SNDL Inc.: SNDL Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial and Operational Results

MANAGEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

was positive by $11.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $33.9 million for the full year, driven by contributions from operating activities. The full year also benefited from interest payments and proceeds from investments. Free cash flow (1) was positive in the fourth quarter of 2025 at $10.2 million and for the full year at $18.0 million, with full-year results more than doubling the prior year's record and reflecting continued operating momentum.





"2025 represents another step forward in financial performance and strategic focus for SNDL. We are pleased to report new records across our income statement and free cash flow, while continuing to transform our business to support long-term, sustainable, and profitable growth," said Zach George, Chief Executive Officer of SNDL. "We are strengthening our performance culture and organizational capabilities, providing a solid foundation as we continue to raise the bar toward our vision of becoming a global leader in our industry."

Beyond our financial results, during the fourth quarter of 2025 and through the first months of 2026 to date, we continued to advance several key initiatives that further strengthen our foundation for long-term success and shareholder value creation, including:

SunStream restructuring progress : As U.S. cannabis rescheduling gains momentum, the restructuring of the Parallel and Skymint investments continues to advance toward completion, with only a limited number of remaining requirements outstanding.

: As U.S. cannabis rescheduling gains momentum, the restructuring of the Parallel and Skymint investments continues to advance toward completion, with only a limited number of remaining requirements outstanding. Strategic organic investments : Capital expenditures increased from $8.6 million in 2024 to $12.8 million in 2025, including $4.0 million in the fourth quarter. The majority of these investments were directed toward new store openings across our Cannabis and Liquor Retail segments.

: Capital expenditures increased from $8.6 million in 2024 to $12.8 million in 2025, including $4.0 million in the fourth quarter. The majority of these investments were directed toward new store openings across our Cannabis and Liquor Retail segments. Acquisition of 1CM retail stores : On January 6, 2026, SNDL announced the completion of the acquisition of five Cost Cannabis retail stores located in Alberta and Saskatchewan from 1CM Inc. ("1CM"). We continue to support the regulatory approval process in Ontario for the remaining 27 stores.

: On January 6, 2026, SNDL announced the completion of the acquisition of five Cost Cannabis retail stores located in Alberta and Saskatchewan from 1CM Inc. ("1CM"). We continue to support the regulatory approval process in Ontario for the remaining 27 stores. Share buybacks : Between December 2025 and March 9, 2026, the Company repurchased 4.3 million common shares for cancellation, bringing the total numbers of shares repurchased since the fourth quarter of 2024 to 15.1 million.

: Between December 2025 and March 9, 2026, the Company repurchased 4.3 million common shares for cancellation, bringing the total numbers of shares repurchased since the fourth quarter of 2024 to 15.1 million. Progress towards simplification & focus: With more than $20 million in annualized savings delivered to date, the completion of the third and final phase of the corporate restructuring program, announced in mid-2024 and expected to conclude in the second quarter of 2026, positions the Company to exceed the program's targeted savings. In addition, we are days away from completing full ERP consolidation, which will further enhance operational visibility and process efficiency.





With $252.2 million of unrestricted cash and no debt as of December 31, 2025, and exposure across the Canadian, U.S., and European markets, we are uniquely positioned to deploy capital into both organic and inorganic opportunities to further enhance our portfolio and accelerate growth. Disciplined capital allocation remains a key priority for our management team in 2026, alongside continued execution on efficiency initiatives and profitability-enhancing actions.

TOTAL COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS

Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 ($000s) 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change IFRS Financial Measures Net revenue 252,499 257,679 -2.0 - 946,401 920,448 2.8 - Gross profit 70,229 68,799 2.1 - 258,648 240,331 7.6 - Operating income (loss) 11,751 (76,089 - 115.4 - (6,349 - (103,811 - 93.9 - Change in cash and cash equivalents 11,662 (44,617 - 126.1 - 33,884 23,318 45.3 - Non-IFRS Financial Measures (1) Gross margin 27.8 - 26.7 - 1.1 pp 27.3 - 26.1 - 1.2 pp Adjusted operating income (loss) 12,801 (60,472 - 121.2 - 88 (86,144 - 100.1 - Free cash flow 10,218 11,625 -12.1 - 17,951 8,872 102.3 -

(1) Gross Margin is a supplementary financial measure calculated by dividing Gross Profit by Net Revenue. Adjusted operating income (loss) and Free Cash Flow are specified financial measures that do not have a standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. See "Non-IFRS Measures" section below for further information.



