses 97,400

71,247

324,738

267,238 Operating income 63,541

67,314

317,366

284,013















Interest expense, net 29,261

31,231

150,501

132,001 Other expenses, net 2,317

(13,734)

28,831

23,376 Other expenses, net - related parties -

5,187

-

5,187 Income before taxes 31,963

44,630

138,034

123,449 Provision for income taxes 11,367

7,566

36,279

25,130 Net income $ 20,596

$ 37,064

$ 101,755

$ 98,319















Comprehensive income:













Net income $ 20,596

$ 37,064

$ 101,755

$ 98,319 Foreign currency translation adjustment (33)

(29,207)

59,122

(27,439) Change in pension liability and other post-retirement benefits, net of taxes of $0 and $0 at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively (192)

71

(192)

71 Total other comprehensive (loss)/income (225)

(29,136)

58,930

(27,368) Comprehensive income $ 20,371

$ 7,928

$ 160,685

$ 70,951















Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:













Basic $ 0.11

$ 0.22

$ 0.57

$ 0.58 Diluted $ 0.10

$ 0.21

$ 0.56

$ 0.56















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding













Basic 195,038

170,638

177,002

170,591 Diluted 201,085

174,579

181,443

174,331

ALLIANCE LAUNDRY HOLDINGS INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 123,102

$ 154,682 Restricted cash 3,602

6,401 Restricted cash - for securitization investors 22,999

26,959 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for credit losses of $3,021 and $2,663 at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively) 113,651

92,150 Inventories, net 146,039

133,494 Inventories, net - related parties 821

989 Accounts receivable, net - restricted for securitization investors 141,973

130,060 Equipment financing receivables, net 2,822

4,600 Equipment financing receivables, net - restricted for securitization investors 92,011

88,288 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,862

30,534 Total current assets 675,882

668,157







Equipment financing receivables, net 4,913

7,633 Property, plant, and equipment, net 265,250

248,341 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,741

17,080 Equipment financing receivables, net - restricted for securitization investors 470,408

417,672 Deferred income tax asset 3,169

3,220 Debt issuance costs, net 3,461

2,793 Goodwill 684,230

666,580 Intangible assets, net 754,737

793,666 Other long-term assets 3,097

6,963 Total assets $ 2,885,888

$ 2,832,105







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity/(Deficit)





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 113

$ 20,896 Accounts payable 128,662

141,808 Accounts payable - related parties 1,852

1,338 Asset backed borrowings - owed to securitization investors 194,180

170,862 Current operating lease liabilities 5,927

5,502 Other current liabilities 153,592

138,259 Total current liabilities 484,326

478,665







Long-term debt, net 1,354,636

2,034,545 Asset backed borrowings - owed to securitization investors 424,406

382,910 Deferred income tax liability 169,355

171,103 Long-term operating lease liabilities 15,745

12,549 Other long-term liabilities 45,302

29,661 Total liabilities 2,493,770

3,109,433















Stockholders' equity/(deficit):





Redeemable preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding -

- Common stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 197,532,147 and 189,609,192 issued, respectively, and 197,532,147 and 125,290,718, outstanding, respectively 1,975

1,896 Additional paid-in capital 509,369

189,911 (Accumulated deficit)/retained earnings (176,404)

31,527 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 57,178

(1,752) Treasury stock, at cost, 0 and 64,318,474 shares, respectively -

(498,910) Total stockholders' equity/(deficit) 392,118

(277,328) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity/(deficit) $ 2,885,888

$ 2,832,105

ALLIANCE LAUNDRY HOLDINGS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (in thousands)

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 101,755

$ 98,319 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 93,701

90,169 Amortization and extinguishment of debt issuance costs 4,528

5,559 Amortization of original issue discount 6,202

2,620 Non-cash interest expense/(income) 10,299

(700) Non-cash (gain)/loss on commodity & foreign exchange contracts, net (751)