BUSINESS SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS

SNDL operates and reports its business through four segments: Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments. Additionally, a consolidated total for Cannabis is presented, encompassing the combined results of the two Cannabis segments, along with the revenue elimination associated with the Cannabis Operations sales to the provincial boards that are expected to be subsequently repurchased by the Company's licensed retail subsidiaries for resale. Corporate and Shared Service expenses are reported as "Corporate".

Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 ($000s) 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Net Revenue Cannabis Retail 83,282 83,170 0.1 - 330,242 311,689 6.0 - Cannabis Operations 37,112 37,092 0.1 - 144,656 109,470 32.1 - Intersegment Eliminations (16,738 - (16,663 - -0.5 - (68,129 - (55,970 - -21.7 - Total Cannabis 103,656 103,599 0.1 - 406,769 365,189 11.4 - Liquor Retail 148,843 154,080 -3.4 - 539,632 555,259 -2.8 - Investments - - 0.0 - - - 0.0 - Total 252,499 257,679 -2.0 - 946,401 920,448 2.8 - Operating Income Cannabis Retail 8,003 (8,997 - 189.0 - 30,332 (1,742 - 1841.2 - Cannabis Operations 1,874 4,391 -57.3 - (1,754 - 2,663 -165.9 - Total Cannabis 9,877 (4,606 - 314.4 - 28,578 921 3002.9 - Liquor Retail 12,240 12,325 -0.7 - 36,516 34,781 5.0 - Investments 2,434 (63,724 - 103.8 - 4,209 (50,013 - 108.4 - Corporate (12,800 - (20,084 - 36.3 - (75,652 - (89,500 - 15.5 - Total 11,751 (76,089 - 115.4 - (6,349 - (103,811 - 93.9 - Adjusted Operating Income Cannabis Retail 8,003 6,003 33.3 - 30,332 13,258 128.8 - Cannabis Operations 2,154 4,439 -51.5 - 2,454 3,091 -20.6 - Total Cannabis 10,157 10,442 -2.7 - 32,786 16,349 100.5 - Liquor Retail 12,240 12,325 -0.7 - 36,516 34,781 5.0 - Investments 2,434 (63,724 - 103.8 - 4,209 (50,013 - 108.4 - Corporate (12,030 - (19,515 - 38.4 - (73,423 - (87,261 - 15.9 - Total 12,801 (60,472 - 121.2 - 88 (86,144 - 100.1 -



Liquor Retail

SNDL is Canada's largest private sector liquor retailer, operating at March 11, 2026 in 167 locations, predominantly in Alberta, under its three retail banners: "Wine and Beyond" (15), "Liquor Depot" (19), and "Ace Liquor" (133).

Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 ($000s) 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Net revenue 148,843 154,080 -3.4 - 539,632 555,259 -2.8 - Gross profit 38,658 38,236 1.1 - 139,651 139,706 0.0 - Gross margin 26.0 - 24.8 - 1.2 pp 25.9 - 25.2 - 0.7 pp Operating income 12,240 12,325 -0.7 - 36,516 34,781 5.0 - Adjusted operating income 12,240 12,325 -0.7 - 36,516 34,781 5.0 -

Net revenue for Liquor Retail continued to decline in the fourth quarter of 2025, as market demand softness persisted and impacted same-store sales (2), which decreased by -4.0% in the fourth quarter and -2.3% for the full year. During the fourth quarter of 2025 two new Wine & Beyond stores were opened in Regina (SK) and Calgary (AB) as part of the plan to expand our successful W&B format.



(2) Same-store sales is a specified financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. See "Non-IFRS Measures" section below for further information.

Operating Income remained virtually flat despite revenue declines, driven by pricing and mix management strategies that supported Gross Margin improvement, including the expansion of private label offerings at accretive margins, as well as cost optimization and in-store productivity initiatives.





Cannabis Retail

SNDL is one of Canada's?largest private-sector cannabis retailer, operating at March 11, 2026 in 192 locations under its three retail banners: "Value Buds" (127), "Spiritleaf" (60, of which 4 are corporate stores and 56 are franchise stores), and "Cost Cannabis" (5). The Company's Cannabis Retail strategy is based on several pillars, including the quality of its store locations, its range of products, and the unique experiences provided to customers. Using data and insights from a large volume of monthly transactions enables SNDL to leverage technology and analytics to inform and improve its retail strategy.

Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 ($000s) 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Net revenue 83,282 83,170 0.1 - 330,242 311,689 6.0 - Gross profit 22,079 20,490 7.8 - 86,053 78,827 9.2 - Gross margin 26.5 - 24.6 - 1.9 pp 26.1 - 25.3 - 0.8 pp Operating income 8,003 (8,997 - 189.0 - 30,332 (1,742 - 1841.2 - Adjusted operating income 8,003 6,003 33.3 - 30,332 13,258 128.8 -

Net revenue for Cannabis Retail reached a new full-year record as our Value Buds banner continued to gain market share. Same-store sales grew +3.9% for the full year, although declined by (0.7)% in the fourth quarter of 2025 driven by a market slow-down. Subsequent to year-end, the Company completed the acquisition and integration of five "Cost Cannabis" stores located in Alberta and Saskatchewan from 1CM.

Operating Income shows strong growth in both the fourth quarter of 2025 and full year, supported by continuous gross margin expansion, including the achievement of a new full-year record, and improved SG&A cost efficiencies. The year-on-year comparison is impacted by a $15 million Spiritleaf intangible asset impairment recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024, related to the conversion of several Spiritleaf stores to Value Buds. Adjusted Operating Income excludes this Spiritleaf intangible impairment and more clearly reflects the normalized improvement in the segment's underlying operating profitability.





Cannabis Operations

SNDL has a diverse brand portfolio from value to premium, emphasizing premium inhalable formats and a full suite of 2.0 products. With enhanced procurement capabilities and plans to continue evolving toward a cost-effective cultivation and manufacturing operation, the Cannabis Operations segment is a key enabler of SNDL's vertical integration strategy.

Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 ($000s) 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Net revenue 37,112 37,092 0.1 - 144,656 109,470 32.1 - Gross profit 9,492 10,073 -5.8 - 32,944 21,798 51.1 - Gross margin 25.6 - 27.2 - -1.6 pp 22.8 - 19.9 - 2.9 pp Operating income (loss) 1,874 4,391 -57.3 - (1,754 - 2,663 -165.9 - Adjusted operating income (loss) 2,154 4,439 -51.5 - 2,454 3,091 -20.6 -

Cannabis Operations reported a new full-year Net Revenue record. This expansion is mainly driven by edibles, following Indiva's acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2024, as well as international sales growing from $3.6 million in 2024 to $12.6 million in 2025.

While the segment achieved a new full-year Gross Margin record, results were impacted in the third quarter of 2025 by inventory write-offs and valuation adjustments related to the cultivation ramp-up, and the fixed-asset write-off of the idle Stellarton facility, as well as by restructuring charges related to the Indiva integration mostly during the first quarter of 2025.





Investments

As of December 31, 2025, the Company has deployed capital to a portfolio of cannabis-related investments with a carrying value of $397.6 million, including $385.5 million to SunStream Bancorp Inc. (" SunStream "). This carrying value was reduced by $5.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily due to a decrease in the USD to CAD exchange rate from 1.3921 on September 30, 2025 to 1.3706 on December 31, 2025.