657 Non-cash foreign exchange loss/(gain), net 25,152

(4,654) Non-cash stock-based compensation 19,519

3,263 Non-cash (gain)/loss for pension and post-retirement benefit plans (192)

71 Loss on sale of property, plant, and equipment 1,291

318 Provision for credit losses 3,622

7,145 Deferred income taxes (3,340)

(31,583) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions:





Accounts and equipment financing receivables, net (9,801)

639 Accounts receivable - restricted for securitization investors (12,227)

9,071 Inventories, net (6,494)

5,776 Inventories, net - related party 168

55 Equipment financing receivables, net - restricted for securitization investors (32,566)

(35,065) Other assets 3,382

362 Accounts payable (14,012)

5,755 Accounts payable - related parties 514

(171) Other liabilities 20,935

(12,146) Net cash provided by operating activities 211,685

145,460







Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (53,668)

(43,485) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (12,619)

(27,948) Proceeds on disposition of assets 292

2,429 Originations of equipment financing receivables, net - restricted for securitization investors (102,344)

(92,092) Collections of equipment financing receivables, net - restricted for securitization investors 76,692

73,336 Net cash used in investing activities (91,647)

(87,760)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Payments on revolving line of credit borrowings -

(5,674) Proceeds from long-term borrowings -

2,064,625 Payments on long-term borrowings (710,000)

(1,268,000) Cash paid for debt establishment and amendment fees (1,967)

(2,389) Proceeds from initial public offering, net of issuance costs 497,032

- Increase in asset backed borrowings owed to securitization investors 219,829

204,434 Decrease in asset backed borrowings owed to securitization investors (155,014)

(165,898) Dividends paid -

(265,940) Return of capital paid -

(634,060) Repurchase of common stock (6,205)

(1,445) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock options (7,782)

(1,138) Net proceeds from stock options exercised 5,697

111 Proceeds from common stock issuance under employee purchase plan 500

- Net cash used in financing activities (157,910)

(75,374)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (467)

(4,253)







(Decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (38,339)

(21,927) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 188,042

209,969 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 149,703

$ 188,042







Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the Consolidated Balance Sheets:





Cash and cash equivalents 123,102

154,682 Restricted cash 3,602

6,401 Restricted cash - for securitization investors 22,999

26,959 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown in the Statement of Cash Flows $ 149,703

$ 188,042







Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 122,182

$ 146,660 Cash paid for interest - to securitized investors $ 31,696

$ 34,313 Cash paid for income taxes $ 48,725

$ 54,154







Supplemental disclosure of investing and financing non-cash activities:





Capital expenditures included in accounts payable $ 3,211

$ 6,292

ALLIANCE LAUNDRY HOLDINGS INC. SEGMENT SUMMARY The following table presents revenue by segment, Segment Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin:

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 North America













Segment net revenues 316,823

290,056

1,268,979

1,109,134 Segment adjusted EBITDA 88,460

77,249

361,487

317,779 Segment adjusted EBITDA margin 27.9 %

26.6 %

28.5 %

28.7 % International













Segment net revenues 118,051

105,080

440,258

399,306 Segment adjusted EBITDA 29,253

23,380

120,597

103,148 Segment adjusted EBITDA margin 24.8 %

22.2 %

27.4 %

25.8 %

ALLIANCE LAUNDRY HOLDINGS INC. RECONCILIATION SCHEDULES Selected financial information for each segment is as follows:

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 (in thousands) North America

International

Total

North America

International

Total Net revenues $ 316,823

$ 118,051

$ 434,874

$ 290,056

$ 105,080

$ 395,136 Cost of sales(1) 199,617

73,168





186,719

69,076



Other segment items(2) 28,746

15,630





26,088

12,624



Adjusted EBITDA $ 88,460

$ 29,253

$ 117,713

$ 77,249

$ 23,380

$ 100,629 Reconciling items:





