"). This carrying value was reduced by $5.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily due to a decrease in the USD to CAD exchange rate from 1.3921 on September 30, 2025 to 1.3706 on December 31, 2025. The previously disclosed restructuring process relating to Skymint continues. SNDL is awaiting an update from the Michigan Supreme Court expected in Q3 2026, which is expected to determine whether the court will accept the case for further review. Timing and outcomes remain uncertain and subject to court process and other factors.

The previously disclosed restructuring process relating to Parallel continues. On February 4, 2025, the Florida Department of Health approved the transfer of Parallel's license, representing an important milestone in completing Parallel's restructuring process. In December 2025, a settlement was reached resolving the final remaining litigation, and SNDL currently expects the strict foreclosure process to close in Q3 2026, subject to completion of remaining steps, satisfaction of applicable conditions, and any required approvals.

SunStream continues to hold exposure to The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. ("Cannabist") through the senior secured notes, with an aggregate position of approximately $35 million and estimated NAV of $28.3 million. Forecasted liquidity challenges have led Cannabist to pursue asset divestitures. Based on scenarios reviewed by Cannabist's advisors, SNDL believes there is a pathway to full recovery of the senior secured notes relative to current NAV estimates, although outcomes remain subject to execution risk and other uncertainties.

The investment portfolio generated a positive operating income of $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $4.2 million in the full year, primarily driven by interests earned from our cash accounts.

On December 18, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order directing the Department of Justice to expedite the process to reclassify cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act. The order did not itself reclassify cannabis but instead directed regulators to finalize an ongoing rulemaking process. If finalized, while not constituting federal legalization, reclassification is expected to improve tax exposure for companies operating in the U.S. through the elimination of Section 280E, expand medical research and regulatory clarity, and incrementally enhance access to capital. These developments would meaningfully improve industry economics and investability.





Equity Position

$649.9 million of unrestricted cash, marketable securities and investments, including investments in equity-accounted investees, and no outstanding debt at December 31, 2025, resulting in a net book value of $1.1 billion.

The board of directors of the Company has approved the renewal of its Share Repurchase Program upon the expiry of its share repurchase program on November 20, 2025.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Company purchased for cancellation 136,362 common shares at a weighted average price, excluding commissions, of US$1.64 per share. Subsequent to year-end, between January 1, 2026 and March 9, 2026 the Company purchased and cancelled an additional 4,153,358 common shares at a weighted average price, excluding commissions, of US$1.56 per share. SNDL will continue to evaluate opportunities to utilize the program to the extent that management believes it is in the best interest of SNDL's shareholders. As a reminder, since the fourth quarter of 2024 the Company has repurchased 15,055,627 common shares for cancellation.





This press release is intended to be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, and the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis. These documents are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

Year ended

December 31 2025 2024 Net revenue 946,401 920,448 Cost of sales 687,753 680,117 Gross profit 258,648 240,331 Investment income 7,814 15,551 Share of loss of equity-accounted investees (3,605 - (65,459 - General and administrative 182,162 187,243 Sales and marketing 14,565 12,004 Depreciation and amortization 51,948 54,250 Share-based compensation 13,905 20,037 Restructuring costs 3,337 2,667 Asset impairment, net 2,618 17,317 Research and development 489 346 Loss on disposition of assets 182 370 Operating loss (6,349 - (103,811 - Other expenses, net (9,425 - (1,798 - Loss before income tax (15,774 - (105,609 - Income tax recovery - 9,405 Net loss (15,774 - (96,204 - Equity-accounted investees - share of other comprehensive (loss) income (19,233 - 31,489 Investments at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVOCI") - change in fair value 5,358 1,864 Comprehensive loss (29,649 - (62,851 - Net loss attributable to: Owners of the Company (15,774 - (94,796 - Non-controlling interest - (1,408 - (15,774 - (96,204 - Comprehensive loss attributable to: Owners of the Company (29,649 - (61,443 - Non-controlling interest - (1,408 - (29,649 - (62,851 - Net loss per common share attributable to owners of the Company Basic and diluted - (0.06 - - (0.36 -

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 252,243 218,359 Restricted cash 20,081 19,815 Marketable securities 84 139 Accounts receivable 27,643 28,118 Biological assets 3,120 1,187 Inventory 126,877 127,919 Prepaid expenses and deposits 15,566 16,860 Investments 484 27,560 Assets held for sale 746 19,051 Net investment in subleases 2,775 2,832 449,619 461,840 Non-current assets Long-term deposits and receivables 4,526 3,679 Right of use assets 138,353 115,435 Property, plant and equipment 151,900 145,810 Net investment in subleases 11,643 15,354 Intangible assets 58,520 61,325 Investments 11,574 8,427 Equity-accounted investees 385,534 413,124 Goodwill 124,248 124,248 Total assets 1,335,917 1,349,242 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 56,747 56,275 Lease liabilities 35,462 34,256 Derivative warrants - 26 92,209 90,557 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 134,471 118,017 Other liabilities 8,041 7,312 Total liabilities 234,721 215,886 Shareholders' equity Share capital 2,310,398 2,346,728 Warrants 306 667 Contributed surplus 54,038 57,156 Accumulated deficit (1,302,441 - (1,323,965 - Accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") 38,895 52,770 Total shareholders' equity 1,101,196 1,133,356 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,335,917 1,349,242

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Year ended

December 31 2025 2024 Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities Net loss for the period (15,774 - (96,204 - Adjustments for: Income tax recovery - (9,405 - Interest and fee income (7,436 - (15,637 - Change in fair value of biological assets (2,322 - 675 Change in fair value of inventory sold 1,252 (1,567 - Share-based compensation 13,905 20,037 Depreciation and amortization 56,271 56,711 Loss on disposition of assets 182 370 Inventory impairment and obsolescence 2,671 3,707 Finance costs, net 6,693 7,161 Change in estimate of fair value of derivative warrants (26 - (4,374 - Unrealized foreign exchange loss 614 108 Transaction costs - 164 Bargain purchase gain - (5,456 - Asset impairment, net 2,618 17,317 Share of loss of equity-accounted investees 3,605 65,459 Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities (378 - 86 Additions to marketable securities 433 - Income distributions from equity-accounted investees 68 10,715 Interest received 7,109 12,494 Change in non-cash working capital 1,432 (7,447 - Net cash provided by operating activities 70,917 54,914 Investing activities Additions to property, plant and equipment (12,811 - (8,615 - Additions to intangible assets - (2,404 - Additions to investments (16,414 - (36,155 - Principal payments from investments 27,488 13,538 Proceeds from disposal of investments 18,090 - Capital refunds from equity-accounted investees - 168 Capital distributions from equity-accounted investees 4,684 89,758 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 813 734 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (3,000 - (39,644 - Change in non-cash working capital (1,396 - 383 Net cash provided by investing activities 17,454 17,763 Financing activities Change in restricted cash (267 - 76 Payments on lease liabilities, net (39,245 - (36,952 - Repurchase of common shares (15,348 - (13,219 - Proceeds from issuance of shares, net of costs - (59 - Issuance of common shares by subsidiaries - 174 Change in non-cash working capital 373 621 Net cash used in financing activities (54,487 - (49,359 - Change in cash and cash equivalents 33,884 23,318 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 218,359 195,041 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 252,243 218,359



NON-IFRS MEASURES

Certain specified financial measures in this news release are non-IFRS measures. These terms are not defined by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative for or superior to measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.?These measures are presented and described in order to provide shareholders and potential investors with additional measures in understanding the Company's operating results in the same manner as the management team.?

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-IFRS financial measure which the Company uses to evaluate its operating performance in a similar manner to its management team. The Company defines adjusted operating income (loss) as operating income (loss) less restructuring costs (recovery), goodwill and intangible asset impairments and asset impairments triggered by restructuring activities.

The following tables reconcile adjusted to un-adjusted operating income (loss) for the periods noted.