Interest expense, net







(29,261)









(31,231) Depreciation and amortization







(24,357)









(22,673) Refinancing and debt related costs







(200)









(250) Foreign exchange (loss)/gain on intercompany loans







(2,117)









8,797 Share-based compensation







(17,217)









(678) Strategic transaction costs







(1,451)









(620) Corporate and other







(11,147)









(9,344) Income before taxes







$ 31,963









$ 44,630



(Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2025

Year Ended December 31, 2024 (in thousands) North America

International

Total

North America

International

Total Net revenues $ 1,268,979

$ 440,258

$ 1,709,237

$ 1,109,134

$ 399,306

$ 1,508,440 Cost of sales(1) 791,853

271,485





700,743

254,043



Other segment items(2) 115,639

48,176





90,612

42,115



Adjusted EBITDA $ 361,487

$ 120,597

$ 482,084

$ 317,779

$ 103,148

$ 420,927 Reconciling items:





















Interest expense, net







(150,501)









(132,001) Depreciation and amortization







(93,701)









(90,169) Refinancing and debt related costs







(3,679)









(33,217) Foreign exchange (loss)/gain on intercompany loans







(25,152)









4,654 Share-based compensation







(19,779)









(3,263) Strategic transaction costs







(5,627)









(5,803) Corporate and other







(45,611)









(37,679) Income before taxes







$ 138,034









$ 123,449





(1) Consists of Cost of sales, Cost of sales - related parties and Equipment financing expenses. (2) Other segment items for each reportable segment includes allocated engineering, sales and marketing, information technology, and certain other overhead expenses.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Net income to the non-GAAP financial measure adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) and Net income margin to Adjusted EBITDA margin:



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, (in thousands, except percentages) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net Income $ 20,596

$ 37,064

$ 101,755

$ 98,319 Provision for income taxes 11,367

7,566

36,279

25,130 Interest expense, net 29,261

31,231

150,501

132,001 Depreciation and amortization 24,357

22,673

93,701

90,169 Refinancing and debt related costs 200

250

3,679

33,217 Foreign exchange loss (gain) on intercompany loans, net 2,117

(8,797)

25,152

(4,654) Share-based compensation 17,217

678

19,779

3,263 Strategic transaction costs 1,451

620

5,627

5,803 Adjusted EBITDA $ 106,566

$ 91,285

$ 436,473

$ 383,248















Net revenues $ 434,874

$ 395,136

$ 1,709,237

$ 1,508,440 Net income margin 4.7 %

9.4 %

6.0 %

6.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 24.5 %

23.1 %

25.5 %

25.4 %

The following table presents a reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted net income:



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income $ 20,596

$ 37,064

$ 101,755

$ 98,319 Amortization of intangible assets 13,620

12,931

51,681

50,515 Refinancing and debt related costs 200

250

3,679

33,217 Foreign exchange loss (gain) on intercompany loans, net 2,117

(8,797)

25,152

(4,654) Share-based compensation 17,217

678

19,779

3,263 Strategic transaction costs 1,451

620

5,627

5,803 Tax effect of add backs (6,239)

(1,359)

(22,634)

(20,449) Adjusted net income $ 48,962

$ 41,387

$ 185,039

$ 166,014















Net income per share attributable to common stockholders - diluted: $ 0.10

$ 0.21

$ 0.56

$ 0.56 Adjusted net income per share attributable to common stockholders - diluted: $ 0.24

$ 0.24

$ 1.02

$ 0.95

The following table presents a reconciliation of Debt to Net Debt and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA:



(Unaudited) (in thousands) December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Term loan $ 1,365,000

$ 2,075,000 Finance lease obligations 236

359 Debt 1,365,236

2,075,359 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (123,102)

(154,682) Net debt $ 1,242,134

$ 1,920,677







Adjusted EBITDA $ 436,473

$ 383,248 Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA 2.8 x

5.0 x