($000s) Cannabis

Retail Cannabis

Operations Cannabis

Total Liquor

Retail Investments Corporate Total Three months ended December 31, 2025 Operating income (loss) 8,003 1,874 9,877 12,240 2,434 (12,800 - 11,751 Adjustments: Restructuring costs - 280 280 - - 770 1,050 Impairments triggered by restructuring - - - - - - - Adjusted operating income (loss) 8,003 2,154 10,157 12,240 2,434 (12,030 - 12,801

($000s) Cannabis

Retail Cannabis

Operations Cannabis

Total Liquor

Retail Investments Corporate Total Year ended December 31, 2025 Operating income (loss) 30,332 (1,754 - 28,578 36,516 4,209 (75,652 - (6,349 - Adjustments: Restructuring costs - 1,108 1,108 - - 2,229 3,337 Impairments triggered by restructuring - 3,100 3,100 - - - 3,100 Adjusted operating income (loss) 30,332 2,454 32,786 36,516 4,209 (73,423 - 88

($000s) Cannabis

Retail Cannabis

Operations Cannabis

Total Liquor

Retail Investments Corporate Total Three months ended December 31, 2024 Operating income (loss) (8,997 - 4,391 (4,606 - 12,325 (63,724 - (20,084 - (76,089 - Adjustments: Restructuring costs (recovery) - 48 48 - - 569 617 Goodwill and intangible asset impairments 15,000 - 15,000 - - - 15,000 Adjusted operating income (loss) 6,003 4,439 10,442 12,325 (63,724 - (19,515 - (60,472 -

($000s) Cannabis

Retail Cannabis

Operations Cannabis

Total Liquor

Retail Investments Corporate Total Year ended December 31, 2024 Operating income (loss) (1,742 - 2,663 921 34,781 (50,013 - (89,500 - (103,811 - Adjustments: Restructuring costs - 428 428 - - 2,239 2,667 Goodwill and intangible asset impairments 15,000 - 15,000 - - - 15,000 Adjusted operating income (loss) 13,258 3,091 16,349 34,781 (50,013 - (87,261 - (86,144 -



GROSS MARGIN

Gross margin is a supplementary financial measure calculated as gross profit divided by net revenue for the periods presented. This measure evaluates the underlying profitability of our operations and provides useful information about the Company's ability to price products effectively, manage input costs, drive operating efficiencies, and compare results across periods and business segments

FREE CASH FLOW

Free cash flow is a non-IFRS financial measure which the Company uses to evaluate its financial performance, providing information which management believes to be useful in understanding and evaluating the Company's ability to generate positive cash flows as it removes cash used for non-operational items. The Company defines free cash flow as the total change in cash and cash equivalents less cash used for common share repurchases, dividends (if any), changes to debt instruments, changes to long-term investments, net cash used for acquisitions plus cash provided by dispositions (if any).

The following table reconciles free cash flow to change in cash and cash equivalents for the periods noted.

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 ($000s) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Change in cash and cash equivalents 11,662 (44,617 - 33,884 23,318 Adjustments: Repurchase of common shares 314 13,219 15,348 13,219 Changes to long-term investments (3,758 - 5,033 (34,281 - (67,309 - Acquisitions, net of cash acquired 2,000 37,990 3,000 39,644 Free cash flow 10,218 11,625 17,951 8,872



SAME STORE SALES

Same store sales is a non-IFRS financial measure which the Company uses to evaluate its financial performance in its retail segments. Same store sales provides information which management believes to be useful to investors, analysts and others in understanding and evaluating the Company's sales trends excluding the effect of the opening and closure of stores.

Same store sales refers to the revenue generated by the Company's existing retail locations during the current and prior comparison periods.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure which the Company uses to evaluate its operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA provides information to investors, analysts, and others to aid in understanding and evaluating the Company's operating results. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net earnings (loss) before inventory and biological assets fair value and impairment adjustments, share of (gain) loss of equity-accounted investees, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, restructuring costs, asset impairment, gain or loss on disposal of property, other expenses, net, income tax expense (recovery) and excluding non-recurring items including enterprise resource planning ("ERP") implementation costs and litigation settlements, net of recoveries.